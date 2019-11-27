Nordstrom Black Friday 2019 Cyber Sale Picks for Men

Raise your hand if you expected Nordstrom to launch a 7000 item sale the day before Thanksgiving!

(opens up 3rd grade desk, pushes elmers glue, scissors, and Ewoks pencil case aside, puts hands in desk, closes desk with chin.)

Not me. Nope. Not here. Nordstrom just hasn’t gone all in on the Black Friday thing in recent years. This year though? Very much so. And it all ships and returns for free, being that it’s Uncle Nordy. We went through all 100+ pages of this thing to find the best of the best. Because scrolling is for suckers! Off we go with some picks. Lots of picks. Enjoy the food and football tomorrow.

Basic, Barbour, Bombers. Also available in navy, which is shown at the top right of the post. Very, very well reviewed. That olive color can be found over here.

Forty friggin’ bucks! And they ship and return for free! We live in amazing times. Full review here.

That looks like it could be a lot of coat for $130. Big jacket. Gore Tex? No. Not Gore Tex. Lotta jacket though. Lots of jacket. Big jacket. Also available in charcoal gray, because of course it is.

Made in the USA, brogue patterns, wheelhouse coffee brown leather. Fifty isn’t nothin’, but it’s not bad for this kind of belt.

Spendy, but could be, frankly, a perfect warm winter coat. Some of us don’t like hoods flopping about constantly. Constant flopping about is… unedifying. The solution? A stowable, zip away hood, with a wool quilted body and a few details that dress it up a bit. You get the warmth but it also won’t look weird with a suit or sportcoat.

A very, very popular set of athletic shoes. It’s a little lost on me, but you’re almost certainly hipper than I am. So have at it. Part of me wonders if the whole “knit” sneaker thing was something sneaker companies came up with to cut costs. Convince people they’re more comfortable (I find knit sneakers to be crazy unsupportive), save a few bucks on traditional sneaker materials, and sell the hell outta them. I stubbed my toe in what amounts to a sweater on the end of my foot digits once, and that was it for me and knit sneakers. But again. Have at it!! Prove me wrong.

Not a big discount, but not bad at all considering they rarely if ever go on sale. The free shipping and returns helps here a lot, because these things are SMALL. Just be warned. Full review here.

Remember the great polartec fire of ’95? Those were dark times. And here we are, 25 years on, with the stuff very much back in fashion. That off-white, retro-looking option is super easy on the eyes. Love the contrast bits.

A rare discount on what is, I believe, the original design of this sort of bag? Part duffel, part garment bag, 100% terrific for those who travel with suits and or sportcoats.

Also in leather! But it’ll cost you more. Quite a bit more. Also available in black leather, in a slightly sleeker profile.

From their tech smart line. Subtle herringbone pattern for a little visual texture. Extremely well reviewed. 81% cotton, 12% polyester, 7% spandex.

Classy. Slim, with a lightly quilted padded interior. Not cheap, but that’s Tumi for you.

A lighter, contrast sole, but still a regular ol’ sole and not an athletic mashup like a Lunar Grand (which some people despise). Made in Italy, which, is pretty crazy at this price point.

A foundational basic that’s super easy to dress up or down. 95% wool, 5% viscose. Just butterfly lined in the back. Was going for $210 recently.

Ooh. That suede option. Nice price here too. No cap toe. No wingtip. No nothin’. Sleek looking suckers.

There are shirt jackets and then there are shirt jackets… and this appears to be one heeeeeelllllllllllll of a nice shirt jacket. Fabric makeup is 70% wool, 12% polyester, 10% cashmere, 8% acrylic. Lined with down fill.

Long wings, suede, ships and returns for free. Could be a perfect smart casual shoe to work into the rotation.

A basic, but Nordstrom knows how to elevate basics, especially when they’re from the upgraded “John W. Nordstrom” line. 95% wool and 5% cashmere.

Can a leather jacket be almost norm core? Not much to speak of here, other than the fact that it’s flippin’ 60% off. And if it’s not your cup of Earl Gray? Send it back.

Waterproof you say? Perfect.

Surprisingly nice. I wasn’t expecting it to be so nice. A super soft, clean feeling, mostly poly (yes really) knit that’s smooth to the touch, has a good amount of stretch, and feels great in the hands and over your shoulders. Earned a spot in our annual fall sportcoats roundup. Not sure how to wear it? Here’s one way.

Nice price on these. 73% wool, 15% silk, 12% linen dress trousers with a true slim fit. From one of the younger leaning Nordstrom house brands.

