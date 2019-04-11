BR’s Stacked Sale Section, Tech Shorts for Hot Weather, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

BR’s sale section is stacked right now. Prices are a bit all over the place, but the extra 40% off helps a lot, and the variety of goods and the solid amount of size selection is impressive. Worth a look if you’re a Banana Republic fan.

The Pick: Todd Snyder x Timex Watches – $74 ($148)

Nordstrom just launched an almost 4,000 item “spring sale” this morning. Full picks coming in a separate post once I can rip through all 54 pages and separate wheat from chaff. Early indications are promising though, being that some Todd Snyder x Timex exclusives are half off? And where’d they get the leather strap models? Those are pretty sweet. Everything ships and returns for free since it’s Nordstrom. Big thanks to Matt S. for the tip!

Still going on, still worth a mention. One of the better sales of the season, across ALL brands. $249 for first quality, able to be returned, made in the USA dress shoes in conservative, slightly flashy, and real flashy styles no less, isn’t bad at all. Full picks can be found here.

I don’t think I can recall a more overflowing clearance section on Huckberry. Seriously. Lots of scrolling. Lots. And while a lot of it is out of season (the waxed truckers are quite warm, see our review here), a lot of the discounting is generous. Very generous.

Still going on. Final sale shoes are a tough ask though. Efforting an in person review on these things to give you guys a first person fit perspective and some first person photos. One of the more popular men’s style drops on Massdrop. Made in Spain, sleek as all get out, and equipped with a Goodyear welt. Again, it’s Massdrop, so it’s final sale, but, picking up something similar direct through Carmina is gonna run you $450 ($500 if you include the beech wood shoe trees, which, each pair purchased through Massdrop comes with).

As first stated over here in this steal alert, it’s exclusion city over at J. Crew right now. The good news? Their tech shorts are back. And if you run warm/live in a HOT climate? These things are great. Tony the Tiger, Frosted Flakes, let that “R” roll, grrrrrrrrrrrrRRRRRRRRRRRRRREEEEEAT! Super breathable. Lightweight. Lots of stretch. Doesn’t look like running shorts. Perfect for the sweating your chestnuts off time of the year. Lots of colors to pick from. I’m a fan of the 9″ option. Full disclosure, I have no experience with those Oar Stripe short wings or penny loafers, but the chelsea boots were… not great. UPDATE: Got a J. Crew credit card? Big thanks to DapperedTexan who sent in a tip saying CARDLOVE nets you an extra 20% off, stacking, at checkout. Drops those awesome tech shorts to $35.

Also worth a mention: