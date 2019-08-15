Banana Republic 50% off NO BR Merch Exclusions Friends & Family

UPDATE: Looks like this time around it’s not quite as exclusive as in the past? Just use the BRFAMILY code. No need to text or scrounge up a user specific offer this time.

UPDATE II: Well they've certainly complicated this, haven't they. SOME items you DO need a user specific code for. Like some of the picks below (some of the boots, sunglasses, etc.) If you DON'T have a user specific code in your inbox? Try texting FAMILY to 89532 to get one. But you'll almost certainly be opt'd into their promotional texts.

Check your inbox. Many (most?) frequent BR customers should get a personalized code for the big half off BR Friends and Family deal that just launched. If not? Then, if you so choose, get to texting FAMILY to 89532, and you should get one sent back to you. Do know that you’re certainly gonna be opted into their promo texts by doing so though.

It’s as good as it gets for BR. While it does seem like they removed some of the bigger/more expensive fall stuff from the site (most coats & jackets, drat…) there’s still a BUNCH of new arrivals, just in time for fall, getting this fat discount. Cardmembers can use BRCARD at checkout for an extra 10% off. Everyone can use BRSHIP for free 3-5 day shipping on $100+. Off we go with the picks:

Oooh. Hello. Fall is on the way after all. And even our shoe expert thought their first run of suede Arley boots were pretty good for the price. Now in a cool gray suede (!!) and a rich looking brown leather. Budget Higgins Mills. That’s what those are.

Obligatory mention because they’re often excluded. Full review can be found here. Plenty of fits and washes to pick from. Pair shown above is the athletic tapered in the “rinse” shade. Size shown above is a 34×30 on 5’10″/200lbs. Enormous fan of these.

BR’s vegan suede jackets were a surprise hit last year. Vegan suede has apparently come a lonnnnnng way. And the looks of this jacket? Spot on. Would absolutely wear when it cools off a bit.

THEY MADE THEN IN BOTH SLIM AND ATHLETIC TAPERED. (Cries softly into his scrambled eggs.) Oh man. This pleases me greatly. Fabric is a blend of 81% cotton, 18% polyester, and 1% elastane.

All kinds or right. A little sleeker and a little more structure than a desert boot. Plus, the lack of a crepe sole makes them easier to dress up a touch. Super versatile. Big fan of the shade of suede. Could be massive winners at this price.

Another denim legend from Banana Republic. After over a THOUSAND reviews on the BR site, these things still have a 4.6 out of 5 star rating. Full review here. What’s the difference between these and the Rapid Movement? The RM looks a little more jean like. I think. These are more high performance. They look and feel great though. Just slim fits. No athletic tapered (which the Rapid Movement does have).

Lightweight, breathable, and absurdly comfortable. I wear them year round, but I also run a little warm. Almost always excluded. Full review here. Lots of colors to pick from. Slim fit.

BR’s take on the classic clubmaster. Not sure how aggressive the tortoise shell pattern is? If it’s that bright in person? Super well reviewed though.

84% cotton, 14% modal, 2% spandex. Just half lined in the back. Would look great with lighter weight chinos with the heat still around, and just fine with dark wash denim when it finally cools off.

These are new. Brand new. I have no idea what makes them different. Fabric is a blend of 78% cotton, 18% TENCEL (lyocell), 3% elasterrell, 1% elastane. Early returns seem to indicate true slim fit? Maybe even slimmer than expected? UPDATE: Here’s what reader Jim K. (thanks Jim!) has to say about this new “legacy” denim: They are 14oz denim (so pretty hefty for BR), the most jean like feel of any of BR’s style however they stretch like nobody’s business and feel absurdly soft on your skin. IMO they are a “high tapered” style that is super popular right now in the raw denim world, I bought the 32×30 and here is the rise/thigh/hem opening measurements for my pair: front rise 11″, thigh 12″ (brand new, will stretch out a bit), hem opening 7″. Compared to a pair of 32×30 traveler pants (not jeans) where the hem is 7.5″. Also feels narrower in the knee too. BR alludes to this in the description as well. Bonus: dark indigo wash is so dark it’s almost black. Super inky.

Affordable brogue bluchers. Plus they’ve got a new burgundy shade (top) too. Super versatile. Of course, gonna be hard not to suggest jeans and a sportcoat for a smart social-studies teacher look when it cools off. They’d also look great with a cool gray linen suit.

Favorite pants that are usually spendy because they’re usually excluded. 4.8/5 stars after 1500 reviews. They’re a jean style chino made with some sort of high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. So, comfort of your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Lots of colors to pick from. Also offered in Athletic Tapered and Skinny. Full review here.

Two new additions to the Nicklas sneaker lineup. And they’re not white! Really digging the charcoal gray leather/suede combination with the white soles. Want.

Remember J. Crew’s old Abingdon stuff? Right. I don’t know why they stopped making most of that stuff either. But it looks like BR is picking up where J. Crew dropped that waxed canvas ball. Prices start at under $25 for that basic pouch, and run up to just under $80 for the briefcase and backpack.

Easy, versatile, well reviewed basic shades from Banana Republic. The brown tortoise looks like it could add some color without going over the top. One T. Ford designs these and they’d run $300.

