10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Button Down Polos Return, BR Extends 40% off, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

40% off has been extended for one more day. Still no BR merchandise exclusions. Super comfortable 5 pockets that come in multiple chino-like colors. 8 shades to pick from at this price. Head here for more 40% off picks.

Haven’t seen this one in person yet, and full honesty… this could be awesome, or, it could be hot garbage. It looks VERY chopped on the models in the online photos, so, beware if you’re on the tall and slim side. Still gonna be worth checking out though. 55% linen and 45% cotton.

It’s arguably the best, most versatile pocket square for the spring & summer months. It’s less rigid than an all white cotton or linen pocket square, and the royal blue looks great with everything from the palest of greys to deep khaki & straw to the darkest navy. It should also help you get more use out of your somber charcoal suits now while we wait for it to warm up. Just ditch the tie, wear a pale blue or white shirt, and pop one of these colorful pieces of cloth into your breast pocket.

Hey look, it’s another item of clothing to wear instead of a hoodie. Heck, it’s basically a hoodless hoodie (with that front pocket and all) in a far superior fabric. Wool blend here at 51% wool, 25% nylon, 24% and rayon, but that’ll be better than sweat collecting, squishy jersey cotton any day. Four colors to pick from and since it’s Nordstrom, it ships and returns for free.

Everything you want and nothing you don’t. It’s amazing how good a basic, not too fussy, mid thigh mac can look. Young or old, it’s a great staple to have on hand. 70% cotton and 30% nylon here. Chambray trim details. Currently NOT 40% off, but just 20% off w/ FORYOU. Almost certainly waiting a bit before jumping on this thing if you’re interested.

Another pick from Banana Republic’s 40% off, no BR merchandise exclusions promo extension. Maybe a bit of an impulse buy, but something you could get a lot of mileage out of. Wear it now to add a little color and texture to an otherwise blah-season for getting dressed, and then lean on one of these things, hard, once summer rolls around.

They’re back! Cotton/Nylon “airism” bodies with all cotton shirt fabric collars. And those buttons do really help keep your polo collar looking sharp all day. Big thanks to Derric P. for the tip!

I know this thing gets mentioned, a lot, on this particular site… but it really is quite good. Have had mine for a long while and wear it all the time. It’s a perfect transitional jacket, or, an extra layer for those bitter cold days. Also, it’s a hell of a lot cheaper than the (Moncler?) jacket 007 wore in Spectre.

T-shirts are a staple for many guys, but that doesn’t mean they have to be boring. Made from their 60% Cotton / 40% Poly soft wash fabric. Also available in a black/gray/white scheme.

Ex Officio underwear is a total game changer. If you’re currently relying on all cotton underwear, give these a shot and you’ll be wondering how you lived your life before this breathable, wicking underwear came into your life. Plus, it’s anti-stink, and quick dry. So if you travel a lot and need to travel light, you can pack just a couple of pairs and wash one when you take a shower, then dry em’ overnight/during the day while you wear the other pair. Drop is for either boxers or boxer briefs. Two pack for $32 is pretty darn good.

