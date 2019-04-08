In Review: Amazon’s Goodthreads Collection Spring 2019

About the Author: Stephen Knight is a photographer / videographer who founded itsaknightsstyle and Itsaknightslife. His mission is to tell the story of people through style, food, music, and dancing. Catch his stuff on Instagram and Youtube.

Amazon’s Goodthreads brand has been around for a couple of years now, and just like everything else Amazon does in the retail space, they’ve made waves. I’ve personally reviewed a few of their pieces, and think that they have some of the best fitting off the rack items around. And with spring starting to take full grip in most areas, many of us are looking to refresh our wardrobe for that warmer weather. And no longer is Amazon a place to avoid. Just as a reference for all of you out there, I am 5’10” / 170-175 lbs. All shirts below are a size small (yes I know, you can crack all the “smedium” jokes you’d like), while the pants are a 30×32. Shorts are a size 30.

Well that was a mouthful, wasn’t it? The shirt feels good overall, and definitely lightweight enough for you to be able to walk around town without feeling weighed down. Overall fit is nailed (as most Goodthreads apparel seems to be, at least for me). The tail is a little longer than I would’ve imagined for a casual shirt, and the sleeves could have a little more room for more… pronounced arms. If you workout a lot I would probably skip these, but for the slimmer guy, this should be perfect. True slim fellas won’t be swimming in the sleeves. The print shows you have good style without being too stuffy either. Seven different prints to pick from across a few different colors.

One of the shirts that you stock up on. I love the fit of this shirt. Same observation on the sleeves as with the short sleeve button down. If you like more room in that area and you work out, probably should think twice, but I think it’s less obstructive than the button down. Other than that, body fit and length were on point. Only other thing worth noting is the contrasting striped bit on the button collar; I didn’t really like it, but that’s totally subjective. Probably good to have 4-5 of these laying in a drawer at any given time. Ten, count ’em TEN different color options for these short sleeve henleys.

Probably my favorite shirt of the bunch. This was the only shirt out of the three that didn’t have tight sleeves, and the rest of the body fit almost perfectly. Tail isn’t chopped and this can be tucked in or left out, making it hugely versatile. These are one of the softest shirts around (almost as soft as BR’s famous Luxe-Touch Polos), let’s just hope that long term these don’t shrink after being washed. Another basic that if you end up liking your first one? You might end up buying multiple colors. And they have options. Fourteen different colors to pick from. “Light Aqua” is shown above.

Love the way these feel. 7” is a more daring length to wear than the traditional 9” length, but personally I dig them. Since I have skinnier legs, these show off the quads a little more so people know I don’t skip leg day, which is always a welcomed plus. They’re lightweight and feel well constructed, and definitely lean towards the slimmer fit, so for the real big squatters out there, these might hug you a little more than you probably would like. Pair this with the short sleeve skateboard shirt or even a lighter version of a henley and some white shoes, and you have a perfect farmers market outfit.

These ended up being my favorite piece from this set, because they just fit me so.. damn.. well. Available in half a dozen colors, and the “stone” shade above is a nice neutral color you can wear with some other lighter colors, or pair with the darker “earthier” tones to give a nice contrast. Sits just below the waist, and gives a good hug around the legs. Not to the point where your thighs are suffocating, but just enough to have a good “tailored” look. Length of the pants broke the perfect amount with shoes. Lately I’ve been having trouble with some of the inseam lengths of brands, which is why this is a welcomed detail. The only complaint I may have is I wish they (and all slim/skinny pants for that matter) would taper towards the bottom a little more. Having a big opening with certain shoes feels weird to walk in, but luckily this wasn’t wide enough to where I consistently noticed it.

This hoodie color is labeled “moonlight blue”, which is the same color given to the shorts up above. Colors don’t look the same, so a little confusing. In any case, this hoodie is EXTREMELY comfortable. Pretty much as comfortable and lightweight as wearing a t-shirt, but with a hood. Perfect for those nice days where you want to look simple and be comfortable, or it can be layered with other outerwear pieces. Fit is pretty slim, which is what I really like, but if you like more room, than maybe try one size up. Another item with a whopping ten colors to choose from.

In short, I LOVE these pants. Chinos can either lean more dressed up or dressed down, and these are walking the middle line with a slight lean toward the dressed up because of the pressed in crease down the front. But they can work with certain casual pieces and white sneakers. The feel of the performance 50% Cotton, 46% Nylon, 4% Spandex was oddly good and had a nice soft touch to them. Actual fit of these were a true slim, and had a slimmer opening which I appreciated. The Grey was deeper and should be a neutral piece that will be easy to pair in multiple situations. Also available in a lighter olive “fatigue” shade, black, as well as navy.

I have a few thoughts on this piece. Lets gloss over fit a little, because it’s true to size and drapes my body well. It’s the other details I want to touch on. Overall I like it, but I would disagree with “soft,” I actually found the material to be a little rough to the touch, and I wouldn’t see myself wanting to wear this all day. The actual color does match what a “washed olive” would look like, but I personally don’t think olive is one of those colors you want to be “washed out.” I’m sure some of you would disagree, but I personally like my olive colors “deeper.” Thankfully, they do also offer a solid olive among the ten colors available. Lastly the buttons… They were black… I think brown buttons would look much better with the olive shade, as I would rarely (if ever) wear olive colors with black. I’m not convinced those colors compliment each other. I would tinker with the other color combinations of this piece if I was making a purchasing decision.

Have you recently picked up something new from Amazon’s Goodthreads line that wasn’t mentioned here? Were you impressed? Send those tips in to joe@dappered.com. Huge thanks to Stephen Knight for the big round up and review of the new Goodthreads spring & summer line!