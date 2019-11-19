Style Scenario: Thanksgiving Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Some of you can’t wait, while some of you are filled with dread. One thing both sides can agree upon? Dressing well, yet also comfortably, can make the day even better (or, perhaps, tolerable). We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One dressed up, one smart but not too casual, and one dressed down. This clean, classic but modern, “dressed up” look is appropriate for a white linen napkin affair, but it’s still Thanksgiving, and not some stuffy suit & tie interview over martinis. Enjoy the day, and good luck with those “difficult” relatives you may be stuck attempting to interact graciously with. (Top Photo Credit)

The Sweater: Banana Republic Italian Merino Crew-Neck Sweater in Blue Heather – $53.70 w/ BRSURPRISE ($89.50). Yes, a sweater at the holidays is pretty predictable. BUT. This one in a cool blue, all Italian Merino wool, solid collar cuffs and hem is much more modern than your standard, frumpy holiday jumper number. Clean and cool next to the light gray pants. Looks a little like a super refined sweatshirt, with the collar, cuffs, and hem. Still plenty dressy for a more formal dinner though.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Button Down Collar Dress Shirt in White – $34.75 ($59.50). One of your most comfortable options here, dressy but not stiff. Collar looks great popping out under the sweater, and button down points will keep it from drifting out over the edge of the sweater.

The Watch: Orient Bambino V2 – $122. An all-time favorite. Affordable and stunning, the blue hands and smooth dial give this outfit an uber-classy vibe.

The Belt: GAP Cognac Leather Belt – $39.95. Slightly lighter in color as to not blend right into the bottom of your sweater. Dresses up or down and could be used in any of the three Thanksgiving style scenarios.

The Coat: Spier and Mackay Camel Wool/Cashmere Overcoat – $398.90. Spendy, yes, but whoa mama. That’s a gorgeous coat. Camel seems to make every outfit just a little bit more dressed-up.

The Boots: J. Crew Goodyear Welted Ludlow Chukkas – $94.47 w/ EXTRA and THESKIMM ($318). That price. On sale, half off with EXTRA, and an additional 15% off with THESKIMM. Seriously? From their higher end “Ludlow” line of shoes. Italian leather & Goodyear welted. Made in China, but, so are Meermins.

The Socks: Nordstrom Over-The-Calf Merino Blend Socks in Navy – $14.50. The usual, but as you know, there’s a good reason these get so much play. Knee-high coverage also has the added plus of keeping you toasty when it gets chilly. Adds some nice color blocking between the trousers and the boots.

The Pants: Nordstrom Donegal Slim-Fit Wool Blend Trousers in Grey – $77.40 ($129). Wool blended with silk and linen, these should feel amazing and keep you cool to boot.

The Host/Hostess Gift: La Marco Prosecco – $13.99. One of my favorite gifts to bring. Drinks smooth and crisp, with a hint of sweetness and fruitiness.

About the Author: Ryan N. is a professional web developer for (and alum from) the University of Delaware, who keeps a close shave as to not be confused with his strongly-bearded twin brother. He plays guitar and drums, loves going to concerts with his wife, and loves being a dad.