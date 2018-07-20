Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2018 – Picks for Men

NOTE: Customer Service said earlier today that the sale would launch at midnight eastern (we specifically asked if it was eastern or pacific, being that Nordstrom is based on the west coast.) They said eastern. Well, looks like it launches at midnight pacific on 7/20 instead. Apologies for the false start on our end. But hey, now’s not a bad time to browse and figure out what you’ll be after, since stuff can sell out quickly.

It’s one of the most anticipated sales of the year. Nordstrom doesn’t run many sale events. But when they do, they catch a lot of (deserved) attention. It’s not just their free shipping & free returns on everything policy… it’s what they carry, and what they’re willing to mark down to get your attention. Especially when it comes to their Anniversary Sale.

Unlike the half-yearly sales & seasonal clearances, which see in-season goods get marked down, the Anniversary Sale is mostly a preview of the upcoming season. Lots of fall goods or year-round stuff gets decent price cuts. And that’s a rarity in the retail sale game. It’s very much an I’m-looking-forward-to-wearing-this sale. Prices go back up on August 5th. Here’s one interpretation of the best of the best for us guys:

Kicking off this post with solid proof as to why the Anniversary Sale is always worth paying attention to. Full review here. Yes, they’re not as cheap as they once were, but that’s because Allen Edmonds raised prices in the last year (from $395 to $425 for first quality dress shoes in calfskin.) Still, $280 for first quality, ships and returns for free USA made dress shoes? Not bad at all. Especially when they look like the Strand.

A little bit of color and a whole lot of functionality in a slim, professional but not stuffy looking briefcase.

That’s a pretty darn good price for made in Italy sneakers. Lined in calfskin. Waxed cotton laces. Nice navy leather accents. Very tempting.

Standard 20% off at Bonobos drops this to $360, so, sub $300 is awfully good. 97% wool and 3% stretch for ease of movement. Nice, subtle windowpane pattern. Looks like this one might be fully lined? Maybe?

The most polished cotton pant that Bonobos makes. Perfect for smart-casual to dressier offices.

Hnnnnnnnnnnnnnngggggg

A couple of basics, yes, but for under thirty bucks with free shipping and free returns, they’re the bee’s knees. Are they of Ledbury quality? Nah. But are they fighting above their weight/price? Absolutely.

Trim fit not trim enough? Here you go Slim.

See? It’s not all spendy stuff in this sale. They can do the reasonably affordable stuff too. That’s the brilliance of Nordstrom. They cover a lot of ground. Nice reviews on this one.

And this is a prime example of what the Norstrom Anniversary Sale is all about. Is it quilted jacket weather? Hell no! But it’s fun to dream a bit, and they sure look good.

The direct mid-point between Jurgen Klopp and Portlandia. Made in the USA. Yes really.

Hey now. Mad for plaid? Perfect. 70% cotton and 30% poly. Just partially lined. Looks as though it could do some work now with light grey chinos, but would be absolutely at home with dark jeans once the weather cools off.

Both made in the USA. Both tough sons-of-guns that should provide you with years upon years of use. Both classics.

More casual (but still oddly polished looking) knit blazers in a wool blend. Different blends though depending on the color. Navy is 76% wool and 24% acrylic. Black is mainly cotton, albeit with a good chunk of wool in there too: 53% cotton, 30% wool, 14% polyester, 3% nylon. Both are just partially lined.

A criminally underappreciated and underpriced basic boot. Toe isn’t clunky in the least either. CXL leather uppers start to mold to your foot over time and they’ve got lots of depth right outta the box. Dainite sole helps with traction.

Good, classy, subtle dress belts can be hard to find. Either the belt is too wide, or the buckle is funny looking, or… you get the idea. That’s not the case here. Made in the USA. Thin, subtle buckle.

Stand alone all wool trousers for the white-collar crowd. Made in Italy too. From the in-house yet still pretty top notch John W. Nordstrom brand.

Certainly appears to be one of their unconstructed, Italian wool blazers. That blue-green shade is pretty sharp, and should be more versatile than many would think. Totally unlined back = super breezy and easy to wear in any weather.

I know TBNY shoes aren’t as highly regarded as Allen Edmonds, but that’s a perfect toe shape. And the rounded corners to the buckles and their placement is perfect. Made in Italy. Pretty sure TBNY shoes are Blake stitched, and not Goodyear welted. They won’t feel quite as substantial out of the box, but they should be pretty flexible right away.

Not gonna be as nice as the John W. Nordstrom made in Italy trousers, but Nordstrom rarely disappoints when it comes to their house-grand stuff. Three colors to pick from.

Again, the Anniversary Sale often puts first quality, desirable Allen Edmonds models on serious markdown. Full review here. Available in black or walnut (as shown above).

Basic, Barbour, Bombers. Also available in navy. Very, very well reviewed.

Hey look! Chelseas on Dappered! I know, some of you are stunned. But the price sure is right, and they’d get a lot of work with dark denim once the weather cools off. I’d jump on a pair myself (especially in the suede), but if I order another pair of shoes I better grow another foot. Which, would be weird, because then I’d have three feet and I’d have a lot of spare shoes depending on which orientation said spare foot takes.

