3 Styles of Sportcoats to Consider Buying that AREN’T a Navy Blue Blazer

First, before you pedantic purists get your ascots in a twist, yes, there is a difference between a blazer and a sportcoat. Suit jackets are different too. But for the sake of argument, let’s just accept that most normal guys use the term sportcoat and blazer pretty interchangeably. Also, most acquire a navy blue blazer first, and then might be wondering what to move onto after that. Here are three suggestions to do just that. After all, there are a ton of advantages to wearing a sportcoat or blazer.

Light to Med. Grey All Season Wool or Linen

Terrific in the summer with white or off white chinos or linen pants, and perfect for the cooler months in jeans to achieve that perfect “Northern Lights” look. Most men rely on blues, greys, and browns for the foundation of their wardrobe. A medium or light grey sportcoat will fit in just fine. And it doesn’t have to be solid. Subtle patterns can look great here too.

Medium Blue Wool or Cotton

The “new blue” if you will. Not sure how to wear it? Here’s how. They’re more versatile than you might think. If a navy blue wool blazer isn’t your first purchase, then something like this might be. Probably in chino.

Earthtone (Brown/Green/Grays) with Texture

Something for the cool to cold months. Can be wool or cotton (think moleskin or corduroy). Another style of jacket that doesn’t have to necessarily be solid. Patterns can work here as well. Looks great in the fall and winter, and will add a much needed layer when it’s cold out.