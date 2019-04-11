BR’s Stacked Sale Section, Tech Shorts for Hot Weather, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Banana Republic: Extra 40% off Sale Styles
- Slim Italian Motion-Stretch Blazer – $149.99 ($298)
- Heritage Italian Moleskin Jacket – $128.99 ($248)
- Silk Cotton Cashmere Sweater Polo – $39.59 ($79.50)
- Organic Cotton Sweater Blazer – $77.99 ($149)
- Grant Slim-Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt in Print – $42.59 ($79.50) multiple colors
- Reversible Saffiano Leather Belt – $31.79 ($69.50)
- D-Ring Keeper Leather Belt – $26.99 ($59.50)
BR’s sale section is stacked right now. Prices are a bit all over the place, but the extra 40% off helps a lot, and the variety of goods and the solid amount of size selection is impressive. Worth a look if you’re a Banana Republic fan.
Nordstrom: Spring Sale has Launched
The Pick: Todd Snyder x Timex Watches – $74 ($148)
Nordstrom just launched an almost 4,000 item “spring sale” this morning. Full picks coming in a separate post once I can rip through all 54 pages and separate wheat from chaff. Early indications are promising though, being that some Todd Snyder x Timex exclusives are half off? And where’d they get the leather strap models? Those are pretty sweet. Everything ships and returns for free since it’s Nordstrom. Big thanks to Matt S. for the tip!
Allen Edmonds: Anniversary Sale Is On
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots – $310 ($445)
- Cornwallis Dress Oxford – $249 ($395)
- St. John’s Double Monk Strap – $249 ($395)
- Cordovan Ave. Dress Belt – $185 ($219)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $249 ($395)
- Fifth Ave. Cap Toe Oxford – $249 ($395)
Still going on, still worth a mention. One of the better sales of the season, across ALL brands. $249 for first quality, able to be returned, made in the USA dress shoes in conservative, slightly flashy, and real flashy styles no less, isn’t bad at all. Full picks can be found here.
Huckberry: LOTS of stuff in their clearance section
- Proof Field Jacket – $86.98 ($175) review here
- All colors, Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker – $186.98 ($220) review here
- Made in Italy Astorflex Bitflex – $91.98 ($185)
- Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Heavyweight Henley – $45.98 ($62)
- Huckberry Explorer’s Mug – $7.98 ($20)
- Made in the USA Rancourt & Co. Wolf Boot – $295.98 ($395)
- For Her: Julia Szendrei Monile Necklace – $59.98 ($75) | Seven Sisters Horizon Post Earrings – $14.98 ($30)
I don’t think I can recall a more overflowing clearance section on Huckberry. Seriously. Lots of scrolling. Lots. And while a lot of it is out of season (the waxed truckers are quite warm, see our review here), a lot of the discounting is generous. Very generous.
Massdrop: Carmina Oxfords & Shoe Trees – $350 FINAL ($500)
Still going on. Final sale shoes are a tough ask though. Efforting an in person review on these things to give you guys a first person fit perspective and some first person photos. One of the more popular men’s style drops on Massdrop. Made in Spain, sleek as all get out, and equipped with a Goodyear welt. Again, it’s Massdrop, so it’s final sale, but, picking up something similar direct through Carmina is gonna run you $450 ($500 if you include the beech wood shoe trees, which, each pair purchased through Massdrop comes with).
BONUS J. Crew: 40% off Select Styles w/ REFRESH
- Tech Shorts – $41.70 ($69.50)
- Oar Stripe Shortwing Derbys – $178.80 ($298)
- Oar Stripe Penny Loafers in Italian Suede – $148.80 ($248)
- Wallace & Barnes Garment-dyed Chore Blazer – $90 ($150)
As first stated over here in this steal alert, it’s exclusion city over at J. Crew right now. The good news? Their tech shorts are back. And if you run warm/live in a HOT climate? These things are great. Tony the Tiger, Frosted Flakes, let that “R” roll, grrrrrrrrrrrrRRRRRRRRRRRRRREEEEEAT! Super breathable. Lightweight. Lots of stretch. Doesn’t look like running shorts. Perfect for the sweating your chestnuts off time of the year. Lots of colors to pick from. I’m a fan of the 9″ option. Full disclosure, I have no experience with those Oar Stripe short wings or penny loafers, but the chelsea boots were… not great. UPDATE: Got a J. Crew credit card? Big thanks to DapperedTexan who sent in a tip saying CARDLOVE nets you an extra 20% off, stacking, at checkout. Drops those awesome tech shorts to $35.
Also worth a mention:
- East Dane: 20% off or 25% off orders over $500 w/ EVENT19
- UNIQLO: Ten bucks off Ultra Light Down through today (4/11)
- Brooks Brothers: $100 off $300 or $200 off $500 w/ SP19BC , but, it might be for “My Brooks Rewards VIP & Preferred Tier members only”??? Big thanks to Grant M. for the tip!