Black Friday 2019 Deals for Men + Picks

Black Friday. A mess in person, but thanks to the explosion of e-commerce, you can hunker down at home while avoiding the crush of humanity at all the brick & mortar stores. There's been even more Black Friday "creep" this year, with MANY of these deals launching pre-Thanksgiving (and thus, why this is getting an early launch). Picks are scattered about when something was too good not to specifically mention.
Banana Republic: 50% off full price NO BR Merch Exclusions
- Italian Wool Melton Submariner Coat – $164.50 ($329)
- Italian Car Coat in Solid Navy – $189 ($378)
- Wool-Blend Chore Jacket – $74.50 ($149)
- Cashmere Beanie Hat – $64.50 ($129)
- Merino Beanie – $29.75 ($59.50)
- Reversible Cashmere Scarf – $99 ($198)
- Arley Brown Leather Boots – $89 ($178)
- Nicklas Sneakers in Mixed Suede/Leather – $64 ($128)
- Nicklas Leather Sneaker – $64 ($128)
- Haywood Leather Boot – $89 ($178)
- Slim Italian Knit Blazer – $149 ($298)
- Italian Merino Shawl-Collar Sweater – $54.50 ($109)
- Italian Moleskin Deck Jacket – $134.50 ($269)
We’ve made an entire separate page of Black Friday B.R. picks in case you want more. There’s just not enough room here. Don’t forget the everyday extra 10% off at checkout for card-members with BRCARD.
Nordstrom: CYBER SALE 2019
- Billy Reid Michael Slim Fit Wool Blend Quilted Shirt Jacket – $197.49 ($395)
- Marc New York Holden Coat – $129.90 ($275)
- Nordstrom Trim Fit Wool Sport Coat – $179.40 ($299)
- Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe – $99.90 ($150)
- Made in Italy Good Man Brand Legend Lo Sneaker – $98.90 ($198)
- Good Man Brand Legacy Sneaker – $98.90 – $132.66 ($198)
- Nike Legend 2.0 Long Sleeve Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt – $22.50 ($30)
- Barbour Water Resistant Quilted Jacket – $132.99 ($199)
- The North Face Dunraven Jacket – $74.25 ($99)
Additionally, we’ve made an entire separate page of Black Friday Nordstrom picks in case you want more. There’s just not enough room here. And it all ships and returns for free, being that it’s Nordstrom. Lots of the same stuff that was in the previous fall sale, but some new items in there as well. Why the fabric description of the Billy Reid shirt jacket is wrong on the Nordy site is beyond me, but, it is wool blend.
Spier & Mackay: 20% off almost sitewide w/ BF2019
- Goodyear Welted, Made in Portugal Oxfords, Monks, and Loafers – $198.40 ($248)
- Navy Wool/Cashmere Overcoat – $318.40 ($398)
- Charcoal Wool/Cashmere Overcoat – $318.40 ($398)
- Camel Wool/Cashmere Overcoat – $318.40 ($398)
- Super 130s Wool Midnight Tux – $398.40 ($498)
- Zignone Blue Check Sportcoat – $262.40 ($328)
- Navy Hopsack Blazer – $238.40 ($298)
- “Core” line of Super 120s Merino Wool Suits – $262.40 ($328) they do make more expensive suits, but the core line is $328
Just about exclusion free here. Exclusions are the new arrival oxfords, the navy and medium gray VBC flannel trousers, and any made to order suits. So that means their new Goodyear Welted shoes are on sale. Tuxedos too. Hot diggity. Review of their new line of shoes can be found here.
Huckberry: Black Friday Events / Select Item Sales
- Danner Vertigo 917 – $164.98 ($220)
- Proof Field Jacket – $75 ($175)
- Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Supima Air Knit Tee – $19.98 ($29)
- Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Slub Pocket Tee – $19.98 ($29)
- Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Rugby Stripe Tee – $25.98 ($38)
- Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Flight Jacket – $127.98 ($198)
- Made in the USA Victory Sportswear Sneakers – $164.98 ($220)
- Made in the USA Quoddy Bowhunter Boot – $216.98 ($310)
- Howler Brothers Rounder Vest – $93.98 ($135)
Well made gear with lots of outdoor uses but great looking all at the same time. And their select Black Friday deals are pretty sweet. I bought those Danner Vertigo (with the green laces) from Huckberry, and to me? They’re worth it at full retail. So for $55 off? That’s a deal. LOTS of other stuff picking up deep discounts, and word is they’re gonna introduce more and more stuff as the weekend rolls on. We’ll have updates as well as fresh picks for our Cyber Monday post.