Yes, yes, we know. Jack Mason is a “fashion” brand with no historical significance in the watchmaking community. But say you really like chronographs, and a blue/brown color scheme. Well, they’re busy, but they do look pretty sharp.

The kind of thing you wear as you’re moodily gazing over some misty moor before you head home to chop wood for that evenings hearty stew. Or, the kind of thing you wear in fall when you head to Trader Joe’s to get more cookie butter because that shit is the business.

Not quite as expensive as the Bonobos workday warriors, but they don’t come with the Bonobos fit either. Won’t matter to most. Lots of colors to pick from. 96% cotton and 4% spandex.

Not a bad alternative and upgrade to the classic Clark’s Desert Boot. Made in the USA of course.

Corner office worthy. Even if you’re… not quite in the corner office just yet. Unless you royally screwed up. But hey, a nice pair of shoes can’t hurt. Also available in oxblood at this price.

Don’t have any personal experience with these, but Nordstrom rarely puts their name on a bad product. Thinking they’re fused?

Well those look awfully similar. Just mentioned the Vans in a style scenario the other day.

From their younger leaning 1901 house brand, so I’m gonna assume that these are a true slim fit. 97% cotton, 3% spandex with a 14″ leg opening.

An inexpensive, spring/summer shoe, also from the reliable Nordy house brand 1901. And there’s no reason why you can’t wear these deep into the fall depending on the weather. Available in the two shades shown above.

Tough to get more classic than that. Fabric is imported, but it’s made here in the good ol’ USA. Fabric makeup is 85% worsted wool, 10% silk, and 5% mohair. Classic fit here.

Hello Bordeaux! Probably a little sleeker than the Park Ave. And that shade of bordeaux leather. Good gracious. Made in Italy.

Spendy, but for the guys who really like their high-quality oxfords. Shirt purists if you will.

And now instead of a thicker, more casual oxford… dress twills. White or light blue. Still spendy, but still made in the USA.

Casual, gray suede chukkas. Perfect for fall and winter (depending on how bad the weather is of course). Not the sleekest things ever, but that’s plenty fine if you’re going casual. Pretty stunned that these are made in Italy.

That retro-colorblocking is pretty darn slick. All cotton sweater polo. Machine wash and lay flat to dry.

There’s just something about that black and tan combo here. Suede uppers. Inexpensive.

I don’t know if I’d lean on Cole Haan for high quality leather, but under $500 for a good looking leather jacket isn’t half bad, and these are getting solid reviews from the buying public. At least it’ll return for free if it shows up and you’re not a fan.

A tough as nails USA made boot. And if you don’t think Charcoal leather can look good, head here for proof that it can (albeit on boots from a different brand).

All wool and fully lined. Something that’s just outside the realm of basics for those of us that wear sportcoats a lot.

Big fan of the Allen Edmonds Liverpool around these parts, but those don’t go on sale that often and they’re pretty spendy. Mid $200s is a bit more palatable. And the shade of that suede is something.

There are four camps here. First, you love it and you can’t wait to wear it with your Allen Edmonds brogues. Second, you love it but would never wear it with your Allen Edmonds brogues because you think it’d be too “matchy matchy.” Third, you think it’s too busy and too expensive since it’s just a belt. Fourth, you’re a flat earther and I can’t help with that.

Inexpensive and could probably double as a cardigan depending on how cold the AC at your place of work blows (if you happen to work indoors). 94% cotton and 6% polyester.

Thhhheeeeeeeeeeeee Best. Obligatory. Multiple colors available. A great time to stock up. The argument for “why” you should get these can be found over here. Normally $12.50 for the mid calf and $14.50 for the over the calf. Allen Edmonds Whole Cuts not included.

Simple, preppy, classic, trim fit gingham button downs. Plenty of good looks without having to shell out for a Brooks Brothers level of pricing. Lots of colors to pick from.

A bit spendy considering you can usually find Red Wings in a similar style for a bit less (like, in this very sale) but… the discount is still sizeable. Horween leather here helps too. Made in the USA.

Love Ledbury. Just know that this is a true spread collar here. Which is kinda a bummer, because their mid-spread and their lowered second button is PERFECT for going without a tie. A true spread collar can sometimes look a little funny.

Getting perforated sounds like a euphemism for drinking too much. Maybe. Anyway, the perforated sneaker look has caught on. Just hoping that these really are cooler than others.

Not leather. Polyurethane. But it has that saffiano texture going for it.

Some people love these things. Some think they’re an abomination. I ain’t judging. At least, not this time.

Lotta shoes in this post. Lots. So you’ll need some of these. Nice quality too. Smooth operators, unlike cheaper versions made in China that can be a bit sticky when it comes to their springs. Like everything else, they ship and return free.

The Dappered Space Picks

Of course this only scratches the surface of what’s on sale in the Home Department at Nordstrom right now. Bed, bath, kitchen, decor… uncle Nordy’s got it all covered. If you’re looking to stock up on nice glass & barware, there are more options than you can shake a stir-stick at. Also, now’s not a bad time to stock up on a few candle tin sets. The tin candles that come in sets can be broken up and make perfect holiday host gifts and stocking stuffers.