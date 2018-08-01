The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – July ’18

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

What, were you expecting Prime Day? Of course it was Nordy’s annual Anniversary Sale. Terrific in-house brands, great 3rd party stuff, new goods for fall, solid markdowns, and it all ships and returns for free. Whereas most department stores are wastelands these days, Nordstrom still, somehow, does it with class. Sale ends on Sunday though. Full picks here.

Ready, Set, STOP. Amazon crashed and burned right after Prime Day launched. They got up and going the next day, but… man. Everyone was seeing nothin’ but pups (and they’re all good dogs of course). Amazon’s error page cycles through “the dogs of Amazon” and I think a lot of us saw every dog photographed for that particular purpose. Also, maybe it’s the pessimist in me, but I just felt like something was fishy about the Prime Day crash. A company THAT big couldn’t anticipate traffic and or/prep for the worst? I dunno. Maybe we all really do make mistakes.

Happened during Amazon’s Prime Day (once all the Good Dogs relinquished the spotlight). Already inexpensive, but this is the second year in a row that this thing went full dirt cheap on Prime Day. Secret Agent looks on a cubical worker’s budget. Good feel and solid, 200m water resistance too. Nice stainless steel band and case. Automatic movement. Exhibition case back. 40mm case dial. Also looks great on a rubber/silicone or leather strap.

Second Best Individual Item Deal: Anything you got at the Suitsupply Outlet that fit upon arrival

This thing opened and closed QUICK this year. But hey, when Suitsupply sells their suits for $249, jackets for as low as $189, and shoes for $129? It gets real popular, real fast. The thing is, it’s all final sale. So there’s some risk there. Hope whatever you picked up fits great in person. Otherwise, good luck unloading it online.

As suit jackets have gotten more and more unstructured (and less Janet Jackson shoulder pads circa 1994), the line between suit jacket and sportcoat has started to get a little blurry. But there are four key differences. And yes, structure is still one of them.

I watch this thing every year (despite the image that the sport is dirtier than Oscar the Grouch’s junk drawer), and I come away with two observations. First, Kudos to the NBCSN broadcast team. The production of this 3 week race has got to require absurd levels of planning, and the show they put on is incredible. It’s one half brutal sporting event, one half gorgeous travel show. Second, no wonder cyclists wear lycra all the time. When your legs are the diameter of Xherdan “Power Cube” Shaqiri, yet your upper arms are smaller than your forearms, how are you supposed to get regular clothes that fit?

I would say that 5-6 years ago, putting together a style scenario that was all made in the USA clothes (and shoes!) was damn near impossible. But for whatever reason, it’s gotten a bit easier in the last few years. I have no idea if that trend will continue, but it does feel like there’s been a bit of a change in momentum.

Shoe snobs will swear that you can’t find a good pair of dress shoes for under $200. And they’re mighty wrong. And they continue to be wrong. Year after year after year. Here’s the proof for 2018.

Aside from men’s feet usually looking like mangled pieces of meat, flip flops can lead to serious sunburn. Once got a 2nd degree sunburn on my feet from a day of flip flop wearing. I had put sunscreen on my feet, but it was during a high school fundraiser car wash, and the soap musta washed it off. 3″ blisters on the tops of your feet are no fun.

I think martinis are in order when you assemble this thing. Hat tip to Tim over in the weekend reset for pointing this out. Looks like it goes on sale tomorrow (8/1) to a select few?

HEED MY WARNINGS PADAWAN! For if you don’t… I have liveth and madeth mistakes in vain.

Drew B. via Facebook: #6 is total crap. Your boss must have been a piss poor leader and a petty bitch. You dress for the job you want not the job you have.

Easy there Chip. Maybe next time have one less Four Loko before logging onto the ol’ social media machine? And try reading the post again, won’t you?

You have no idea how difficult it was to get this damn shot. Felt like an ox plowing a field. Here’s the article it’s from.

It’s less than a month away. It’s a week where we step back and say thank you, to you guys, with a big-ticket giveaway each day, Monday – Friday. Who loves ya baby?

