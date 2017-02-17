Nordstrom Winter Sale 2017 – Picks for Men

It’s certainly not the biggest sale Nordstrom has ever run (the half-yearly events are sometimes 8,000+ items long). But in regards to what they’ve got in stock, and the level of price reductions they’re throwing out there? This is one of the better end of season clearances / Presidents Day Weekend sales running right now.

You guys know the drill. Everything ships and returns for free. No final sale items either since it’s Nordstrom. Some of this stuff has been cooking in the sale section at these prices for a while now… but there’s certainly some new additions worth your attention. As always, picks below are limited to items that at least had a decent size selection at post time, unless otherwise noted. Happy hunting.

Same price as it was back during the post-holiday, half-yearly sale, only now with a few more sizes back in stock. Versatile shades of either dark charcoal or navy. Patch pockets help keep it from looking like an orphaned suit jacket. Just half lined. Hard to ask for more than that, especially when it’s wool and under two hundred bucks. Thanks to all the guys who sent in tips on this thing saying it’s the real deal.

Nice shape, made in Italy, a deep chocolate suede… and now $135? This right here is why a lot of us really, really like Nordstrom. Should be a nice way to switch it up a bit when wearing a suit, and also could look great with slim, dark denim, and a sportcoat.

Assembled in the UK, and pretty sure these are using Japanese automatic movements? 40mm case diameter with a 20mm band width. That means while it’s certainly not tiny, it does lean more classic in terms of size.

Sleek? No. Not really. At all. But should look just fine with jeans or cords and a sweater. They’re calling the uppers “rustic” leather. Appears to be a waxed suede? Maybe? Big fan of that shade of grey. Too bad that’s the one with a somewhat limited size selection.

STILL a big fan of this thing. Quilted front panel for extra wind resistance/insulation, with the rest of it being a knit, breathable lambswool. A nice alternative to 007’s from Spectre. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10/185, and while Nordstrom suggests sizing up, I’d say stick with your normal size.

Not a TON of trim fit shirts in this sale, and what is there has some funky patterns/colors to them. These are a couple of the more quiet/subtle/classic options.

Couple of more fashion-forward footwear options from the Spanish shoemaker. Kinda odd that the Wholecut is actually cheaper at retail than the double monk, yet isn’t nearly as discounted as the monks are? Beats me.

A classic, and the type of jacket many reach for in these between season transitions. Available in black, navy, or olive. Free returns is key here since some have a hard time with Barbour’s different fits.

ANOTHER total classic from a heritage manufacturer. Limited sizes at post time.

Really well reviewed, a classic wingtip pattern, and a smooth sole. Pretty much a less-fortunate man’s Dalton.

Speaking of heritage manufacturers… Known for their shorter, bomber style jackets, Baracuta cuts this longer, mid-thigh version from a blend of cotton and poly. Umbrella style back yoke, just like their original jackets.

Between the more traditional, buck-like shape, and the red brick sole… feels/looks a little more like a spring or summer shoe. Should be able to be worn with denim now though. From a Nordstrom house-brand.

Are they a well know watchmaker with a solid history behind them? Nope. But they seem to know how to make a decent looking wristwatch (as long as you like the busy thing). Two Quartz chronographs here. Both have Mineral Crystals.

NOT slim dress chukkas. Big suckers. Really well reviewed too. Made in Portugal. Rubber, studded sole. Casual, but not some flimsy, disposable thing.

SPENDY, but, made in Italy and by the same designer who made the Peacoats in Skyfall. So yes. They’re built to last. Big fan of that ticket pocket.

Nordstrom’s well loved, been around for a few years, in-house double monk strap. Been kicking about at this price for a while now. Full review here.

Leans more shirt-jacket in style than jacket. Still, not a bad piece of transitional outerwear that’ll work casually now, as well as later on in the year once fall rolls around. Also available in navy.

Either super soft cashmere, or, Made in the UK wool. Modern or classic sporting. Up to you.

Kinda liking that “copper” leather. Looks matte and marbled. A casual wingtip for sure. Not gonna be dressed too far up, but would look great with jeans and a sweater. Might even do well with a summer suit? Maybe? Or off white or grey chinos and a navy polo?

And now… some non-chrono options from Jack Mason. 42mm is wearable for most average to larger sized fellas.

Appears to be more of the traditional, slightly shorter in length peacoats that most brands seem to churn out come fall and winter. 60% wool. More than a few shades to pick from.

Hey look! It’s a Chelsea boot on Dappered! I know. You’re friggin’ stunned. Made in Italy, dark brown suede, and much more affordable than the Allen Edmonds Liverpool. Description says these things have a rubber sole. Not sure what kind of construction they have though. Maybe a Blake stitch?

Not many of us wear French cuffs (so you’ll need cuff links) with any real regularity. They’re pretty formal/old-school/Mr. Spiffy/Corner Office. THAT said, it’s good to have a clean, crisp, white dress shirt with French cuffs on hand. For those extra formal looks. You can even wear it with a tux (yes, the traditionalists will scoff at your shirt buttons/lack of studs, but c’mon. It’s 2017.) Non-iron here.

For the luxury hounds. Spendy, but it is 100% cashmere, and from the top of the line, in-house Nordstrom brand J.W.N. Button stance looks like it might be a little higher than most would prefer though? Maybe?

In suede instead of canvas, but, these certainly appear to be from the line produced before the redesign (here’s a review of the newer JPs). So, know that ahead of time.

Not cheap, but not a bad price for a made in the USA jacket that should last pretty much a lifetime. Moleskin collar. Lightly insulated.

The lighter brown is back in stock, but only available in L and XL at post time. Black is also available, but only in S and M.

A couple of bad-mother (mutha? Mama jama?) American made boots, in colors/uppers that aren’t quite as popular. Black leather? Suede? Those can sometimes cause some to pause, since brown leather uppers are about as versatile as it gets. And thus, the discounts on these particular boots. Each usually goes for the mid $300s at retail.

The only person on the planet that could pull this off is Russell Westbrook. No one else. So, Russ, if you’re reading this, know that we’re big fans.

This Nordstrom Winter Sale event “ends” on 2/26. What does that mean? Not sure. Can’t imagine prices will go back to regular retail, since it feels like a clearance… but some items might get shifted out of the sale section that weren’t there already. Or not. I have no clue.