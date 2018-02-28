In Review: The Target Goodfellow & Co Wool Blend Bomber Sweater

Editor’s Note: Target took this bomber off their site not more than a day or two before this review went live. I know, crap luck there. But there were all sizes available before it disappeared. So, there might be more than a few of these lurking in brick and mortar stores? Might be worth scanning the clearance racks (as the author Ryan N. did) in case you want to pick this up for cheap. REAL cheap.

In adopting a quality-over-quantity personal “uniform” over recent years, I’ve found that having fewer, yet more versatile pieces has proven to be streets ahead of succumbing to the “paradox of choice.”

Entering a new workplace environment, I wanted to project a more professional appearance in my daily wardrobe: sharp but comfortable, mature but not stuffy. I went looking for something that I could throw on for a quick walk between buildings, or a slightly over-air-conditioned office, but could remove just as easily should I get a bit warm.

What it looked like, online, before disappearing from Target’s website.

First Impressions

As the lost twin brother of the Nordstrom Wool Bomber Jacket (51% wool, and now 50% off) featured in a recent $75 and Under article, the Goodfellow version has a mid-grey color, full-length zipper, and raglan sleeves. The color is actually slightly darker in person (and oddly enough, is almost an exact match to the color in the Nordy pictures), but what I really like about the Target option is the style that oozes out of the attention to detail.

A size small on 5’9″ / 155 lbs.

Devil’s in the Details

Monochrome can be a way of life if you’re colorblind (like me), but some of the cool details of the Nordy bomber are lost in the extreme color uniformity of it; the collar, cuffs, seams, pockets, even the liner are all the exact same color.

Nice contrast cuffs. Oddly nice fabric for having hardly any wool in the mix.

Not so here. The darker cuffs provide subtle visual panache, and Target even takes advantage of the inner lining for a nice unexpected pop of color. It looks just as great hanging up as it does on. The nifty unfinished seam on the raglan sleeves is a really nice touch – it’s noticeable, but not in a distracting way.

Materials and Fit

The “wool blend” (54% polyester, 41% acrylic, 5% wool) actually drapes quite nicely and is surprisingly smooth and luxe to the touch, at least on the outside. As for the “itchy” factor noted in some of the reviews, it’s admittedly less than ideal when wearing short sleeves. But as a layer over long sleeves? You’re golden. Arms are slim, cuffs nice and springy, and the bottom hits right at or below the waist.

Sweater or jacket… casual or dressed up a bit. Does it all.

While certainly not winning any medals for material quality, the attention paid to the presentation and finish far outweigh the components. Will it last forever? No, but it’ll look great until then. After all, you’re always much more likely to receive compliments wearing a well-tailored affordable suit than a schlumpy-fitting Armani.

It’s darker in person compared to the Target website.

How to Wear It

Like a kind of sartorial chameleon, the monochrome palette allows it to play nicely with all kinds of outfits, and dresses up or down with ease. Zipped all the way up, it wears like a v-neck sweater; open, and it really takes on the casual style of a bomber. It can be paired with a gingham button-up, dark jeans and leather boots for a night out, or a marled tee, drawstring khakis and sneakers for the weekend. The choice is yours (and yours alone).

Value and Conclusion

I was lucky enough to snag this on sight at Target for just $11.98 on clearance, but I think the $27.98 online clearance price (if it reappears on line) is more than fair for such a versatile piece.

About the Author: Ryan N. is a professional web developer for (and alum from) the University of Delaware. He plays guitar and drums, and he and his wife are about to have their hands full with kid #3.