Chinos Chukkas Polo – Nothing over $100

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation as to why chinos, chukkas, and a polo works. Click here for the growing archive.

NOTE: Today’s edition has a hard price cap of $100 for each individual item. All of these items come in multiple colors, and most should have some familiarity with most of the items/picks in this style scenario. So feel free to change up the color scheme if this particular burgundy/gray/sand suede isn’t your preference.

The Polo: Old Navy Cloud 94 Soft Polo in Maroon – $22.99. Think of these as cheaper, even lighter weight (like, feather weight) alternatives to the Target All in Motion polo. 93% poly / 7% spandex performance fabric delivers stretch and wicking properties. Soft. Has an almost brushed-like finish in the hand. So lightweight that the collar doesn’t feel all that sturdy. Might not look the crispest as the day wears on. But if it’s boiling hot and you want to work a polo into your look, then these are the ticket. Twelve colors. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Always a plus.

The Pants: Target All in Motion Performance Fabric 5-Pockets – $40. These things again? These things again. Almost as good as the Lululemon ABC for a fraction of the price.

The Sunglasses: Carfia Men’s Polarized Sunglasses – $25.99. Great for the price. Nicely weighted acetate frames, polarized lenses, no silly/obnoxious visible branding, and at 53mm they should fit most guys just fine. Fulfilled (shipped) by Amazon.

The Belt: PX Darren Twisted Yarn Stretch Belt – $29.97. Woven construction and built in stretch. Sold/shipped by Nordstrom Rack.

The Watch: O.G. Invicta Automatic Diver – $69.98 w/ Crown & Buckle “Griege” NATO – $28. Easy wearing 40mm case diameter. Dependable Seiko automatic movement. 200m of water resistance with a screw down crown. Just remember that you’ll have to live with the etched “INVICTA” branding on the 9 o’clock side of the case, but in real life it’s somewhat ignorable. It also arrives on a stainless steel bracelet, but it truly excels on NATO straps like the one we’ve suggested for this look.

The Socks: Darn Tough Light Hiker – $23.95. Less thick, yet still cushioned for comfort. Merino wool blend will wick sweat and stop stink. Made in the USA and guaranteed for life.

The Chukkas: Clarks Bushacre 3 in Sand Waxy Suede – $84 ($110). One of those downright cheap items in menswear that grossly outperforms its price. Shown at the very top of the post. Full review of the Bushacre 3 (in leather) can be found here. The previous version (the aptly named Bushacre 2) was famous for being… uncomfortable. Clarks listened to those complaints and built their new Bushacre with a removable multi-density Ortholite insole and a more forgiving faux-crepe rubber sole. They’re squishy out of the box. Noticeably squishy. Suede is bizarrely good for a sub $100 pair of chukkas. Laces are thick and substantial feeling. Fit is true to your brannock size. A 10.5 fit my normally 10.5 feet just fine.

BONUS The Sun Protection: CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion With SPF 30 – $14. Perfect for protecting your face, ears, neck, and perhaps the top of your head (depending on follicle-level) from the sun. A little goes a long way, and it’s formulated to be light and more on the matte side, so you won’t get that funky stickiness that many sunscreens create. Sunburns never look stylish. So protect yourself.