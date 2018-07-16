Amazon Prime Day 2018 Picks for Men

NOTE: No code needed for these deals. but you do have to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deal. Also know that depending on how fast an item is selling, or, if it sells out, Amazon’s robots can often raise or lower the price by a bit. So if something isn’t quite on point price-wise, that might be why.

Amazon’s Prime service has been a game changer for a lot of us. At $119 for a one-year subscription (when paid as an annual) , it’s not cheap. But it can help eliminate any sort of annoying, little shopping-related “errands” that you may have. It’s crazy convenient. Here’s what you get with your membership:

Free two-day shipping & reduced cost overnight shipping. (This is why most people sign up for Prime.) Returns are free too.

Prime Music streaming service.

Prime streaming video – kinda like Netflix, freebie titles can be a bit limited.

Their Kindle lending library – read one book per month in the lending library for free.

And more and more (they’re adding lots of other features).

Free, two day shipping from Amazon is huge. It has drastically reduced the amount of trips many of us used to make to big box stores (say, for, protein powder, or post-it notes, or AA batteries, or running shoes, or an adjustable monitor arm or… you get the idea). And while Amazon is just beginning to really dabble in their own house-brands for men’s style, they do carry plenty of watches, shoes, and other basic clothes/accessories guys with a good sense of style may take a shine to. And for “Prime Day,” there are some eye catching discounts. Picks are below. And remember, you need to have a Prime membership to get the discount.

Already inexpensive, but now? Cheaper. Dirt Cheap. Secret Agent looks on a cubical worker’s budget. Good feel and solid, 200m water resistance too. Nice stainless steel band and case. Automatic movement. Exhibition case back. 40mm case dial. Also looks great on a rubber/silicone or leather strap. High end Swiss watch makers? They should subsidize Invicta’s production of this particular watch. This son-of-a-gun is a dangerous gateway drug if there ever was one. No extra 30% off here. It’s a gold-box style, one-day deal. So the price you see is the price you get (unlike the extra 30% off that the other items below get at checkout).

What’s the difference between this and the automatic above? Still has a 40mm case diameter. Still has those diver looks. Still has a Japanese automatic movement and 200m of water resistance. It’s the bezel. That’s what’s different. This one doesn’t have the more aggressive coin edge bezel. It’s more subtle.

This is a weird one. Prices are ALL over the place depending on which size you pick. And speaking of sizes, you’ll want to use the size chart because at post time, they’re listed in Euro sizes. Strange. Anyway, dirt cheap no matter what size you’re after.

WHOA. That is a LOT of watch for $140. Huge thanks to reader Robert B. for the tip! You not only get the classic pilot watch styling, but you also get the added values of a GMT hand (so you can tell the time across separate time zones), and an E6B circular slide rule. Though confusing at first, the slide rule will enable you to quickly do multiplication and division, as well as convert metric to imperial and numerous other calculations. This watch also features their very popular, very accurate, solar powered quartz Eco-Drive movement. As it was clearly aimed at globe trotters, the watch has a jump-hour function, so that you can skip by hours to the next timezone without having to worry about messing up the minute hand or the date. Another “deal of the day” so no extra 30% off. Price that you see is what you get. And it’s a hell of a price.

Wait, what? Amazon has Billy Reid Bond Peacoats, and they’re 30% off for Prime Day? Well okay then.

A favorite. Nice and substantial. Not rickety like some cheap timex watches. Looks like it’s the fabric strap that’s getting the extra 30% off prime day deal, not the brown suede strap, but there is a tan leather strap getting the 30% off.

Mid-weight oxford cloth. Box pleat in the back allows for freedom of movement. Offered in either slim or standard fits. Size shown above is a medium slim fit. It’s a basic, casual, oxford cloth button down for a dependable price that ships fast. What’s not to like? Full review here. No extra 30% off here. They just happen to be 30% off for Prime Day.

Everyone rightly associates Omega with the lunar missions. But Bulova had a part in the space program as well. Quartz movement here of course, but it definitely has a retro look that’s timeless at the same time.

A classic weekend beater watch. 50m water resistance means it’s not terribly fragile (and if water does end up in the case, hey… it was $27). The green canvas strap should help keep sweat and stink at bay, and frankly… it looks pretty good. Just 36mm in diameter though.

Not the same as the Goodthreads washed chinos. 99% cotton / 1% spandex here, and these are a 5-pocket jean style. Good for sure. But the fabric on the regular chinos is just that much better. Size shown above is a 34×30 in grey. Six total shades to pick from.

Annnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnd this is all I could get to before Amazon crashed.

This post will be updated once… y’know, Amazon climbs up off the canvas.

Amazon’s “Prime” day ends Tuesday, 7/17/17. And the deals aren’t just on clothes of course. Expect this list to probably be updated as the day wears on (there’s a TON of stock to get through… still efforting that). Got a tip on something that’s up for the extra 30% off Prime Day discount? Send those into joe@dappered.com