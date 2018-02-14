Quick Picks: J. Crew Factory: 50% off almost everything + new spring arrivals

So. That BR sale was a bit of a debacle on my part, eh? Let’s try this again.

If memory serves, it’s been a while since J. Crew Factory ran some sort of mega deal that dropped prices well below the 50% off we’re seeing through this weekend. Perhaps the days of stacking Gilt City vouchers, or extra 20% off $100 codes are gone? Maybe? Or maybe we’re just in between seasons and the heavier discounts will happen closer to when it warms up? I dunno. That said, JCF’s got some big potential for spring with some solid basics, and the half off isn’t too shabby. Off we go with some quick picks.

Was $99 last week. Appears to be all linen? Not sure about how much of it is lined. But good on JCF to make what appears to be a lighter colored, cheaper version of the hugely popular “deep water” unconstructed linen cotton blazer from big brother J. Crew. That’s certainly worth investigating for our upcoming best spring/summer sportcoats & blazers post. Want suggestions on how to wear something like this? Head here for outfit ideas.

I’ve never quite understood the hate that vests seem to get from some corners of the men’s style community. They’re awfully fuctional. Keeps your core warm while allowing your pits to breathe. What’s wrong with that? Also, the blend of cotton and poly, as well as the not overly puffed insulation, keeps these things from looking like life preservers. Meanwhile, what’s with multiple henley layers model man up there? Did the creative director of said shoot go to the Steve Bannon school of layering?

Usually goes for closer to $30. Big fan of the slight variations in shading that comes with the garment dying process. Inexpensive and well reviewed. Not the sharpest polo you’ll have on hand, but great for every day wear when a t-shirt seems too sloppy.

A casual basic that looks pretty well executed from here. Cotton/Nylon blend fabric should look and feel more like cotton than poly, while also doing a good job of keeping the rain from soaking in. Like the looks of those utility style pants? Here they are.

I have this thing (the lighter one). I like this thing. A basic, but something that walks the line between a chunky casual belt, and a slimmer more dressed up belt. Still casual though. 1.25″ wide. Also available in a lighter brown, but the reviews have said that it’s more bright/lighter in person. Which, if it’s the same leather that’s used on the belt that I have from them, then yes, it’ll be closer to AE’s walnut shade.

Huge fan of these things, even for year round use. Noticeably lighter in weight without being flimsy. They are very much NOT a stiff, thick chino pant. Plus, when it gets hot? They’ll be very, VERY nice to have on hand. The difference between these and standard chinos is tangible. Very comfortable even in the dead of summer. Also. Red pants? You better be ready to bring it.

An extra layer that’s not too bulky, but can still be a go-to layer in the colder months, yet also knock back the cool breeze once the sun goes down come spring and summer. This one is made from a marled cotton, so it won’t have the itch that a lambswool, more wintry cardigan brings with it.

Because it’s that good. Full review here.

This 50% off (suiting excluded of course) deal at J. Crew Factory is set to expire on Monday 2/19/18.