Spier and Mackay: 25% off Sitewide Sale

Works on full price items and stuff that’s already on sale. It’s a true site wide sale. Half canvas, 100% wool suits? Yes, those are getting the cut. Summery and/or 4-season sportcoats and blazers? Those are 25% off too. Their Goodyear welted shoes? Also getting a quarter off the list price once you apply SALE25 in the promo code box in your cart.

Do know that Spier doesn’t keep an enormous amount of stock year-round, and it looks like we’re coming to the end of a cycle. So not every item is going to have a full size run. Still, picks below are limited to stuff that had at least a solid size selection at post time.

About Returns: Remember, if it’s your FIRST suit, sportcoat, or shoe purchase, it’ll ship and return for free. But after that you’re on the hook for returns. Head here as well as here for fit perspectives on their slim fit silhouette, and here for a fit perspective on their contemporary fit.

A perfect WFH sportcoat. Because it pays off to still put some effort in, even when you don’t “have” to. Crisp. Some softness to the fabric. Nice and light. Totally unstructured and unlined, but not wimpy or fly-away. Good for year round use. They break in terrific too as they start to mold to the wearer’s body. The Green option looks a little more true-olive in person, with a bit less yellow “in” the green. Size shown on that one above is an unaltered 40R contemporary fit on 5’10” 190 lbs. The $198 asking price is plenty fair. The sale price of $150 is a deal. The extra 25% off price they’re at now is a steal.

A little more polish than the washed cotton sportcoats, and here, in a true dark navy. 97% cotton and 3% stretch. Unpadded shoulders and just 1/4 lined in the back. Super versatile. Something most of us will reach for time and time and time again. A new debut this season? Probably got lost in the shuffle of everything that was 2020. Lots of sizes left at post time.

Oh lordy. Those suede wingtips. Goodyear welted. Good attention to detail with the construction, shape, and designs. Worried about the suede once weather picks back up in the fall? Don’t be. Spray ’em with some suede protector and you’ll be good to go.

Totally understand that not a lot of travel is going on right now. But if you’re a bit hard on your suits, which means you wear them and wear the hell outta them, then a wrinkle resistant wool like these will be your friend. The question of “what do you do with your suit jacket when you sit down at work?” comes up a lot on various forums. You can always take it off if you want, but I think just keeping it on, and letting the thing wrinkle is a nice way to mentally realize that they’re just things. Wear your things. You’re not an orchid. You own it. It doesn’t own you. So what if there’s a few wrinkles when you stand up? Hardly anyone notices anyway. These suits are already on sale, and thus, getting a nice final price with the extra 25% off. Still half canvas. $210 price after you apply the SALE25 code. Unreal.

Spier was founded as a shirt company. And it turns out, they know what they’re doing. Looks like their white dress shirts just got restocked? Rest of the shirts seem to be a bit scattered here and there depending on the size you’re after.

On sale already and getting the additional discount. Pretty much the perfect warm weather sportcoat, in two colors. The lightness & texture of linen, balanced out with the strength and wrinkle resistance of wool. Oh it’ll wrinkle a bit, all linen and linen-blend sportcoats do, and that’s part of the charm. But unlike 100% linen sportcoats, these won’t wrinkle like hell. The wool keeps them from going full maniac. Just quarter lined in the back with bemberg. Wool/linen fabric is sourced from the Italian mill Drago. If you pick up one warm weather specific sportcoat (that can also pull some duty in the cooler months), make it the gray one. That’s the winner. Would look terrific with jeans in a month or two too.

Airy but still professional looking navy hopsack wool. Just quarter lined in the back for extra ventilation and comfort. Half canvas construction. Patch pockets on the lower half keep it from looking like an orphaned suit jacket, while bullhorn buttons instead of gold or brass, prevent you from looking like a yacht club goof. This thing hits all the right points. Shown at the very top of the post. Full review here. And yes, you can wear this thing in hot weather. Here’s one way. Obviously excels in Fall, Winter, and Spring too.

Sizes are scattered here. Looks to be like the end of this particular batch? Their entry level suits feel anything but. Nice feeling & wearing, 100% Australian merino wool fabrics. Half canvas construction is both durable and comfortable. (It forms to your torso over time and gives a true one-of-a-kind-fit.) Suits come in either slim or a more athletic contemporary fit. Timeless lapels. Nice construction details like a curved, “boat” style pocket. Easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. They’re one of the best bang-for-the-buck values across all of menswear, now extra affordable with the code. Look for the suits that normally run $328. Those are the core line.

Everyone hop on board. I’ve saved you all seats on the lightweight merino cardigan bandwagon (see #9 here). Is it cardigan season? The answer is, it’s always merino cardigan season. They’re the perfect layering piece. Easy on and easy off because you’re not pulling them over your head. They’re perfect for cool summer mornings w/ a t-shirt, and they’re just as good layered up in the fall and winter. Sizes are scattered, but that’s because they’ve been on the Spier site for awhile, are already on sale, and now the SALE25 code gets another discount on top of that sale price.

Oh man. That fabric. For the newbies, the higher the “super” number, the finer the fiber. The finer the fiber, the more high-end the feel of the fabric. So super 120s is really nice for a sub $300 price point. Pretty unheard of, frankly. Beautiful shade here.

And now onto super 130s. “Bright” navy suit, so, not a deep inky depths-of-night navy. But something more blue “in it”.

There are a ton of ways to wear this shade. It’s more versatile than you’d think. 56% Wool, 44% Linen from Angelico.

99% cotton / 1% elastane stretch blend. And there’s something about a blue-on-darker-blue pattern like this. Seersucker, but it appears to be a lighter/less aggressive pucker? Could totally be worn well into the fall. Visual interest without smashing you over the head with contrast.

Great for now, and especially great for areas where summer lingers. Like, maybe deep until the later months, if not year round (looking at you, Florida and Texas). This thing would look awesome with white or off-white chinos and loafers. It’ll also look awesome with dark wash denim and some suede desert boots. Versatility. This sportcoat has it.

Probably not a lot of black tie events going on (and that’s good! Let’s get that rt down please?) but that doesn’t mean they’ll never happen ever again. This thing looks to be pretty darn perfect. And a heck of a price, being that it’s already on sale.

The 25% off everything at Spier & Mackay code SALE25 expires this Monday, 8/10.