Allen Edmonds: Select Black Friday Deals
So… this is a bit of a small selection. I’m thinking this is a preview. Might want to check back in tomorrow and/or Friday to see if AE has bumped their offer up. Don’t get me wrong, the Boulevard and Macneil (LWBs!!) are very nice shoes for $199. But, I think we were all expecting something a little wider ranging for Black Friday?
Bonobos: 30% off Sitewide w/ BFWEEK
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer – $280 ($400) lots of colors & patterns
- The Italian Wool Car Coat – $313.60 ($448) five colors/patterns
- Made in the USA Brushed Italian Cotton/Elastane 5-Pockets – $103.60 ($148)
- Made in Italy Shoes & Boots – $174.30 – $208.60 ($249 – $298)
If past is prologue, that usually means Bonobos will save their best offer (by a little) for Cyber Monday. They were, after all, one of the leaders in the “nah, we’re gonna stick to the online stuff thanks” retail strategy. That is, until they opened guideshops. BUT. They’re still an internet first company. If you want to jump on board now, 30% off site wide is awfully good for Bonobos.
Target: $10 off $40 or $20 off $75 (exp. 11/27)
- Corduroy Blazer in Natural Brown – $39.99 ($49.99)
- Crew Neck Nep Sweater ($20) + Slim Selvedge Jeans in Indigo ($20) = $30 TOTAL ($69.98)
- Velvet Blazer – $39.99 ($49.99)
- Standard Fit Knit Blazer – $39.99 ($49.99)
- Sherpa Lined Corduroy Trucker – $34.99 ($44.99)
So this deal is set to expire today (Wed. 11/27). I don’t know if that means they have something better up their sleeve tomorrow? Worse? The same? Will update once we know what that offer is. Not sure how to wear some of this stuff? It’s easier than you’d think. Head here for our how to wear it. Reviews of this stuff can be found over here too. Geeze Louise… the sweater AND the jeans are on sale? And they hit the first threshold perfectly? $30 for both? Okay then.
Nodus Watches: 15% off Retrospect or Avalon w/ FRDY2019
- Nodus Retrospect Automatic – $361.25 – $382.50 ($425 – $450)
- Nodus Avalon Automatic – $531.25 – $552.50 ($625 – $650)
For the record, I don’t know the guys at Nodus at all. I just really dig what they do. All assembled in the USA with great specs, great materials, great designs, and powered by dependable seiko or miyota movements. And they don’t do sales often. Also, if you’re not in the states, they’re offering free worldwide shipping on orders over $100 with the code SHIP2019. Head here for a review of the Avalon. Note that the new Duality watches are not up for this discount.
Club Monaco: 30% off Everything w/ BLACKFRIDAY
- Red Wing Classic Moc – $195.30 ($279)
- Quilted Puffer Bomber – $208.60 ($298)
- Made in the USA Filson Horween Suede Duffle – $556.50 ($795)
Looks like it applies to most of their 3rd party stuff too? Red Wing moc toe boots for under $200 are something else. Also, so is that suede bag from Filson. It’ll make you cry when the credit card bill rolls in come January though.
OrientWatchUSA: Mako USA II – $200 ($315)
The Pick: Mako USA II Automatic – $200 ($315) blue or black
They’re also doing 15% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY19, but, it’s the Mako USA II automatics going for two bills that’s the start of this show. $200 is as low as they’ve ever gone for, direct from the site, and if memory serves they’ve only been available at $199 a couple times from 3rd party sellers. So this is quite the deal. Full review can be found here. Available (for now) in black, blue, or white dial, but know that the white dial is stuck at $230 because I guess that colorway has been discontinued?
J. Crew: Rewards members get 50% off select / extra 60% off sale w/ SHOPFIRST
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured suit jacket in English wool-cotton herringbone – $149 ($298)
- Ludlow shawl-collar velvet blazer – $149 ($298)
- Merino wool snowflake shawl cardigan in reverse-knit jacquard – $99 ($198)
- Unisex 1990 MacAlister boot in suede – $74 ($148)
- Suede MacAlister boot with moccasin toe – $84 ($168)
- Abingdon weekender duffel – $149 ($298)
- Sussex quilted jacket with eco-friendly PrimaLoft – $74 ($148)
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Cap Toe, Pacer, or Chelsea Boots – $124 ($248) review of the pacers can be found here.
