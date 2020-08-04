Most Wanted Affordable Style – August 2020

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com

Everybody sweating? Probably. These can help with that. Get your feet some air. Made in Italy. Breathable knit upper made from seven “upcycled” plastic water bottles. Footbed is nice and cushioned, and even has anti-microbial properties. And somebody get our guy Ryan on the horn. They’re Vegan too! Word is these things run a ½ size large, so order one half size smaller than your normal size.

UPDATE: Saks off 5th has a bunch of GREATS on sale for under $100, including knits for $70. Is it possible that these are the same as the gray pair on Huckberry? They look kinda… blue on the Saks off 5th site? Big thanks to our man Adam for the tip here. He’s currently working on a review of a leather pair.

Currently sold out because it’s been pretty popular. This thing has led to an extensive discussion between myself and Brandon D., aka everyone’s favorite trouser reviewer & Cousin Eddie impersonator. It’s either totally awesome and looks just like something the Rat Pack woulda worn pool side at the Sands, or, it looks like something Charlie Sheen would have worn on Two and a Half Men. So far, jury’s out. Got one before they sold out. Might do a style poll upon arrival. Stay tuned. But if it leans Sheen, then this is one time when #winning is losing.

It is NOT jacket season. But next month is September. And many of us have our fingers crossed that with September, fall starts to show up. And with fall comes weather. And with weather? We’re back in outerwear. And there might not be a better bang for the buck, finer piece of do-anything, timeless mac on the market right now. From the high end Brooks Brothers “Golden Fleece” line which has hit mega blowout prices in their clearance section. Shell is made from merino wool, sourced from the famous Vitale Barberis Canonico mill. This is not a winter jacket. This is a trench (or more accurately, a mac) made for cool fall days, stormy spring days, and a bunch of weather or cooler to colder temps in between. It’s like a super, super, super nice version of this old thing.

“Bro, masks are so dumb. You look like you’re wearing panties on your face.”

“Perhaps I am.”

“What?”

“Your Mom says hi.”

“WHAT?”

An investment. But good gracious does Nodus know what they’re doing. Assembled in Los Angeles. Miyota 9015 Japanese automatic movement. Double-dome box sapphire crystal. Water resistant to 300m. And that additional crown which operates the interior bezel gives this thing all sorts of slick sport-watch vibes. New Silver Sky color, along with the black and white options, have landed and are being assembled. Should ship in the next week or two?