Description says this is cotton moleskin? Really? Wondering if that’s true. Could be a brushed cotton that’s not quite as dense. Butterfly lined in the back.

Not as cooling as the core temp, but still worth a mention because of the huge success of its regular weight brother. Full review here.

The Merino Wool that BR uses for their basic sweaters is not just nice, it’s quite nice. Not as paper-thin as UNIQLO’s stuff (although some people really like ultra-light sweaters), but still not bulky like a traditional lambswool either.

96% cotton and 4% spandex. Not a traditionally styled sportcoat, but more of that chore-jacket look that’s supposed to not be quite as sharp and crisp looking. To be worn with henleys and t-shirts and untucked OCBDs and chambray shirts.

The BR OG. Obligatory mention. A new classic from BR. White leather uppers? Check. Gum sole? Check. Blue accents? Check. Full review here.

Grown up casual. I very much look forward to the season in which these can be worn. 100% extra fine Italian Merino.

Mentioned in yesterday’s Best Bets. Suede. Simple. For the minimalists, or, could make a really nice (and inexpensive) stand alone business card case?

BR’s stand alone wool dress pant. 99% wool and 1% elastane. Two fits to pick from. Still can’t get over those product images, and how if they ripped open the inseam and sewed both legs together on those pants shown, it STILL wouldn’t fit one of my legs. Who are these for, people who walk on stilts?

Four colors to pick from. Just quarter lined. Pick a matching pant and you might have a core temp suit for under $175. (Some of the colors might not be an exact match though? Be careful here, and be prepared to inspect upon arrival and send back if they’re not a match. BIG thanks to Adam B. who investigated and found that “stone” and the new “bahama sand” are NOT the same colors? I guess I just got lucky before they made the switch?) Not bad at all. For reference, a 42R fit my 5’10″/200lbs frame just fine off the rack.

More chukkas. Still the Norman silhouette here, but in different leathers. That dark taupe appears to be nubuck? Fingers crossed that it is. That’d be quite nice.

Core temp in a 5-pocket jean-like style? Yes please and thank you. Still just the Aiden slim fits though.

Suede accessories often get excluded, but not this time. Perfect for this warm weather, and can also be worked into cooler weather outfits for a bit of color and texture.

Lots of these are already on sale, which is good! But don’t forget that this deal only works on items that are regular price. Now, these luxe touch polos are exceptional with one big exception. Many have reported shrinkage problems with these. Especially when it comes to the length. So much so that some suggest ordering a “tall” size even if you’re not. I don’t have this issue, and I can’t tell you why. I wash on warm or cold and dry on medium or cool. Do they shrink up a little in the wash? Maybe. But not to the extremes that I’ve heard. That said, if you struggle sometimes in the laundry department, you might want to heed those warnings. Size shown above is a Large Slim.

Perfect for the guy who wants the breathability and stretch of a tech short, but hates the snow-pant like “swish swish” sound that fully synthetic shorts (and pants) seem to make when you walk. 9″ length is neither too long nor is it shorty-shorts-short. Nine colors to pick from. Still plenty of time left to wear these things.

This is gonna sound dumb, but… well you’re here so you’re probably already used to this nonsense. So here goes: I think shirt jackets sometimes are neither shirty enough, nor jackety enough. This one, with the zipper up front, SHOULD be jackety enough. I think. I believe. Fabric is 90% cotton, 8% polyester, 2% spandex.

Conservative shape. Simple cap toe. Ortholite insole is pretty comfy out of the box. Fit seems true. Maybe a half size small if you don’t wear thin dress socks with them. Are they gonna last you your whole life? Nah. Will they look good with a navy suit for an interview? You bet.

A regular weight chino. Not as airy as the core temp. They do definitely have more stretch than an average stretch chino. Maybe not as stretchy as the rapid movement denim, but, more flexible. 90% cotton, 8% poly, 2% spandex. Clean hook and bar closure front. Tons of colors and fits. Size shown above is a 33×30 in the Emerson straight fit. Speaking of fits, they have plenty. Slim, athletic tapered, straight, and more.

I’m a huge proponent of cardigans. Yes, they can look dorky on some. But not on everyone. Helps to be a little ugly (hi!). Not so clean cut. And if you run warm, it’s a heck of a lot easier taking one of these off (and putting it back on) throughout the day then pulling a crewneck or a v-neck over your head. I wear mine with everything from henleys to t-shirts to OCBDs.

Brushed Italian cotton so it should be super soft. Even though it’s styled here with lighter pants, dark jeans or chinos would give off some serious autumnal campus vibes. Like, as the person teaching the class. Most students just wear pajama pants. This looks a little more like Indiana Jones at his day-job.

More than a few options here. Stretch but with a leather & standard buckle front.

A 68% linen, 32% cotton blend and is just half lined in the back. Cool shade of blue with a houndstooth pattern. Could go decently well with jeans during early autumn, but, seems to be more of a summery thing.

Retro and then some. A little too retro for those of us that like to stick to classic court style kicks, but plenty will find nice places for these in their wardrobe.

Elastic waistband here. That’s a no go for many of us, but, not all. And team leg day will appreciate that they’re an athletic tapered fit. Three colors to pick from.

The 50% off BR merch Friends and Family no exclusions deal seems to expire on Monday 8/19.