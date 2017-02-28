In Review: The Banana Republic, Lightweight Wool Mac

Sometimes an item appears in a photo on this website, isn’t identified, and the end result is more than a few “hey… what is THAT?” inquiries over email and social media.

This new wool mac jacket from BR did just that last Thursday. And you guys got some eagle eyes in your heads. Because it is something.

Size shown is a Medium on 5’10 / 190″

They did just about everything, if not everything, right with this jacket. Instead of an all cotton or cotton/nylon blend shell, Banana Republic instead opted for wool. Yessir. The king of all fabrics. And it’s not some heavy, winter wool fabric either. It’s nice and lightweight. Almost a suiting-fabric. No, it’s not a buttery soft, super 130s bolt of kitten kisses and brassier model bosoms, but it’s still wool and lightweight and relatively smooth. This thing isn’t tweed. Far from it. Spring/Fall weight for sure. Anything under 40 degrees and you’ll have to layer up underneath.

Up close with the wool suit-like fabric on BR’s new mac jacket.

Dead simple design but not boring. They skipped the epaulets (most don’t like em’) but kept some classic, trench-inspired sleeve cuff tabs for some visual interest. The shade of grey is what linguists would probably call… “medium”, since it’s somewhere between charcoal and a pale dove grey. Super versatile. Would look just fine with jeans and sneakers, or a suit (navy, charcoal, or even something close in color).

Slanted/Hacking pockets. Covered Placket. Center vent in the rear.

Slanted, “hacking” pockets are also a fine choice. They’re immeasurably better than standard, horizontal flap pockets when it comes to outerwear, since they’re much easier to get your hands into, and thus, get things (like keys, a phone, etc.) out of.

The lining? They put some real effort and higher quality materials into it:

Sleeve Lining: 61% poly / 39% Viscose Rayon

Front Body: 51% Cupro, 49% Cotton

Back Body: 51% Cupro, 49% Cotton

A lining that should breathe better than a cheap, all poly lining.

That is NOT your typical, traditional, 100% poly lining that we’re all pretty used to seeing on BR sportcoats and outerwear. That cupro/cotton blend should breathe much, much better than an all poly lining, and with the lightweight wool shell on top of that? It should help regulate your temperature and keep you comfortable in everything but extremes.

Only one minor drawback. If you’re the type who turns his collar up against the weather, then you might wish this thing was a bit stiffer from the neck up. The collar isn’t really all that reinforced. It’s not limp or floppy, but it won’t stand at attention like many a traditional cotton mac or trench would. Sizing seems like it might run maybe a half size big, but you need room to get this thing on over a suit jacket or sportcoat. Outerwear can’t be ultra-tailored. If it is, all you could wear with it is a t-shirt.

Two thumbs up for sure.

Upon wearing you may find yourself having to resist breaking out into jazz hands or finger guns.

Full retail is $298, but, this is Banana Republic, so expect this to land in the mid to high $100s depending on the code. A 40% off code would knock it down to $178.80, and while still an investment for many of our budgets, at that price point, it sure feels and wears like something more expensive and high end. Timeless, seemingly well made, and cut from a fabric you just don’t often see in a 3 season raincoat. It might be a simple looking design, but that doesn’t discount it as a rarity all the same.