Black Friday 2019 Deals for Men + Picks

Black Friday. A mess in person, but thanks to the explosion of e-commerce, you can hunker down at home while avoiding the crush of humanity at all the brick & mortar stores. There's been even more Black Friday "creep" this year, with MANY of these deals launching pre-Thanksgiving (and thus, why this is getting an early launch). Picks are scattered about when something was too good not to specifically mention.

We’ve made an entire separate page of Black Friday B.R. picks in case you want more. There’s just not enough room here. Don’t forget the everyday extra 10% off at checkout for card-members with BRCARD.

Additionally, we’ve made an entire separate page of Black Friday Nordstrom picks in case you want more. There’s just not enough room here. And it all ships and returns for free, being that it’s Nordstrom. Lots of the same stuff that was in the previous fall sale, but some new items in there as well. Why the fabric description of the Billy Reid shirt jacket is wrong on the Nordy site is beyond me, but, it is wool blend.

Just about exclusion free here. Exclusions are the new arrival oxfords, the navy and medium gray VBC flannel trousers, and any made to order suits. So that means their new Goodyear Welted shoes are on sale. Tuxedos too. Hot diggity. Review of their new line of shoes can be found here.

Well made gear with lots of outdoor uses but great looking all at the same time. And their select Black Friday deals are pretty sweet. I bought those Danner Vertigo (with the green laces) from Huckberry, and to me? They’re worth it at full retail. So for $55 off? That’s a deal. LOTS of other stuff picking up deep discounts, and word is they’re gonna introduce more and more stuff as the weekend rolls on. We’ll have updates as well as fresh picks for our Cyber Monday post.

So… this is a bit of a small selection. I’m thinking this is a preview. Might want to check back in tomorrow and/or Friday to see if AE has bumped their offer up. Don’t get me wrong, the Boulevard and Macneil (LWBs!!) are very nice shoes for $199. But, I think we were all expecting something a little wider ranging for Black Friday?

If past is prologue, that usually means Bonobos will save their best offer (by a little) for Cyber Monday. They were, after all, one of the leaders in the “nah, we’re gonna stick to the online stuff thanks” retail strategy. That is, until they opened guideshops. BUT. They’re still an internet first company. If you want to jump on board now, 30% off site wide is awfully good for Bonobos.

So this deal is set to expire today (Wed. 11/27). I don’t know if that means they have something better up their sleeve tomorrow? Worse? The same? Will update once we know what that offer is. Not sure how to wear some of this stuff? It’s easier than you’d think. Head here for our how to wear it. Reviews of this stuff can be found over here too. Geeze Louise… the sweater AND the jeans are on sale? And they hit the first threshold perfectly? $30 for both? Okay then.

For the record, I don’t know the guys at Nodus at all. I just really dig what they do. All assembled in the USA with great specs, great materials, great designs, and powered by dependable seiko or miyota movements. And they don’t do sales often. Also, if you’re not in the states, they’re offering free worldwide shipping on orders over $100 with the code SHIP2019. Head here for a review of the Avalon. Note that the new Duality watches are not up for this discount.

Looks like it applies to most of their 3rd party stuff too? Red Wing moc toe boots for under $200 are something else. Also, so is that suede bag from Filson. It’ll make you cry when the credit card bill rolls in come January though.

The Pick: Mako USA II Automatic – $200 ($315) blue or black

They’re also doing 15% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY19, but, it’s the Mako USA II automatics going for two bills that’s the start of this show. $200 is as low as they’ve ever gone for, direct from the site, and if memory serves they’ve only been available at $199 a couple times from 3rd party sellers. So this is quite the deal. Full review can be found here. Available (for now) in black, blue, or white dial, but know that the white dial is stuck at $230 because I guess that colorway has been discontinued?

So you have to create an account with J. Crew, but, it’s free. You don’t need to sign up for a credit card or any of that credit score killing nonsense. Login, and you’ll see what’s up for the discount. Offer runs through tomorrow, so, fair to assume it goes live to the general public Friday? Maybe? Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the heads up on the Kenton boots now getting the cut.

Steep tiers but, good if you’re a fan of Todd Snyder. Some exclusions: Alden, Aesop, Descente, Hodinkee, Moscot, Nike, & Made to Measure. Also seems like the Made in the USA, Timex “American Documents” series is out. Tried the code on one of those. Didn’t work. But it seems like stuff that’s already on sale and their Champion collection is up for the discounts?

They are spendy, but my goodness they’re incredible. Their quality, their attention to detail, and that oh-so-perfect slightly lowered second button on their shirts, all makes for a splurge-worthy-shirt for some of us. One fat note though: Their new, less expensive “Essentials” collection is excluded. So, that’s a bit of a bummer.

I don’t have any recent experience with Old Navy outwear, but… there’s potential here. As long as those things don’t feel like you’re wearing a hefty hefty cinch sack? They could be real winners for this Black Friday price. Also, those hoodies could be great, cheap options for getting you to and from the gym in the colder months. Plenty more active wear can be found here.

That means their merino will be/is on sale. Nice and lightweight but strong. And unlike UNIQLO, which can sometimes struggle with fit these days, EXPRESS stuff has a nice slim fit to it.

So this is a tricky one. It’s a VIP sale, so the URL is kinda hidden. But if you don’t want to play that game, it should go live to the general public tomorrow? I think? Maybe? LOTS of exclusions here, and they’re what you’d expect: Not good on American Documents, Select Timex Collaborations, Automatics (Celestial, Marlin, Giorgio Galli, Navi XL, Waterbury), Marlin Hand-Wound, Navi XL Featuring NASA, Timex x Space Snoopy, Q Timex Reissues, etc. But there are some archive watches up for the discount, and those are (so far) hard to find on 3rd party sites. Like Amazon. So still worth a glance.

The Pick: Ultra Light Down Parka – $59.90 ($79.90) full review here

Vests + Parkas are up for the Ultra Light Down discounting, with the Ultra Light Down parkas getting $20 off. Seems like UNIQLO is gonna slow roll their deals out this year?

Steep tiers, but for the most part East Dane carries high end stuff. It’s not the place to go and pick up a t-shirt or two. Everything should ship and return for free (unless you stumble across something labeled Final Sale) since it’s powered by the Amazon fulfillment machine.

Men’s suiting, is, of course, excluded. But blazers? Blazers are shockingly in play. And that hounds-tooth number is pretty nice. See it in our big best fall sportcoats round up over here.

Well that code is certainly… something. Anyway, Charles Tyrwhitt is more than just shirts. As evidenced by the picks above, we’re kinda fans of the outerwear around these parts. Their shoes can be nice too, especially on sale. Which they are with the code. Huzzah!

Not limited to just one item. And it seems to be working on sale stuff too. Code and pin expires today, so, not sure what they have in store next? I’m guessing just a different code and pin (same offer), but… I could be wrong. That’s a total guess.

Half off. And black Friday shopping in store at GAP seems like it would require an immense amount of patience. Not with the employees (bless ’em) but when it comes to the insane customers. So, yeah. Like with everything else, I think I’m good with sticking to online here.

Note: This post will be updated as more sales come down the pike.