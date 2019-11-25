Style Scenario: Thanksgiving Dressed Down

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Some of you can’t wait, while some of you are filled with dread. One thing both sides can agree upon? Dressing well, yet also comfortable, can make the day even better (or, perhaps, tolerable). We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One dressed up, one smart but not too casual, and one dressed down. Enjoy the day, and don’t break an ankle throwing the football around.

The Jacket: Lands’ End Barn Coat in Navy – $74.97 w/ FILLING & 1234 ($149.95). Affordable and looks like it’ll keep you warm for years. Comfy corduroy along the neck and button closures.

The Henley: Amazon Peak Velocity Tech Henley – $30. Shockingly nice, especially considering lululemon sells their henleys closer to $90. Review over here. Looks like a regular henley. Not some super tech-d out look. Perfect in case you get the meat sweats.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Topekas in Tortoise Forest – $40.80 ($68.00). Simple yet refined, these keep the rays out of your eyes during the halftime scrimmage to find your brother-in-law wide open down the sideline for the winning score… which he promptly drops because he’s not wearing these. There’s always next year.

The Watch: Timex Archive Navi Land Watch – $140.00. A new, bronzey favorite. This watch is definitely on the rugged/casual side. Military-style nylon strap. Green-ish good looks. Orange bezel jumps but doesn’t shout.

The Sweater: Amazon Goodthreads 100% Merino Cardigan in Navy – $40. Do not make fun of cardigans until you try them. They’re easy to get on and off (again, meat sweats), they clean up your torso lines almost like a sportcoat or blazer, and this all merino option is super affordable, lightweight, and temperature regulating. Again, don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.

The Pants: J.Crew Factory Flannel-Lined Chino in Dark Moss – $40ish. Nothing says “cozy” quite like flannel-lined chinos. But. Well. Could spell trouble depending on the level of gluttony (MEAT SWEATS).

The Belt: J.Crew Elastic Woven Belt – $28.99 ($39.50). I love stretch. Stretchy stretch stretch. Here it goes down. Down around my belly. Mmm-mmm-mmm.

The Socks: Bombas Men’s Merino Wool Calf Socks – $18. Okay, okay. Yes, $18 is a lot of money for one pair of socks. However, Bombas prides themselves on making “socks that feel better than anything you’ve ever put on your feet.” AND they donate one pair of socks to someone in need, for every pair of socks purchased. Receive 20% off your first order by entering your email address when prompted.

The Shoes: Nisolo Men’s Leather Low Top Sneaker – $125.80 w/ DAPPERED15 ($148). Really nice quality for the price. Comfortable enough to lounge around in all day, but you could still give it a go if an impromptu game of football breaks out. These aren’t cleats though. So. Take it easy there tough guy. Don’t roll an ankle.

The Entertainment: Wilson NFL Super Grip Football – $11.99. Football and Thanksgiving go together like turkey and stuffing, like gravy and potatoes, like green beans and cream of mushroom soup, like…well, you get it.

The Drink: Spanish Coffee. You’ll need to pick up some rum and coffee liqueur, along with having some brewed coffee and whipped cream on hand, but even with all that, this is one of the simplest, and deliciously cozy drinks to mix on a cool to cold evening – the perfect way to warm up after tossing the football around.