So you have to create an account with J. Crew, but, it’s free. You don’t need to sign up for a credit card or any of that credit score killing nonsense. Login, and you’ll see what’s up for the discount. Offer runs through tomorrow, so, fair to assume it goes live to the general public Friday? Maybe? Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the heads up on the Kenton boots now getting the cut.
Todd Snyder: 25% off $200+, 30% off $300+ w/ BLACKFRIDAYNOW
- Red Wing x Todd Snyder Moc Toe Boots – $266 ($380)
- Made in the UK Sanders Chukkas – $213.75 ($285)
- Todd Snyder + Champion Golden Bear Jacket – $348.60 ($498)
- Knit Traveler Cotton/Wool Jacket in Charcoal – $243.60 ($348)
Steep tiers but, good if you’re a fan of Todd Snyder. Some exclusions: Alden, Aesop, Descente, Hodinkee, Moscot, Nike, & Made to Measure. Also seems like the Made in the USA, Timex “American Documents” series is out. Tried the code on one of those. Didn’t work. But it seems like stuff that’s already on sale and their Champion collection is up for the discounts?
Ledbury: 30% off sitewide w/ BFSHOP30
- White Fine Twill Dress Shirt – $101.50 ($145)
- Blue Fine Twill Mid Spread Dress Shirt – $101.50 ($145)
- Burgundy McFadden Windowpane Dress Shirt – $94.50 ($135)
- Navy McFAdden Windowpane Dress Shirt – $94.50 ($135)
They are spendy, but my goodness they’re incredible. Their quality, their attention to detail, and that oh-so-perfect slightly lowered second button on their shirts, all makes for a splurge-worthy-shirt for some of us. One fat note though: Their new, less expensive “Essentials” collection is excluded. So, that’s a bit of a bummer.
Old Navy: 50% off almost everything
- Brushed Herringbone Hooded Puffer Jacket – $45 ($89.99)
- Dynamic Fleece Color-Blocked Zip Hoodie – $25 ($49.99)
- Go-H20 Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Jacket – $40 ($79.99)
- Slim Built-In-Flex Jeans For Men – $20 ($39.99)
- Slim Built-In Flex Five-Pocket Corduroy Pants For Men – $22.50 ($44.99)
- Chunky Thermal-Knit Built-In Flex Henley for Men – $15 ($29.99)
I don’t have any recent experience with Old Navy outwear, but… there’s potential here. As long as those things don’t feel like you’re wearing a hefty hefty cinch sack? They could be real winners for this Black Friday price. Also, those hoodies could be great, cheap options for getting you to and from the gym in the colder months. Plenty more active wear can be found here.
EXPRESS: 50% off just about everything
- Recycled Wool Water-Resistant Herringbone Topcoat – $149 ($298)
- Corduroy & Sherpa Trucker Jacket – $74 ($148)
- Merino Wool Blend Thermal-Regulating Hooded Sweater – $39.95 ($79.90)
- Merino Wool-Blend Thermal Regulating V-Neck Sweater – $34.95 ($69.90)
- Printed Moisture-Wicking Short-Sleeve Cotton/Spandex Performance Henley – $19.95 ($39.90)
That means their merino will be/is on sale. Nice and lightweight but strong. And unlike UNIQLO, which can sometimes struggle with fit these days, EXPRESS stuff has a nice slim fit to it.
Timex: 25% off select (early VIP access)
- Navi Land – $105 ($140)
- Navi World – $101.25 ($135)
- Navi Harbor (multiple colors) – $101.25 ($135)
- Navi XL – $96.75 ($129)
So this is a tricky one. It’s a VIP sale, so the URL is kinda hidden. But if you don’t want to play that game, it should go live to the general public tomorrow? I think? Maybe? LOTS of exclusions here, and they’re what you’d expect: Not good on American Documents, Select Timex Collaborations, Automatics (Celestial, Marlin, Giorgio Galli, Navi XL, Waterbury), Marlin Hand-Wound, Navi XL Featuring NASA, Timex x Space Snoopy, Q Timex Reissues, etc. But there are some archive watches up for the discount, and those are (so far) hard to find on 3rd party sites. Like Amazon. So still worth a glance.
UNIQLO: $10 – $20 off Ultra Light Down + select other deals
The Pick: Ultra Light Down Parka – $59.90 ($79.90) full review here
Vests + Parkas are up for the Ultra Light Down discounting, with the Ultra Light Down parkas getting $20 off. Seems like UNIQLO is gonna slow roll their deals out this year?
