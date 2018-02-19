President’s Day 2018 Sales For Men – AE Shoebank, BR Exclusion Free, & More

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL TRIPOD. IT’S A HOEDOWN.

Why hoedown? Too much for a tripod or handful. Somehow, the President’s Day sales this year seem to be oddly good. Better than years past. Hopefully you’re enjoying this extra day off if, in fact, you have it. As always, picks are limited to items with at least a decent size selection at post time, unless otherwise noted. Now, on with the sales… (Top Photo Credit)

Oh. Okay. NOW they do the no BR merch exclusions thing. Got it. So if you were gonna jump on something that was a BR pick last week? And it couldn’t happen due to the exclusion? You’re good to go now. Don’t forget an extra 10% off for cardmembers with BRCARD.

Not a half bad selection. Sure, no sportcoats or blazers are getting the cut, but traveler suits are, as are some already heavily marked down items in the sale section (like that belt).

Was just the Liverpool and the Fifth Ave. for a while there, but the Shoebank has thrown the sub $200 doors open to a few other, very popular models. Yes, it appears that they’ve once again jacked the re-stocking fee BACK UP TO $25 for returned 2nds that get sent back through the mail. (What gives AE?) But under $200? If you get a pair that doesn’t have a hugely noticeably defect? That’s a hell of a deal, especially with the latest price increase on firsts.

Was “just” 50% off most full price the other day, now they’ve included clearance. More picks from the full priced side can be found over here.

Not a bad price at all for one of the more popular Bambino designs. Four different color combinations to choose from. The only issue? It’s final sale of course. So, no returns. That’s how Massdrop does it. But still, not bad when you consider that the same model watch is going for $179 over on Long Island.

So, they clearly state that you can’t use the extra 15% of sale items code PRESIDENTIAL on these separate “spring deals,” but another 15% off code (TS15) does in fact appear to be working. Got all that? Two different sales, two different codes.

Extra 25% off doesn’t seem to apply to the regular clearance section. Just this select batch of F/W styles that are getting an earyl-ish markdown. Huge fan of BB sportcoats in their Regent fit. That herringbone number could be a real winner. Was standing in line for a coffee the other day when a guy who seemingly had just walked off a job site (safety vest, mudded up jeans) called a Brooks Brothers sportcoat I was wearing “bad ass,” and asked where it was from. I told him, and he was surprised because he thought Brooks Brothers leaned… old. Anyway, an unexpected interaction for sure, and compliments are hardly the be all end all, but, seemed like it was worth passing along. Hell, maybe he was poking fun at me. Although I honestly doubt it.

The extra 20% off happens at checkout, so don’t be fooled by the already solid, but not quite as good as it’s gonna get, markdowns. Lots of accessories and leather goods in there along with a few noteworthy shoes.

The Pick: Tailored Fit Half Canvas Italian Wool Blazer – $179.40 ($299)

Seems like LE has been a bit slower than the rest to roll out some new spring arrivals, so, sticking with their half-canvas Italian wool blazer for a pick this time. See the full review here.

Very few exclusions this time. Doesn’t have to already be on sale. It can be full price. Just remember you can no longer buy something this weekend, then one day in the year 2099 try and return it.

The Pick: Orient Small Seconds Automatic – $183 – $195 ($305 – $325)

That’s about as good as it’s gonna get direct through Orient. Plus, they’ve got the new small-seconds in stock. Mako USA II is almost certainly gonna be excluded. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!

That’s as cheap as I’ve seen these all wool, Made in France, Crepe sole slippers. Got a pair for Christmas not this past year but the year before. Big fan. Unlike cheap slippers, they breathe. (Yay wool!) They also look oddly good.

Also worth a mention: