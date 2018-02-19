President’s Day 2018 Sales For Men – AE Shoebank, BR Exclusion Free, & More

IT’S NOT JUST A
HANDFUL TRIPOD. IT’S A HOEDOWN.
Why hoedown? Too much for a tripod or handful. Somehow, the President’s Day sales this year seem to be oddly good. Better than years past. Hopefully you’re enjoying this extra day off if, in fact, you have it. As always, picks are limited to items with at least a decent size selection at post time, unless otherwise noted. Now, on with the sales… (Top Photo Credit)
B.R.: 40% off, no BR merch. Exclusions + 3-5 Day Ship at $75 w/ BRSHIP
- Slim Traveler Pant – $59.10 ($98.50)
- Rapid Movement Denim – $70.80 ($118)
- Waller Brogue Oxford – $94.80 ($158)
- Heritage Slim Khaki Linen Suit Jacket & Pant – $304.80 ($508)
- Nicklas Sneakers – $70.80 ($118)
- Heritage Silk Linen Textured Henley – $47.70 ($79.50)
Oh. Okay. NOW they do the no BR merch exclusions thing. Got it. So if you were gonna jump on something that was a BR pick last week? And it couldn’t happen due to the exclusion? You’re good to go now. Don’t forget an extra 10% off for cardmembers with BRCARD.
J. Crew: 30% off Select Full Price & Sale w/ SOGOOD
- Ludlow Traveler Suit Jacket & Pant in Navy or Grey Italian Wool – $455 ($650)
- Varsity Shawl-Collar Cardigan in Textured Cotton – $68.60 ($98)
- Abingdon Weekender Bag – $159.60 ($228)
- Irving Sunglasses – $82.60 ($118)
- Braided Web Belt – $13.99 ($45)
- Classic MacAlister Boots in Oiled Leather – $110.60 ($158)
- Ludlow Classic-fit Pant in Four-Season Wool – $44.09 ($98)
- Ludlow Garment Duffel Bag – $173.60 ($248)
- 770 Straight-Fit Pant in Lightweight Bedford Cord – $55.65 ($79.50)
- SLIM Italian Merino Wool Cardigan Sweater – $62.65 ($89.50)
Not a half bad selection. Sure, no sportcoats or blazers are getting the cut, but traveler suits are, as are some already heavily marked down items in the sale section (like that belt).
Allen Edmonds Shoebank: Select 2nds for $195
- Factory 2nd Liverpool Chelsea Boots – $195 ($299)
- Factory 2nd Cornwallis Oxfords – $195 ($249)
- Factory 2nd Carlyle Oxfords – $195 ($249)
- Factory 2nd Grayson Loafers – $195 ($249)
- Factory 2nd Fifth Ave. Cap Toes – $195 ($249)
Was just the Liverpool and the Fifth Ave. for a while there, but the Shoebank has thrown the sub $200 doors open to a few other, very popular models. Yes, it appears that they’ve once again jacked the re-stocking fee BACK UP TO $25 for returned 2nds that get sent back through the mail. (What gives AE?) But under $200? If you get a pair that doesn’t have a hugely noticeably defect? That’s a hell of a deal, especially with the latest price increase on firsts.
J. Crew Factory: 50% off most Full + Extra 50% off Clearance w/ EVENBETTER
- Quilted Nylon Jacket – $39.99 FINAL
- Gingham Flex Wrinkle-Free Voyager Dress Shirt – $17.49 FINAL
- Moleskin Blazer – $64.99 FINAL
- Thompson Unconstructed Linen Blazer – $89.00
- Thompson Fit Flex Chino Blazer – $84
Was “just” 50% off most full price the other day, now they’ve included clearance. More picks from the full priced side can be found over here.
Massdrop: Orient Bambino Bauhaus Automatics – $139.99 FINAL
Not a bad price at all for one of the more popular Bambino designs. Four different color combinations to choose from. The only issue? It’s final sale of course. So, no returns. That’s how Massdrop does it. But still, not bad when you consider that the same model watch is going for $179 over on Long Island.
