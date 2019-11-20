Style Scenario: Thanksgiving Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Some of you can’t wait, while some of you are filled with dread. One thing both sides can agree upon? Dressing well, yet also comfortable, can make the day even better (or, perhaps, tolerable). We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One dressed up, one smart but not too casual, and one dressed down. Enjoy the day, and good luck with those “difficult” relatives you may be stuck attempting to interact graciously with. (Top Photo Credit)

The Sweater: Goodfellow & Co. Standard Fit Crew Neck Nep Sweater in Grey – $29.99. We reviewed the Dappered-wheelhouse navy version in our Goodfellow Fall Roundup post, but here’s the alternate colorway. Just as fun with texture and a little easier to match, as well.

The Shirt: Goodfellow & Co. Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt in Floral Print – $29.99. Double-dipping here with Target, but why not? Scattered flecks in the sweater, uniform floral print on the shirt. Some visual texture/patterns that should play nicely with each other.

The Coat: J.Crew Sussex Quilted Jacket – $148. A quilted jacket can go a long way when you’re straddling that line between formal and casual. Has been on sale a lot as of late.

The Belt: UNIQLO Italian Suede Belt – $29.90. Potentially iffy given no reviews, but it could become something you use over and over and over, and the color is spot-on.

The Watch: Seiko 5 Sports 5KX Watch – $236.25 ($350). Hot off the presses, the Seiko 5KX is a stunner at a very affordable price point. Check out the full review here.

The Socks: Bombas Fair Isle Sock – $15.00. I’m never sure where Fair Isle sits on the formality scale, but for me, it’s right about here. The pattern is subtle enough to not raise eyebrows should your pants legs slide up, yet casual enough that you’re excited to wear ’em. Bombas will also donate a pair for each you buy.

The Shoes: Banana Republic Nicklas Suede Sneakers – $76.80 when 40% off ($128). Sneakers? For smart casual? If they’re slick like these (although they’re suede, so the texture is decidedly not slick), then yes. Go for it. And no, these don’t have to match your belt.

The Pants: Jomers Japanese Bedford Cord in Olive – $38.00. Small wale keeps them from being too casual, but still a classic 5 pocket design. Available in either slim or tailored (even slimmer).

The Entertainment: Background Baseball – FREE with Amazon Alexa. Potentially free if you have an Alexa-enabled device, but this has been one of my favorite “idle” background fillers since I got one. Plays classic baseball audio broadcasts from the 1930s-1970s. Sure, it’s not quite the season, but who isn’t already thinking about Spring Training?

The Drink: Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon – $17.99. Fruity and bright. Doesn’t break the bank. Don’t show up empty handed.