Banana Republic: 40% off with no BR Merchandise Exclusions

There’s a federal holiday coming up on Monday, so, it’s no surprise that some of the bigger sales of the Spring season (yes I know it’s not spring yet) are starting to roll in. And while 40% off isn’t quite as good as it can get at BR, the no BR merchandise exclusions trick is a rare-ish one.

Don’t forget that if you’re a GAP inc cardmember, doesn’t have to BR specifically, you can knock an extra 10% off with that BRCARD code. Off we go with some picks.

BR’s current, stand alone, cotton navy jacket. Doesn’t appear to be lined in the back, so that’ll help immensely when the weather starts to warm up. Available in exact chest sizes as well as short, medium, and long lengths. Haven’t seen this one in person yet, but efforting an in person and if it really does move as well as they say it does, it might just make our annual best spring sportcoats list.

Just say no to all cotton henleys. But a linen blend? You bet. Should have a bit of texture, and feel lighter in weight. Could be a perfect layering piece for between now and summer, and something perfect to pack on a summer weekend getaway to a place where it cools off at night.

A personal favorite. Full review of the Nicklas can be found here. Decent enough leather, just enough visual interest without getting goofy, and much more comfortable (at least to me) than Nike’s Killshot.

Often excluded and you can usually only get these on a discount if you’re buying in bulk. But, no tiers this time. Just a flat 40% off (or more if you’re a card member). 4.6/5 stars after over 400 reviews. That’s pretty darn incredible when you consider, y’know, it’s the internet. They’re a jean style chino made with some sort of high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. So, comfort of your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Seven shades to pick from. Sadly, only offered in slim. So if you’re body type demands a straight fit, you’re outta luck here.

Obligatory Rapid Movement denim mention in a BR sale post. Often excluded as a BR pick. Lots of colors and fits to choose from, including the new athletic tapered fit. Shown above is a straight fit, size 33×30 on 5’10″/190. They are making selvedge rapid movement now, but those run $158 full price.

Want. Especially that lighter, taupe colored pair. Could really lighten up a standard business mullet outfit (jeans and a blazer) while it’s not quite spring, and then can pull a LOT of duty with lightweight suits and pants/polo combos when it heats up.

Better looking alternative to wearing a hoodie example #4,326. Tipped collar here lends a retro vibe. Made out of their popular silk/cotton/cashmere blend. Decently fitted. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10” / 195.

A big splurge, but, between the fact that it’s 100% cashmere, and that versatile but still interesting thermal-style knit, you might just end up with a new favorite. A little casual luxury can go a long way.

Hang on here. This could be a real winner. No lining to the back of the jacket, and the almost half and half cotton linen blend should be perfect for the warmer weather a few months down the road. That? And you should be able to easily break this thing up and wear the jacket and pants separately. Great call by the BR designers to put patch pockets on the front of the jacket. Heck, you could even wear it with jeans that first somewhat warm day in spring.

Preppy doesn’t have to be a bad thing (unless it’s the final insult AC Slater levels on you and you’re Zack Morris about to get his tail kicked at Bayside). Slim or standard fits. Four colors to pick from.

Maybe a bit of an impulse buy, but something you could get a lot of mileage out of. Wear it now to add a little color and texture to an otherwise blah-season for getting dressed, and then lean on one of these things, hard, once summer rolls around.

Has a bit of a Frank Sinatra on his downtime look to it. Cotton/Cashmere so it should be easy to wash & dry. (As long as you don’t wash it on hot and dry it on hot. Be careful for cripes sakes.)

Is it gonna last for a lifetime like, say, a Schott would? Probably not. Should it look good and wear well with reasonable care? One would think so. Also, looks like a perfect gateway jacket for those who are leather jacket curious and don’t want to spend their mortgage on their first leather jacket. It’s simple, timeless, and doesn’t have any unnecessary, flashy details to it.

They’re still a favorite for many. Feels a bit stretchier than the Rapid movement, but looks a little less like regular denim. Still, incredible fabric. And those of us with thunder thighs CONTINUE TO WAIT FOR A STRAIGHT FIT. Full review here.

Beefy looking. 79% cotton and 21% merino wool should make for a warm but still breathable blend. Could become a new favorite.

Banana Republic’s line of sunglasses really aren’t half bad. The only issue is that they’re almost always excluded from sales. Not this time. Warby Parker looks without the Warby Parker price.

The latest iteration of Banana Republic’s popular (and for good reason) classic trench. A mix of cotton and nylon that keeps the rain off you, yet doesn’t look, feel, or move like a plastic poncho.

Not bad if you’re either: A. the office worker type who needs comfortable wool trousers for your job, or B. a fan of wool, and can see himself wearing some wool trousers a bit more casually on the weekends. (Because really, why not?) Almost all wool with just a hint of stretch.

Getting another mention because spring is fast approaching and some are gonna need a suit for a wedding. Should most guys go for the half-canvas Spier & Mackay options instead? Absolutely. But, hear me out. Sure, BR’s base line suits are fused, but they use a stretch Italian wool that really is pretty impressive (and oddly comfortable for the asking price). That, and this is key for a lot of guys… these things come in separates. No nested pairs. So if you have not-so-normal dimensions, you get to pick the jacket and then the separately sized pair of pants here. No stuck with a pair of pants that just feel a little too tight, or much too lose, because the jacket was married to those pants at the factory. Helped a pal shop for a suit for his wedding once, and after much shopping, it was Banana Republic we landed on. Why? Because the suit looked mighty good, felt even better, and he could go the suit separates route, of which his body type demanded.