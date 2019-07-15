Amazon Prime Day 2019 Picks for Men

Amazon’s Prime service has been a game changer for a lot of us. At $119 for a one-year subscription (when paid as an annual) , it’s not cheap. But it can help eliminate any sort of annoying, little shopping-related “errands” that you may have. It’s crazy convenient. Here’s what you get with your membership:

Free two-day shipping & reduced cost overnight shipping. (This is why most people sign up for Prime.) Returns are free too.

Prime Music streaming service.

Prime streaming video – kinda like Netflix, freebie titles can be a bit limited.

Their Kindle lending library – read one book per month in the lending library for free.

And more and more (they’re adding lots of other features).

Free, two day shipping from Amazon is huge. It has drastically reduced the amount of trips many of us used to make to big box stores (say, for, protein powder, or post-it notes, or AA batteries, or running shoes, or an adjustable monitor arm or… you get the idea). And while Amazon has launched their own house-brands for men’s style, they also carry plenty of watches, shoes, and other basic clothes/accessories guys with a good sense of style may take a shine to. And for “Prime Day,” there are some eye catching discounts. Picks are below. And remember, you need to have a Prime membership to get the discount.

Select your size and you’ll see the sale price. Mid-weight oxford cloth. Box pleat in the back allows for freedom of movement. Offered in either slim or standard fits. Size shown above is a medium slim fit. It’s a basic, casual, oxford cloth button down for a dependable price that ships fast. What’s not to like? Full review here.

We now live in a world where for just over ten bucks, you can have a 100% cotton t-shirt, in just about whatever color and size you want, delivered to your house in two days. That’s pretty amazing. When I WAS A KID (old man shouts at clouds) I had to wait 6-8 weeks after I sent in my Kool-Aid points for my “free” Kool-Aid man sticker book. Which when you think about it, is also kind of amazing.

UNDERPANTS REPEAT WE HAVE UNDERPANTS. Huge thanks to reader Ricky for sending a tip along about this one. Twelve bucks for a pair of Ex-Officio is very, very good. No Costco membership required this time. Want to see how these stack up to the likes of UNIQLO and Saxx? Head this way.

From Amazon’s own house brand. Non-iron. And you get to choose whether or not the shirt has a pocket. Not bad for under twenty bucks due to the sale. Head here for a review of Buttoned Down’s dress shirts (albeit a previous model). Don’t be fooled by the price when you get to the product page. Select your size and the sale price pops up.

Some stuff is on sale, some stuff is not. Looks like this is one of those Amazon “exclusive” brands created to offer an alternative to the big dogs. (Like, Lululemon. Which makes great stuff, but, $70 – $90 for a henley seems steep.) Huge thanks to Salvatore C. for the tip on this stuff. Got a bunch on the way for an in-person review. Those trackster athletic-fit pants look particularly promising. And no, I don’t consider those technically “joggers.” Because they’re fitted and not diaper butt baggy and not made from gooey cotton sweats material. THERE IS A DIFFERENCE. I swear.

Lots of patterns and colors to pick from. Prints are in. Definitely lightweight enough for you to be able to walk around town without feeling weighed down. Overall fit is nailed.

Are you on team fun-sock? Perhaps you’re fun-sock curious. This is a way to dip a toe (ha, get it?) in the fun-sock waters without totally submersing yourself in the quick to intimidate fun sock culture. 80% cotton with a mix of nylon and spandex making up the rest. Plenty of 5-pack colors and patterns to pick from, not just limited to the styles above.

I once had a girlfriend who, of all the things about me, decided that she thought I had really nice legs and suggested once I should shave them to “show them off.” I’m not saying that’s why we broke up. I’m saying it’s not not why we broke up.

Eight. Dollar. V-necks my dudes.

Neckties? On this site? It’s not about me fellas. It’s about you. That’s right, “who do you think you are?!? I AM!” (Which is one of the greatest/worst sports “flexes” of all time.) 3″ width is timeless and should look good on everyone.