I feel like this is a pretty unheard of price for these things. Criquet = AKA the polo with the collar stays. Extremely well liked. Just retro enough. 92% pima cotton, 8% spandex. “Players only, put your pinky. rings up. to the. moon.“

Affordable chelsea boots? On THIS website? You don’t say.

90% wool and 10% cashmere here. Really liking that not quite camel, but not medium brown either shade.

Mainly wool, but just enough silk and linen in the mix to make it stand out a bit. Trim fit here.

Also Made in Italy, have calfskin suede uppers, and are lined in soft vachetta leather. Also available in red. Like, really red. Like HEY RED SHOES red. Just under $100 though? Pretty solid.

Available in either Navy or an earth tone. Has those chest high hand-warmer pockets which should come in handy.

Stand alone all wool trousers for the white-collar crowd. Made in Italy too. From the in-house yet still pretty top notch John W. Nordstrom brand. Seven colors to pick from. These are nice pants. Very nice pants.

Nice price. A pair of sunglasses that’ll look just as good with a sportcoat and chinos, as it would with a pair of running shoes and a tech shirt and shorts combo. Plus they’re built to wear while active too. Lightweight but durable. Traction pads on the nose bridge. Polarized lenses. 51mm which is wearable by plenty. Even my pumpkin sized noggin looks halfway decent with these on my face. Free returns of course, just in case they don’t work out.

Sorta a wool/poly/lots of other stuff blend. Really liking the pale shade of gray though. Was going for $250 recently.

When someone yells “HEY SLIM!” in a crowded room, do you look up to answer? Then these shirts are for you. Not just their trim fit, but their extra trim fit. Lots of colors. Seems to be the standard discount on these things.

Or, when someone yells “HEY SLIM!” in a crowded room, do you not even think twice about turning around? Then these shirts are for you! Trim. Not tight. Also seems to be the standard discount on these things.

Substantial looking. Labeled as a “modern” fit. 95% wool and 5% cashmere. Well reviewed on the Nordy site.

Ah yes. The humble Herschel Novel, which is one of the better gym bags out there. It’s that separate shoe compartment. Makes a world of difference. Ships and returns for free. Might make that upcoming New Years Resolution a little easier.

Extra trim fit here. So if you’ve got a more athletic frame, this could be a squeeze. 70% wool, 30% nylon. Unlined except for a bit of a butterfly lining to the back shoulders. An additional $30 off from the Fall Sale.

Available in stone suede, brown leather, and black leather. Leathers are allegedly sourced from Italy?

Just a button down. But that’s not a bad thing! Especially when it ships and returns for free. More dress shirt, less casual shirt that you could wear untucked if you wanted to. Don’t wear these untucked.

A $200 suede or leather jacket is usually something to stay away from (it’s just hard to do at this price), but… this WAS $350. And it’s from a Nordstrom house brand. And they do good stuff. It might not be the highest quality thing ever, but, there’s potential here.

What we have here, appears to be a perforated, simple sneaker, from one of Nordstrom’s in-house brand, now under $40, and ships and returns for free. So that’s nice.

Two sportcoats. Both blue based plaid. Both from Nordstrom House brands. Both trim fits. Both 40% off and down to $210. And as always, they ship and return for free.

Classic, timeless kicks. Neutral gray shade that’ll go with everything. Just over forty bucks.

Not as out of season as you’d think. Would do just fine with a crisp white shirt and navy slacks, or, jeans if you want to dress it down a bit. 55% wool, 35% cotton, 10% linen.

A basic garment with just enough going on in terms of the aesthetics. Slubbed cotton jersey. Contrasting panels under the arms.

A little different, but nothing wild. I can dig it. Blue suede is the option going for just under $100.

From their tech-smart line. 80% cotton, 13% polyester, 7% spandex.

Not bad. Pretty accessible price. 54% wool, 40% polyester, 6% other fibers.

Death, taxes, and these blue accented Cole Haan chukkas get marked down for a Nordstrom sale. Here we are again. Very, very well reviewed. Storm welt. Blue panels at the top and grip on the sole.

Heritage British Sportswear looks… without the mega steep price that usually goes with those brands.

The day that these go on sale is the day that the #menswear community on the internet folds in upon itself, creating a black hole, and birthing a new universe where everyone wears selvege denim, and drinks only single barrel small batch bourbon.

Oh perfect! I knew I was missing something.

Got a tip on anything in the sale section that should have made our picks? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Want more Black Friday? You scrolled ALL the way down here and you still want MORE? Okay. We have more Black Friday for you over here.