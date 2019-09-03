Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale Items

It’s gotta be safe now to turn away from the computer because there’s no way another retail promotion could pop up, especially now that Labor Day has passed us by. Right?

Right??

SURVEY SAYS???!?

Code JUSTFORYOU gets you an extra 30% off sale items at Bonobos. And watch out. It's all final sale. No returns.

Not their lightweight option that’s a blend of cotton and poly. These are 98% cotton and 2% spandex. Closer to their original 100% cotton chino. Sizes are scattered up until the “last” four colors on the line. Not their new fall colors. Those are over here, and not on sale.

Crisp, 96% Cotton / 4% Lycra, workplace appropriate dress pants. For a heck of a lot less than you might think they’d cost, even on sale.

Select colors here. The fabric almost looks… oxford-clothy? Maybe? 97% cotton and 3% lycra.

Short sleeve button ups are all about the fit. And the print (or, if solid, a good natural looking fabric). Otherwise, there are certain risks you run. Good thing Bonobos nails fits and fabrics like just about no one else. Available in THREE fits as well as three lengths. Impressive!

Why are all of the Riviera shirts here on sale, while it’s just select options at the other link? Beats me. Just dividing up their inventory I suppose?

ALL colors are on sale now, but, it appears that all are final sale too. Shown above is the “Tahoe Blue” color in a 34×30 athletic fit on 5’10” / 200lbs.

A long sleeve henley that’s made for summer, but can also do some work in the cooler months for sure. 45% Cotton, 35% Linen, 20% Polyester is the fabric makeup here. Sizes are scattered a bit on these too.

Why, that’ll work. That’ll work now. And I think it’ll work just fine later (in the fall). Bottom line: That’ll work!

Spendy even with the heavy discounting, but… that famous Bonobos Fit is something more than a couple of guys gravitate towards. That and these are wool. 97% Wool / 2% Polyester / 1% Elastane. More than a few colors to pick from, but not every color is on sale.

59% Cotton, 36% Polyamide, 5% Elastane. Haven’t tried these in person, but I’m interested. Perhaps a 5-pocket Bonobos competitor to the BR Core Temp? Maybe?

The famous Bonobos travel jean in a lightened-up weight. 98% cotton, 2% elastane. 5-pocket style. Four colors to pick from.

Very nice Italian wool that’s just butterfly lined in the back. Good now in the heat, and just fine with jeans or wool trousers in the cooler months too. The Light Blue Check option is also shown at the top of the post.

Ten percent stretch. TEN PERCENT! The other 90% is cotton.

All colors and patterns are now on sale, and thus, getting the cut. Final sale now though. So, no returns.

The extra 30% off Bonobos Sale items code JUSTFORYOU ends Sunday, 9/8.