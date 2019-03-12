Style Scenario: The First Day it Sorta Feels like Spring

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Despite old man winter usually throwing one final haymaker in mid-March, spring really is right around the corner. So that first, noticeably warm and sunny day is gonna happen soon. Here’s one way to embrace the change in the weather, without looking like you’re boarding a plane for the equator.

The Sportcoat: Bonobos Italian Wool Unconstructed Sportcoat – $320 w/ ECLIPSE20 ($400). “Northern Lights” in menswear is when your pants are darker than your sportcoat. And it can look great. Especially in the spring. Airy Italian hopsack wool here. Perfect for warm temps and beyond. Too spendy? This light blue cotton/linen option from JCF should accomplish the same look. But wool is the king of natural performance fabrics, and the unconstructed Bonobos sportcoats are incredible.

The Pants: Banana Republic Core Temp Chino in Midnight Navy – $49 w/ BRFAMILY ($98). Half off through today with the code. Hits the perfect midpoint between traditional cotton chino and techy-stretchy chino. Full review here.

The Watch: Todd Snyder “The Mod” Timex in Olive – $138. Throwback “bullseye” dial. Muted olive and cream color scheme. Casual, but not boring.

The Shirt: Spier & Mackay Fine Twill Button Down – $55. Terrific collar. Three fits (contemporary, slim, and extra slim). Plenty fair price, especially if you buy three and the price per shirt drops to $45.

The Sunglasses: Ted Baker 58mm Polarized Retro Sunglasses – $59.97 ($149). Contemporary (yet retro, how’d they do that?) without looking silly. A little bit of color can go a long way.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt in Dark Brown – $39.95. Because it’s that good.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Made in Italy Diamond Texture Sock – $13.97 ($19.50). Usually opting for cotton blend socks is a quick way for your feet to get sweaty and swampy. Or sweaty and cold. But it’s early spring, so, now’s as good of a time to use them as ever.

The Shoes: Rush By Gordon Rush Rasmussen Chukka Sneaker – $29.99. Thirty bucks! No wonder they’re… almost sold out. Drat. Well, hope you got your hands on some and your feet in them since we mentioned them last week. White leather sneakers could work here too. So would the BR Tully. Long Wing Bluchers would work too if you want to dress up your feet a bit.

The Briefcase: WP Standard Zip-Top Briefcase – $319. Head here for a review of the dark brown version. I was honestly surprised at how beautiful this was in person. No, it’s not dirt cheap. But it looks and feels every penny (and then some) of the asking price.