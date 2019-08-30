Nordstrom Summer Sale 2019 – Picks for Men

I don’t know why this caught me by surprise, being that we’re heading into the long weekend, but I suppose it’s because Labor Day is early this year, and the big Anniversary Sale isn’t too far back in the rear view mirror.

But just because this is more of an end of season clearance, doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of coats and blazers and shoes appropriate for when the weather cools off. Plenty of stuff for now, plenty of stuff for later. All shipping and return for free since it’s Uncle Nordy. Off we go with picks from this 6000+ item sale.

Was $200 during the big anniversary sale, now a full 50% off. Looks to be a hopsack wool? And it’s from a Nordstrom house brand, so you can expect the quality to be pretty darn good for the price. A staple item that you’ll use again and again and again and, well, again.

These things have reached the level of “ubiquitous” in terms of basic outerwear. Doesn’t mean they won’t look good and you can’t save some serious cash on them. Now half off. Multiple colors available.

I thought Shinola was assembling Filson watches in Detroit for them? But these say they’re “imported”? Hmmm. Not sure then. Quartz of course, but the big arse numerals and the coppery-crown tube sure are easy on the eyes.

Slim fit, breathable, wool dress pants for under $65 will do just fine thank you very much. Three colors to pick from. You’ll have to have the inseam hemmed on arrival though.

Was on sale during the Anniversary Sale, and then, was no longer on sale. But now back on sale! Minus a white leather option.

SPENDY. Even when on deep discount. But L.B.M. is a favorite of the #menswear crowd. Made in Italy.

Lordy there are some terrible $30 – $40 dress shirts on the market, but these are NOT those shirts! Quite nice in fact. Two fits to pick from. Trim fits have the chest pocket, extra slim do not have the pocket.

How much? Don’t know why they’re down to this low of a price, but $90 for made in Italy sneakers from a brand that’s become a bit of a darling in the #menswear game is somethin’ else. And they ship and return for free? That’s Nordstrom for you.

Sizes are a bit scattered at post time, but still. Take that Bonobos Labor Day Sale tiers. Cotton here. Stretch cotton, but sharp enough for the workplace.

Quite nice. Especially at this price. Full review can be found here.

From their Jetsetter collection. A little more structure and lining, but still plenty of ease and stretch.

I find it interesting that until recently, Carhartt was a brand favored by dudes who’d CRUSH you if you carried a tote bag. But now they’re diving into more fashion-y stuff, and thus, we now have Carhartt totes. The world is a circle without a beginning and nobody knows where it really ends. Or something. (When I was in 3rd grade, a huge part of the curriculum revolved around a VHS tape of the 1973 Musical, Lost Horizon, which is allegedly one of the worst movies of all time. Why the teachers did this, I don’t know, but I guess the original, non-musical, is quite good? I had no idea. I was eight.)

Because sometimes you just need an inexpensive, durable, button down collar dress shirt.

Same brand you see mentioned a lot when it comes to Huckberry stuff. Here, at Nordstrom, shipping and returning for free, and very much on sale. These are best for smaller faces, since 49mm is on the smaller side for sunglasses.

18k gold details? Wut? Deerskin lined too. Boat Shoe weather is almost over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t wear them around the house even as the snow flies.

Slicker than snot on a snowy Saturday (which, admittedly, we haven’t had in a very long time). 97% wool and 3% stretch.

More Bonobos that doesn’t require you to trip an extremely high threshold (their current Labor Day sale has some awfully high tiers). Half off, ships and returns free, and just because they’re “summer weight” doesn’t mean you can’t wear them year round.

Basic, Barbour, Bombers. Very, very well reviewed. Nice to see the heritage brand making slim fit options. Now half off.

Earth-tone sneakers in nubuck leather. Also available in an oiled, smooth, black leather, if that’s more your thing.

All hail the swazer. A slub swazer at that. From Good Man Brand, who makes nice stuff and donates $3 per purchase to the the Why Not You Foundation. Was $200 during the anniversary sale. Now another $50 off.

From one of their younger leaning house brands. 59% cotton, 41% polyester. A basic, but since it’s Nordstrom, almost certainly a well executed basic.

Complete with the classic smile up front. You can have them in any color you want, as long as it’s, wait for it, “Obsidian Canvas.”

Would look equally at home in the city as it would in some wooded mountain town. Not all colors are on sale at post time, but that sharp gray above? That one is.

Paging all cool social studies teachers. Here’s your next sportcoat. 51% cotton, 49% wool. Just enough subtle pattern that it’ll look darn good if you wear solids as the rest of your outfit.

KEEP your damn Killshots. I’ll take these 21st century George Costanza sneakers. You wanna get nuts? All right. C’mon. LET’S GET NUTS!

Available in either navy or an earth tone. Has those chest high hand-warmer pockets which are mighty, wait for it, “handy.” HAHAHAHAHAHA. Anyway, they really are useful for keeping your mitts warm. Also shown at the top of this post.

Golf pants that don’t look like cheap, billowy, frumpy golf pants, thanks to that famous Bonobos fit. All poly here.

One of the easiest ways to refresh the look of an old, tired watch, is to throw a new strap on it. Here’s four options to pick from.

More versatile than you might think. I wear something extremely similar (from Good Man Brand, sadly sold out) all the time.

Half off and now into the affordable realm for most of us. Clean collar here. No moto style latch or bomber collar. Also available in black.

From one of their younger, slimmer fitting brands. 48% rayon, 48% polyester, 4% spandex is the fabric makeup. Covered placket helps make it look extra sleek.

Cut from their hugely popular (for good reason) “oxleys” fabric, only in short form instead of pant form. Four colors to pick from. Still plenty of time left for shorts.

This Nordstrom Summer Sale ends on September 8th. Not sure what happens after that in terms of the prices on the above items.