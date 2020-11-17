Steal Alert: Bombas Merino Socks 20% off

Here’s how a lot of us think:

Socks are just not interesting. They make terrible gifts. They’re flat out boring.

And much of that may be true. Until you find socks that outperform the rest of your sock drawer to the point where you throw the old cotton-based junk out, and you totally restock with socks that actually cushion and keep your feet comfortable all friggin’ day.

The merino line from Bombas does just that.

You could have a drawer full of nothing but Bombas wool calf socks (shown at the top of the post), and you’d be set for anything (outside of summer if you’re the ankle or no show kinda guy, but they have those too). They’re that good. They’re the perfect weight, height, and come in single pairs, and four packs, and eight packs of the muted versatile colors that most of us reach for. They aren’t paper thin dress socks, but they aren’t super thick boot socks either. Dead square right in between. Goldilocks territory. Wear them with everything. And they easily machine wash and dry too.

I know. I know. They’re “just” socks. But man there are a lot of bad socks out there. It’s nice to find something to lean on.

20% off through today, 11/17/20. And you can stack that deal with their bulk, 4-pack or 8-pack discounts.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Take good care of your feet.