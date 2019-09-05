Suitsupply’s Fall 2019 Line, BR’s Half off Shirt Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

After a few weeks of new fall arrivals trickling in, I think it’s safe to say that this is the biggest drop yet of the cool to cold weather goods. Suitsupply always seems to roll in new stuff here and there as the season wears on, but this looks like the majority of their autumn specific new arrivals for 2019. No sales or promos of course, since this is Suitsupply (their outlet opens but twice a year… next up is after the holidays). Ships and returns for free of course.

So, I wasn’t a math major, but something seems slightly off about an “UP to 40% off select styles!” promo, and then the first thing you see is half off a bunch of basic, wheelhouse, versatile shirts. Off, but off in a good way!

Last chance for this. But full disclosure: I don’t know what “last chance” actually means here. Like, it “ends” on Sunday, but what does that mean? Does the stuff go back up to full price? Does someone fire off an air horn and the Nordy site shuts down for a breather? Does someone light a sparkler and write “that’s all folks” in the wee hours of early Monday AM? I don’t know dear reader. There are many, many things I don’t know. And this is just another one on that pile of ignorance. Full picks can be found here.

Hautelook is Nordstrom’s Flash Sale site. Which means you’d THINK they’d know that these are not $650 boots (despite the original price being listed as $650 on the Hautelook site). What they actually are, are made in the USA, Goodyear welted, Horween Leather wedge boots that usually retail for $425 at Nordstrom when available (they were down to $280 during the 2018 Anniv. Sale). SO… that’s quite the discount. Ships free. Returns will cost you $5.95 unless you get it back to a Nordstrom RACK brick and mortar store. Bottom line: Really nice boots for $250.

They’re back! Made in the USA out of some seriously well considered materials. Bit of a legend, and now back in stock just in time for the fall weather to (hopefully) roll in. Plenty warm, thanks to the blanket stripe flannel lining. Full review here.

Also worth a mention: