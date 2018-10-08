Banana Republic: 40% off almost NO exclusions

Note: If you’re a cardmember, don’t forget to use the code BRCARD at checkout for an additional 10% off. Looks like there are little to no exclusions for this. Do know that the discount drops to 20% off leather/suede/cashmere stuff.

Banana Republic has been doing really, really well lately. And their fall/winter stuff that came in over the last month or so continues that momentum. Thoughtful designs, really good fabrics with a balance of traditional and tech, and lots of fits and colors.

The one issue? They’ve been excluding a lot. Lots of stuff getting the “BR Picks” tag and not being up for codes and promos. But that’s NOT the case today. 40% off just about everything. Picks below are focused on that stuff that’s been excluded as of late, and for today, thankfully isn’t.

4.7/5 stars after over 1000 reviews. A THOUSAND REVIEWS. That’s pretty darn incredible. They’re a jean style chino made with some sort of high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. So, comfort of your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Lots of colors to pick from. Sadly, only offered in slim . UPDATE: Wrong! Loud wrong! Also offered in Athletic Tapered and Skinny. Full review of these coming tomorrow.

LeBron is gone, so it’s gonna be a long season for Mr. Love. At least he’ll look great though. 60% wool and 40% nylon blend that’s spun to feel extra light and soft. And it is. Got the cream version in the other day, but it was a tad big. I had ordered a large. I’ll need to size down to a medium for my 5’10” / 195 lb frame. Big fan of those retro stripes. A few color options to pick from too. Was excluded for the longest time.

Part cardigan, part sportcoat. Super versatile. Another knit swacket for the fall/winter arsenal. 80% merino wool and 20% nylon.

Was introduced a while back to be a more jean-like alternative to the super stretchy and well loved traveler denim. These “Rapid Movement” jeans still have plenty of stretch, but look and feel a little more like regular ol’ jeans. Full review can be found here. Plenty of fits and washes to pick from. Size shown above is a 33×30 tapered fit in rinse. Enormous fan of these.

BR shoes and boots used to be… not good. But something changed over the last couple of years. Even their base line shoes and boots are dependable, usually fit and feel great, and the materials are a step above what you’d expect for the price (when on sale, like they are today).

Banana Republic always seems to excel in wool outerwear. These car coats are super simple, but some guys don’t like the double breasted, or epaulets, or whatever else that can come with other winter coats. Side entry pockets = easy to stick your hands into for warmth.

Beefcake. BEEF CAAAAAAKE! Not some wimpy, thin cardigan. Spendy at full retail, and has been excluded a lot since its debut, but now drops to $100.80. Love the look of all the different types of knit here. Makes it stand out, yet they all work together nicely.

A fall version of many a fella’s favorite 5-pocket. These might not have QUITE as much stretch as the original traveler five pockets?

Bombers have been big for a couple years now, and that one might just be the cream of the affordable yet still really good looking crop. 80% wool and 20% nylon Italian fabric. Also available in charcoal. Has been getting excluded for the start of its run on the B.R. website.

Ban acrylic. At least when it comes to scarves. Especially when 100% merino wool scarves that look as good as these can be had for this reasonable of a price.

Obligatory. After 900+ reviews on the BR site, these things still have a 4.5 out of 5 star rating. Full review here.

It’s a well established fact that this website is NOT pro-joggers. But these aren’t joggers. No silly elastic around the hems. And instead of crappy cotton terry, these are a stretch wool fabric. Sign me up.

Big, big fan of these. Also available in charcoal. Super comfortable, super versatile, and a mighty fair price for the look and feel of what you get. Full review here.

BR isn’t doing a lot of stand alone sportcoats this year. Lots of suit jackets that can be broken up and used on their own, but this is one of a few stand alone fall-ready sportcoats. Not sure how to wear it? Here’s one way.

That’s some straight up Rat-Pack casual wear right there. 100% supima cotton, so, be careful with it in the wash. As good as these things look, there could be risk of shrinakge. SHRINKAGE JERRY!

Lightweight, breathable, and absurdly comfortable. Full review here.

Well that’s fancy. 80% wool / 20% nylon from the Italian mill Mario Bellucci. Double breasted with peak lapels, but those peaks aren’t crazy high/aggressive. Also from the Kevin Love collection, which up until now, has been excluded.

Whoever designs the BR “heritage” line deserves a round of applause. Items from that collection almost always look great, nod at past, timeless looks, but still somehow end up looking contemporary at the same time. Great shades here. 60% cotton / 40% poly should have a softer, lighter feel.

Moleskin = a brushed, dense, cotton fabric that’s super soft and almost suede like.

Not bad at all. Like their other suede shoes, this new “Herne” wingtip looks and feels much more expensive than the on-sale asking price. Sure they’re made in China, but they feel well made, the suede is solid, they don’t smell like gasoline, and the leather linings and Ortholite insoles are nice and comfy. Fit seems true too. A 10.5 fit my normally 10.5D feet just fine. Full review here.

BR’s “Motion Stretch” line is a collision of tailored wear and stuff that feels like sweats. Only unlike sweats, they’ve been engineered to breathe and avoid that stuffiness. And while these fell a bit like sweats, they look a little more polished. Not as smart/dressy as a regular wool sportcoat, but still nice. Cotton poly blend.

Specifically labeled as a slim fit. Tailored through the chest, arms, and waist. So if you’re a thicker fella, you might feel super squeezed.

This 40% off almost no exclusions BR deal expires today, 10/8/18.