East Dane: 15% off $200, 20% off $500, 25% off $800 w/ MORE19
- Baracuta G9 Original Jacket – $331.50 ($390)
- Filson Original Briefcase – $276.25 ($325)
- Wolverine 1000 mile Evans Boot – $340 ($400)
- Filson Medium Duffel Bag – $335.75 ($395)
Steep tiers, but for the most part East Dane carries high end stuff. It’s not the place to go and pick up a t-shirt or two. Everything should ship and return for free (unless you stumble across something labeled Final Sale) since it’s powered by the Amazon fulfillment machine.
J.C.F.: 60% off + extra 50% off clearance w/ YAYDEALS
- Walker Vest – $34.95
- Flannel-lined Chino Pant – $33.50
- Donegal Bomber Sweater in Wool Blend – $38.50
- Cotton Shawl-collar Cardigan Sweater – $39
- Black Watch Plaid Thompson Blazer in Wool Blend – $115
- Slim-Fit Thompson Blazer in Houndstooth – $91
Men’s suiting, is, of course, excluded. But blazers? Blazers are shockingly in play. And that hounds-tooth number is pretty nice. See it in our big best fall sportcoats round up over here.
Charles Tyrwhitt: 30% off everything w/ FRIDAYAF
- Charles Tyrwhitt Peak Lapel Navy Italian Wool/Cashmere Overcoat – $349.30 ($499) (shown above left is out-of-stock navy notch lapel, although they have peak. Charcoal does have notch though. Weird.)
- Grey with blue dogstooth wool car coat – $223.40 ($399)
- Navy showerproof quilted sports blazer – $223.40 ($399)
- Chocolate made in England Oxford flex sole shoes – $244.30 ($349)
Well that code is certainly… something. Anyway, Charles Tyrwhitt is more than just shirts. As evidenced by the picks above, we’re kinda fans of the outerwear around these parts. Their shoes can be nice too, especially on sale. Which they are with the code. Huzzah!
Lands’ End: 50% off almost everything w/ SAUCE & pin 1234
- Tailored Fit Pattern Stretch Wool Sport Coat – $124.97 ($249.95)
- Tailored Fit 10 Wale Stretch Corduroy Sport Coat – $89.97 ($179.95)
- Wool Blend Car Coat – $149.95 ($299.95)
- Straight Fit Flannel Lined Comfort-First Knockabout Chino Pants – $34.98 ($69.95)
Not limited to just one item. And it seems to be working on sale stuff too. Code and pin expires today, so, not sure what they have in store next? I’m guessing just a different code and pin (same offer), but… I could be wrong. That’s a total guess.
GAP: 50% off Just About Everything
- Flannel-Lined Khakis in Slim Fit with GapFlex – $34.97 ($69.95)
- 60% Cotton/30% Nylon/10% Wool Waffle Stitch Chest Stripe Sweater – $34.97 ($69.95)
- 60% Cotton/30% Nylon/10% Wool Marled Stripe Sweater – $34.97 ($69.95)
- ColdControl Lightweight Puffer Jacket – $64 ($128)
- Slim Jeans with GapFlex – $34.97 ($69.95)
- Slim Fit Cords with GapFlex – $34.97 ($69.95)
- Icon Corduroy Jacket – $44.97 ($89.95)
- Wool Blend Chunky V-Neck Sweater – $39.97 ($79.95)
- Cold Control Max Modern Parka Jacket – $99 ($198)
- Cold Control City Parka – $74 ($148)
Half off. And black Friday shopping in store at GAP seems like it would require an immense amount of patience. Not with the employees (bless ’em) but when it comes to the insane customers. So, yeah. Like with everything else, I think I’m good with sticking to online here.
Also Worth a Mention:
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off select suits, sportcoats, and shoes (exp 11/27).
- Best Made Co: Lots of items are in their “famous red sale,” and not all of them are red.
- Billy Reid: 20% off $250, 30% off $500, 40% off $1000+.
- Cole Haan: 50% off select styles + 30% off almost everything else.
- Bombas: 20% off sitewide w/ HOLIDAY20
- Saddleback Leather: Single purchase of $300 – $499 will get an additional e-gift card for $50 emailed post purchase. $500+ will get an e-gift card for $100 emailed post purchase. And there’s some fine print: all qualifying purchases will be returnable for store credit only. Also, that gift card must be redeemed by Dec 31, 2019.
- DROP: Their Drop + Glycine Soda Automatic – $399 or GMT Automatic – $589 watches are still open for pre-order. Final sale though.