Another tip. According to our man Brandon D.: “these are a deal at $25, so I can’t recommend them enough here. And you gotta hang those OCBDs somewhere!” That’s true. That’s very true. And you’ll have hangers for days. And by days I mean years. And by years, I mean, like the rest of your life.

Not as steep of a discount as the solids, but a slim fit basic on sale none the less. Select your size and the sale price should pop up if they have it in stock.

That’s a lotta socks for ten bucks and a couple of quarters. More than just that 5 pack is available too. Plenty of color schemes/prints to pick from. Do I personally prefer lightweight wool over cotton? You bet. Go ahead and prove me wrong.

Is it jacket weather? Not in the northern hemisphere it’s not. But is it a do-anything military-style cotton jacket going for less than a quick trip to the ATM? (Millennials Note: An ATM, or, “automated teller machine” is a machine that allows you to pull cash out of a checking account without actually talking to a bank teller.) (Millennials Note part II: Cash used to be physical currency you could hold in your hand, often made out of paper or polymer, with which transactions were facilitated before everyone had a device in their pocket connected to the internet.) (Millennials Note part III: A bank teller is/was a person who worked inside of a bank branch behind the counter that would interact with customers and facilitate financial transactions of all kind.) (Millennials Note part IV: A bank was a source for financial interactions such as savings and checking accounts, investments, retirement funds, etc… before social media sites started inventing their own currency because that seemed like a good idea at the time.) (Millennials Note Part V: These: I, II, III, IV, are Roman Numerals.) Yes, yes that is a jacket going for less than your average trip to the ATM.

Maybe not a “they’re GIVING THEM AWAY” deal, but still, under sixty, ships fast and free, totally classic. UPDATE: These aren’t a screamin’ deal. They usually go for around $60. Thought they were closer to $70 normally. Ah well, still, not bad.

Lots of potential here for the budget bike commuter, and it’s pretty darn cheap too. Enormously high reviews for something so inexpensive.

This thing will change your life. I (the Joe guy) asked for and received one of these Dyson cordless vacuums for my birthday. And while the battery doesn’t last forever, the suction power and the ability to not have to drag a cord/a massive machine behind you is huge. It’s also great for cleaning out your car or other small spaces. Floor attachment works great too. Terrific if you don’t have a massive place, and/or you tidy up more than once a week.

This is what Mrs. Dappered uses for a facial cleanser. And she’s goddamned gorgeous. My mug? Not as pretty, BUT, it has been looking a little better since I started stealing her facial cleanser! It’s super gentle, but it still absolutely cleans even after a super gross sweaty day. Yet it doesn’t dry out. 20% off happens at checkout.

We have a fire TV stick. I like it. I like it a lot. It’s what I use to watch ESPN+ and random soccer games from all over the world. Among other things.

I’m not a gamer, so, I’m gonna let Mr. Tipster Brandon D. take over here: “So are there are lot of Dappered gamers? Don’t know … but the 2DS XL (with free game) goes for $129.99 at Target and Game Stop. Prime Day beats that by throwing in another $19.99 game for free. A console and 2 games for $129.99. Pretty good for your train/subway commute or travel.” Big thanks to him for the tip! $129.99 price happens when you get to your cart.

Got a tip on something that’s a Prime Day deal? Send those in to joe@dappered.com. And to be honest guys, I could use the tips. I am NOT seeing the watches and shoes that have been part of prime day in the past? Seems like this year is more electronics focused? Amazon’s “Prime” day ends Tuesday, 7/16/19.

Note: Suit at the very top of the post is an unaltered “Franklin Tailored” Amazon exclusive from 2016. Of which at the time I said had shoulder problems. So to all the fit snobs being all “tsk tsk” about how the shoulders fit in that pic as I’m sitting in a friggin’ Amazon Box, take your critique and shove it up your nose.