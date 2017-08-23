Style Scenario: Dreaming of Fall with new arrivals

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. So, we’re not quite “here” yet, but, it’s fun to think about all the upcoming textures, colors, and fabrics that come with fall. And there are plenty of new arrivals to start eyeing up. Here’s one way to stylistically welcome cooler to colder temperatures once they finally roll around.

The Sportcoat: J. Crew Ludlow Corduroy in Navy – $148.50 w/ 48HOURS ($198). A new arrival that’s a standard in a lot of our wardrobes, and now surprisingly on sale. The fine print for this 48HOURS code says none of the men’s sportcoats should be up for the discount, but… this one is. Totally unlined in the back. Not a fan of the blue on blue look? The brown cord option would work great here too.

The Shirt: J. Crew SLIM American Supima OCBD – $48.37 w/ 48HOURS ($64.50). Imported, but at least it’s made with American grown Supima cotton. It’s also available in J. Crew’s slim fit, so for those who loved their UNIQLO slim fit OCBDs from a few years back, but don’t like the new “Americanized” fits from UNIQLO, here’s an option to slim back down.

The Coat: UNIQLO Mac in Dark Green – $129.90. A new arrival, but should get some sort of discount between now and when the cold rains of autumn begin to fall. Comes with a button in/out liner for extra warmth. Big fan of the shade of green.

The Watch: Glycine Combat 6 Classic Moonphase Automatic – $399 FINAL. Holy cow. Spendy, but that’s a really, really classy looking watch. And all recent Eclipse-ness aside, there’s something about having a moon-phase complication on a wristwatch. More than just kinda cool, if you’re into astronomy at all. Sold via Massdrop, so, final sale.

The Socks: Nordstrom Mid-Calf Merino Wool Socks in Navy – $12.50 (or 3 pair for $30). Still works here, so, why not?

The Jeans: Levi’s 541 Athletic Fit Jean in “The Rich” – $41.99. A darker wash, but not so inky blue that they’d be confused for black. The name of this particular shade is accurate. They are a richer shade of dark blue. 541 = the Levi’s fit for the athletic dudes. 99% cotton and 1% elastane, but the blend does feel much more comfortable than you’d expect. Extra room for bootyliciousness and thunder-thighs.

The Shoes: 1901 Suede “Horton” Chelsea – $125. Chelseas? On this site? No kidding (this is sarcasm for any new readers). Ships and returns for free via Nordstrom. If you’re not a chelsea boot type, know that 1901 has their awesome Barrett Chukkas back in stock for another run this fall. Full review of the chukkas can be found here.