Style Scenario: Hot Weather Hopsack

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Can you wear a navy blazer in the heat? Of course! Just make sure it’s a lightweight, breathable, mostly unlined, airy hopsack wool. Otherwise you risk overheating in a stuffy, fully lined thing. The Spier Hopsack Super 110s wool blazer, or its slightly more expensive cousins from Suitsupply or Bonobos, are ideal. Timeless construction and the right complementary pieces will give you the best of both worlds when it warms up.

The Blazer: Spier & Mackay Navy Hopsack Super 110s Wool Blazer – $328. A dark sportcoat in summer? Crazy? Not as crazy as you might think. Here’s why it works: the lightweight hopsack weave allows for airflow, and the minimal lining means nothing is sticking to your back. This sort of blazer is much, much more comfortable than most think.

The Shirt: Amazon Goodthreads Men’s Crewneck Pocket Tee in Heather Grey Feeder Stripe – $5-15. Or, whatever short sleeve with subtle (SUBTLE) pattern you prefer. Because you have a blank neutral canvas in the navy hopsack sportcoat and white lightweight jeans, you can add a little life to the shirt, but don’t go overboard. This can easily go wrong. Stick to the mini stripes here and you’ll stay cool even if it warms up. And if it cools off? Swap it for this very similar sweater.

The Watch: Orient Kanno Diver – $175. A favorite, for good reason. Swap out the bracelet for something more hot-weather friendly, like a perlon strap or a nato.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Dipseas – $58. I like to go with a tortoise pattern when I’m matching with navy, and these are a reasonable price. Bingo.

The Pants: Target Goodfellow & Co. Lightweight Jeans in White – $30. Covered recently in the big Goodfellow & Co. Spring Roundup, these lightweight and crisp white jeans elevate the overall look while still maintaining a casual appeal. Sportcoats don’t always have to be stuffy and by-the-rules. Make your own danged rules.

The Belt: Banana Republic Stretch Belt in Navy – $24 ($49.50). I do love me a good stretchy belt, especially when my pants have a little give. In summer, every little bit of movement counts, right? The matted navy D-Ring on this is awesome.

The Shoes: Viscata Sitges Espadrille – $74.99. This is where you can make or break the casualness of this outfit. White sneakers. Suede bucks. Leather boat shoes. Espadrilles. They all work. The world is your oyster, but the shoes will play a big part in how buttoned-up or casual this outfit comes across. Personally, I’m rolling the pant legs a few rolls and showing off some matchy-matchy navy and white espadrilles.

The Socks: Don’t need ’em with espadrilles. Insert your favorite lightweight, no-show sock if you’re going with something dressier.

About the Author: Ryan N. is a professional web developer for (and alum from) the University of Delaware, who keeps a close shave as to not be confused with his strongly-bearded twin brother. He plays guitar and drums, loves going to concerts with his wife, and loves being a dad.