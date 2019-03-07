New Color from Allen Edmonds, Flint & Tinder Clearance, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Clear the clearance is back. And it’s a doozy this time. Extra 25% off, but it has to be in the clearance section. So size and color selection on items can be pretty scattered. Picks above had at least a decent-ish size selection at post time.

Pretty slick color palate there. Lots of cool blues, grays, and greens. Anyway, winter is coming to a close but there’s plenty of spring worthy and year-round goodness on sale at Huckberry. Full review of the waxed trucker can be found here, while a review of those proof field jackets can be found here. Reminder: Flint and Tinder stuff is made in the USA. So if you like to support domestic manufacturing, now’s a great time to pick up some F&T stuff at a pretty heavy discount.

Only exclusions appear to be Birkenstock, Viberg, Woolrich, and Zespa. So Allen Edmonds and Red Wings are up for the 25% off. Not bad.

No big sale or anything, but still worth a mention. Likely why they phased out their old dark brown burnished. This appears to be more marbled. Think their bourbon shade, only a deeper darker brown. But I’ve got some questions. That Bourbon shade had some issues. Tiger striping, green-ish qualities in some light to some eyes, etc. It was still really good looking, but having a different shade layered on top of another shade, at the factory, isn’t always fool proof. And how does the new AE ownership (and the issues that have come with said ownership) play into this? Will cigar shoes with those Bourbon-type issues (if anything similar happens) sail past QC to the firsts market? No trouble? I’d be careful here. But I’m also biased. I loved the ol’ dark brown shade.

Drop still hasn’t closed yet. Sizes are starting to sell out depending on what you’re after, but I didn’t realize the first time around that these come in multiple widths? Narrow, Standard, and Wide. One of the more popular men’s style drops on Massdrop. Made in Spain, sleek as all get out, and equipped with a Goodyear welt. It’s Massdrop, so it’s final sale, but, picking up something similar direct through Carmina is gonna run you $450 ($500 if you include the beechwood shoe trees, which, each pair purchased through Massdrop comes with). So the savings are tangible.

One last reminder. Picks above weren’t mentioned in the full round up post over here. Don’t forget that you can get free 2-3 day shipping on orders of $100+ by stacking the code BRSHIP at checkout.