Todd Snyder: Spring Deals + 15% off w/ TS15
- The Blackjack Watch – $83.30 ($138)
- PF Flyers Suede Rambler Lo in Grey or Beige – $83.30 ($150)
So, they clearly state that you can’t use the extra 15% of sale items code PRESIDENTIAL on these separate “spring deals,” but another 15% off code (TS15) does in fact appear to be working. Got all that? Two different sales, two different codes.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off select F/W Styles
- Technical Wool Down-Filled Trench – $359.10 ($798)
- Regent Fit Herringbone Sport Coat – $224.10 ($498)
- Made in Italy Wool Knit Topcoat – $449.10 ($998)
- Made in Italy BrooksTech Merino Wool V-Neck Sweater – $48 ($128)
- Made in Italy Button-Front Cardigan – $111.75 ($298)
- Merino Wool Bird’s-Eye Half-Zip – $44.25 ($118)
Extra 25% off doesn’t seem to apply to the regular clearance section. Just this select batch of F/W styles that are getting an earyl-ish markdown. Huge fan of BB sportcoats in their Regent fit. That herringbone number could be a real winner. Was standing in line for a coffee the other day when a guy who seemingly had just walked off a job site (safety vest, mudded up jeans) called a Brooks Brothers sportcoat I was wearing “bad ass,” and asked where it was from. I told him, and he was surprised because he thought Brooks Brothers leaned… old. Anyway, an unexpected interaction for sure, and compliments are hardly the be all end all, but, seemed like it was worth passing along. Hell, maybe he was poking fun at me. Although I honestly doubt it.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off Clearance Items (not just shoes)
- Sanford Cap Toe Derbys – $157.60 ($395)
- McGregor Longwing Blucher – $157.60 ($395)
- Strands in Suede – $197.60 ($395)
- Belted Suede & Pebble Grain Gloves – $35.98 ($85)
- Harris Tweed Belted Gloves – $39.97 ($75)
The extra 20% off happens at checkout, so don’t be fooled by the already solid, but not quite as good as it’s gonna get, markdowns. Lots of accessories and leather goods in there along with a few noteworthy shoes.
Lands’ End: 40% off Full Price w/ FRIENDS & 8103
The Pick: Tailored Fit Half Canvas Italian Wool Blazer – $179.40 ($299)
Seems like LE has been a bit slower than the rest to roll out some new spring arrivals, so, sticking with their half-canvas Italian wool blazer for a pick this time. See the full review here.
LL Bean: 25% off w/ GET25
- Signature Fisherman’s Cove Coat – $111.75 ($149)
- Wool Lined Signature Quilted Vest – $93 ($139)
- Lightweight Quilted Insulated Jacket – $96.75 ($129)
- Signature West Branch Weekender Bag – $149.25 ($199)
- Signature Mapleton Wool Sweater, Shawl Collar Cardigan – $149.25 ($199)
- Signature Leather Duffle – $224.25 ($299)
Very few exclusions this time. Doesn’t have to already be on sale. It can be full price. Just remember you can no longer buy something this weekend, then one day in the year 2099 try and return it.
Orient: 40% off w/ PRES18
The Pick: Orient Small Seconds Automatic – $183 – $195 ($305 – $325)
That’s about as good as it’s gonna get direct through Orient. Plus, they’ve got the new small-seconds in stock. Mako USA II is almost certainly gonna be excluded. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!
Huckberry: Armour Lux Slippers for almost Half Off
- Armour Lux Slippers in Navy Stripe – $43.98 ($85)
- Armour Lux Slippers in “Nature” Stripe – $43.98 ($85)
That’s as cheap as I’ve seen these all wool, Made in France, Crepe sole slippers. Got a pair for Christmas not this past year but the year before. Big fan. Unlike cheap slippers, they breathe. (Yay wool!) They also look oddly good.
Also worth a mention:
- H&M: Up to 60% off Sale Items.
- Bloomingdale’s: Save up to 75% during their big brown bag sale.
- EXPRESS: 40% off Everything.
- Club Monaco: 25% off $200+ w/ REFRESH
- GAP: Up to 50% off everything, plus get an extra 20% off your purchase & free shipping no minimum w/ PRESDAY
- UNIQLO: Free Shipping no minimum through today (2/19).
- H&M: 20% off $100+ w/ 5360