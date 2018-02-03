3 Styles of Sportcoats to Consider Buying that AREN’T a Navy Blue Blazer

First, before you pedantic purists get your ascots in a twist, yes, there is a difference between a blazer and a sportcoat. Suit jackets are different too. But for the sake of argument, let’s just accept that most normal guys use the term sportcoat and blazer pretty interchangeably. Also, most acquire a navy blue blazer first, and then might be wondering what to move onto after that. Here are three suggestions to do just that. After all, there are a ton of advantages to wearing a sportcoat or blazer.
Light to Med. Grey All Season Wool or Linen
- Bonobos Italian Wool Sportcoat in Light Grey (above) or Grey (top left) – $400
- J. Crew Unstructured Ludlow Blazer in Stretch Cotton-Linen – $168
- Suitsupply Havana Fit Linen Sportcoat – $399
- Black Lapel Cool Gray Linen Blend Custom Blazer – $379
- Spier & Mackay Italian Hopsack Wool Sportcoat in Slim or Contemp. – $318
Terrific in the summer with white or off white chinos or linen pants, and perfect for the cooler months in jeans to achieve that perfect “Northern Lights” look. Most men rely on blues, greys, and browns for the foundation of their wardrobe. A medium or light grey sportcoat will fit in just fine. And it doesn’t have to be solid. Subtle patterns can look great here too.
Medium Blue Wool or Cotton
- J. Crew Factory Thompson Unstructured Flex Chino Blazer – $99.50
- Black Lapel Baltic Blue Wool Blazer – $399
- Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Wool and Cashmere Sport Coat – $298.80 ($498) (top right of post)
- J. Crew Italian Cotton Sportcoat in Ludlow or Crosby Fit – $228 (currently sold out, but you have to think they’ll restock at some point.)
- Suitsupply Havana Fit Blue Wool Sportcoat – $399
The “new blue” if you will. Not sure how to wear it? Here’s how. They’re more versatile than you might think. If a navy blue wool blazer isn’t your first purchase, then something like this might be. Probably in chino.
Earthtone (Brown/Green/Grays) with Texture
- Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Brown Hopsack Sportcoat – $498
- J. Crew Factory Thompson Fit Herringbone Sportcoat – $119.99 FINAL
- Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Brown Herringbone Sport Coat – $298.80 ($498)
- Old Navy Tweed Wool-Blend Blazer – $69.97 ($79.99)
- Suitsupply Havana Fit Brown Wool Sportcoat – $399
- J. Crew Factory Moleskin Sportcoat – $99 (above, sold out, from a few seasons back)
- Spier & Mackay EThomas Wool/Cashmere Unstructured Plaid Sportcoat in Slim or Contemp. Fit – $299.99 ($425)
Something for the cool to cold months. Can be wool or cotton (think moleskin or corduroy). Another style of jacket that doesn’t have to necessarily be solid. Patterns can work here as well. Looks great in the fall and winter, and will add a much needed layer when it’s cold out.