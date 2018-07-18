Style Scenario: Screw it. It’s too damn hot.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. If you haven’t been blitzed by searing hot temperatures yet… well, they’re on the way. Some days are just too damn hot to give a damn, yet minimal effort can have you looking noticeably better than the rest of those surviving the Hades like weather. Here’s one way to do just that, while staying as comfortable as possible.

The Tech Tee: Old Navy Go-Dry Performance Tee – $16.00. A decidedly that-70s-show looking tee in 21st century, breathable, wicking fabric. A double win. Because wearing a heavy cotton tee or polo in extreme heat would make you a… dumbass.

The Shorts: J. Crew 9″ Tech Short – $69.50. Spendy, but has gone on mega sale in the past and they really are something. A personal favorite. Super lightweight tech fabric that doesn’t feel wimpy (like super thin running shorts). Lots of stretch. Very breathable. Color above does have some green hues to it in person, so, you won’t look super monochromatic (which isn’t a bad thing on a blistering hot day).

The Watch: Seiko 009 Automatic Diver – $179.99. Skip the leather band watches on hot days. You’ll just sweat and stink them up. Stainless steel bands can look a little flashy when the sun is beating down as well. Rubber works great here. The cheaper option, of course, is the quartz diver from Casio.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Navarros in Tortoise & Blue – $58. Blue lenses, frames that should hug your mug, and a price that hits that all too rare mid-point. Ships and returns for free.

The Belt: GAP Elastic Braided Belt – $23.97 when 40% off ($39.95). Leave the heavy leather belt in the closet for times like this.

The Underwear: Ex Officio Give-N-Go Breathable Brief – $19.98. A total game changer. Way better than all cotton underwear when it comes to keeping you cool and dry. Spendy, but once you give these things a shot, you’ll wonder how you ever got by without them. Also worth a look is UNIQLO’s airism.

The Briefcase: Made in the USA J. Stark Prospect Waxed Canvas Briefcase – $209.98 ($295). Can’t say I’ve ever heard of these guys. But made in the USA, waxed canvas, and leather accents for just north of $200 isn’t bad at all. On sale via Huckberry.

The Shoes: Vans ‘Classic’ Slip-On Sneaker – $39.90 ($59.95). Yes, it’s another pick from the upcoming Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Doors are thrown open to the general public on Friday. Cardmembers get this price now. Also, laces? When it’s a zillion degrees out? I ain’t tyin’ no stinkin’ laces.

The Sweat Management Tools: Gold Bond Body Powder + Basic Handkerchiefs. Or, whatever body powder you prefer (it’s tough to beat one of the originals though). And no, you don’t have to be dressed up to carry around a handkerchief. Stick one in your back pocket. You’ll want it if you’re making your way through the city or sitting at a ball game or whatever.