Steal Alert: J. Crew Wallace & Barnes Chore Blazer 40% off

Has anyone else noticed that J. Crew seems to be excluding a lot more than usual lately? Sure, they still run tons of codes and promos, but it seems like they’re disallowing more of their wares than usual (which is saying something) from said codes and promos.

Which is why the fact that these chore blazers are actually getting a 40% cut is such a big deal.

Super unconstructed, garment dyed for that saturated look, USUALLY excluded, and easy to wear over everything from an OCBD to a t-shirt or henley. Like the idea of knit sportcoats but don’t like the… knit part? Then this is what you’re after. Super casual, but still an easy layer that delivers a bit more intention than zipping up a hoodie.

Just about 4.5 / 5 stars after almost 50 reviews. Which is pretty wild, being that it seems like people love to hate on J. Crew through their on-site reviews these days.

Currently $90 with the cod REFRESH which expires Thursday 4/11.

That’s all. Chore on my chore blazer wearing chore doers. Off to clear the gutters. Toodaloo!*

*No gutter-clearing man in our planet’s history has ever uttered this word. Except for one.