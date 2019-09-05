Suitsupply’s Fall 2019 Line, BR’s Half off Shirt Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Suitsupply New Fall Arrivals
- Havana Fit Wool/Linen/Silk/Cashmere Burgundy Sportcoat – $499
- Pure Camel Overcoat – $799
- Havana Fit Wool Dark Gray Sportcoat – $399
- Havana Fit Wool/Cashmere Light Gray Check Sportcoat – $499
- Wool Green Peacoat – $499
- Havana Fit Wool Flannel Light Gray Suit Separates – $569
- Pure Camel Bomber Jacket – $399
- Havana Fit Wool Cashmere Gray Blue Check Jacket – $499
After a few weeks of new fall arrivals trickling in, I think it’s safe to say that this is the biggest drop yet of the cool to cold weather goods. Suitsupply always seems to roll in new stuff here and there as the season wears on, but this looks like the majority of their autumn specific new arrivals for 2019. No sales or promos of course, since this is Suitsupply (their outlet opens but twice a year… next up is after the holidays). Ships and returns for free of course.
Banana Republic: 50% off select Dress + Casual Shirts
- Grant Slim-Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt in Blue Gingham – $39 ($79.50)
- Grant Slim-Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt in Light Blue Check – $39 ($79.50)
- Grant Slim-Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt in Light Blue Dash – $39 ($79.50)
- Grant Slim-Fit Non-Iron Button Down Dress Shirt in Light Blue Check – $39 ($79.50)
- Slim-Fit Tech-Stretch Cotton Shirt in White Micro – $44 ($89.50)
- Slim-Fit Tech-Stretch Cotton Shirt in Navy Dot – $44 ($89.50)
- Slim-Fit Tech-Stretch Cotton Shirt in Country Blue Check – $44 ($89.50)
- Slim-Fit Tech-Stretch Cotton Shirt in Micro Floral – $44 ($89.50)
So, I wasn’t a math major, but something seems slightly off about an “UP to 40% off select styles!” promo, and then the first thing you see is half off a bunch of basic, wheelhouse, versatile shirts. Off, but off in a good way!
Nordstrom: Summer Sale ends Sunday 9/8
- Nordstrom Tech-Smart Slim Fit Stretch Wool Dress Pants – $64.49 ($129)
- Good Man Brand Slub Knit Blazer – $148.98 ($298)
- Barbour Flyweight Chelsea Quilted Jacket – $114.98 ($230)
- GREATS Royale Sneaker – $89.49 ($179)
Last chance for this. But full disclosure: I don’t know what “last chance” actually means here. Like, it “ends” on Sunday, but what does that mean? Does the stuff go back up to full price? Does someone fire off an air horn and the Nordy site shuts down for a breather? Does someone light a sparkler and write “that’s all folks” in the wee hours of early Monday AM? I don’t know dear reader. There are many, many things I don’t know. And this is just another one on that pile of ignorance. Full picks can be found here.
HauteLook: Boot Sale w/ Wolverine 1000 Mile Wedge – $249.97 ($425)
Hautelook is Nordstrom’s Flash Sale site. Which means you’d THINK they’d know that these are not $650 boots (despite the original price being listed as $650 on the Hautelook site). What they actually are, are made in the USA, Goodyear welted, Horween Leather wedge boots that usually retail for $425 at Nordstrom when available (they were down to $280 during the 2018 Anniv. Sale). SO… that’s quite the discount. Ships free. Returns will cost you $5.95 unless you get it back to a Nordstrom RACK brick and mortar store. Bottom line: Really nice boots for $250.
Huckberry: Flint & Tinder Flannel-Lined Wax Truckers are back – $220
They’re back! Made in the USA out of some seriously well considered materials. Bit of a legend, and now back in stock just in time for the fall weather to (hopefully) roll in. Plenty warm, thanks to the blanket stripe flannel lining. Full review here.
Also worth a mention:
- Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale Items w/ JUSTFORYOU. Full picks here.
- DSW: $10 off $49, $20 off $99, or $60 off $199 w/ THATSPICE
- Banana Republic: They’re doing a “buy a suit jacket get the pants free” promo, which works out to around 30% off, so, not the best but not the worst.