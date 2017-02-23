Spring Suits & Sportcoats, Classic Automatic Watch Savings, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

No, they aren’t on sale (yet) but Spier and Mackay suits at full price are already a really nice value for the cash. Half-canvas, Australian Merino Wool, and non-functioning sleeve buttons make for easy tailoring. For the longest time over the late-winter period, Spier & Mackay’s stock was decimated. Hardly anything left in a wide variety of sizes. Looks like their spring arrivals are starting to roll in, and there’s some awfully tempting options hitting their site. Plus, for those who want to spend a little more on higher quality fabric, it looks like they’ve started to make some of their suits out of Super 130s Italian wool. Price points for those are understandably a bit higher. Around $400 USD.

Not some massive, incredible, eye popping savings, but when Jomashop does a doorbuster event, it usually means watches will drop noticeably below what you can get em’ on Amazon (almost always through 3rd party dealers) for.

Form Function Form is moving. They’ll still be making hand-crafted leather goods here in the ol’ U.S. of A. … they’re just swapping out their old digs for something new with a storefront. So, since they’ve been spending time boxing stuff up and moving things along, orders are gonna be a bit delayed, and thus… it’s discount time. The 20% off deal runs through Sunday, and the usual Button Stud Premium (Omega/Rolex) exclusion applies.

4-pack Pick: Regent Fit Non Iron in Blue Pinstripe, Gingham, Blue Plaid, & Purple Bengal Stripe – $199

Calling all Brooks Brothers shirt lovers. There is a bit of a catch here. It doesn’t apply to ALL of their shirts. So, basics like a solid white or light blue are out. Yet there’s still quite a nice selection of shirts to pick from, and it appears you can mix and match between dress and sport styles (say, buy 1 qualifying dress shirt and 3 qualifying sport-shirts, or the opposite, or some other combo). Normally these things run $92, but the “select” shirts are on sale for $64. Buy four and it drops to $49.75 a shirt.

YEAHHHHHHHHHH Chesleas! … Anyway, if Chelseas aren’t your thing, which is understandable, there’s plenty of other shoes on DSW’s site that could find good use in the wardrobe of a well dressed fella.

Remember when Christopher Ward almost never had any sales? Right, those times are gone. At least, until they blow out the old models with the old logo on them (which, again, frankly some of us prefer the old logo). Swiss made automatics. High attention to materials, craftsmanship, and style. Not a bad price now that they’re 50% off. Plus, despite being half off, each watch comes with their standard 60 day free returns plus a 60 month movement guarantee.

Also worth a mention: