Style Scenario: All Made in the USA for the 4th of July

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Independence day is fast approaching. For most of us that means a relaxed get together of some sort. Here’s one way to dress down without looking sloppy, all while keeping it 100% ‘murica from head to toe. Stay safe, and try to end the day with the same number of fingers that you started it with.

The Sunglasses: Randolph Intruders – $79.50 ($159). Sure, American Optical might be a bit cheaper, but I’ve always found Randolphs to be more comfortable. Both are made in the USA, and you really can’t go wrong with either.

The Shorts: Flint & Tinder 365 Shorts – $78. Almost eighty bucks for ONE pair of shorts is no small ask. Totally understood. But made in the USA pants are hard to come by. Let alone shorts. And the 365 material really is something. Super comfortable. Review of the pants can be found here.

The T-Shirt: Flint & Tinder Slub Pocket Tee – $29. More F&T. Love that slub texture. Gustin would be another option for USA made Tees, and J. Crew also makes some L.A. cut and sewn t-shirt options.

The Wallet: Mitchell Leather Money Clip Wallet in Horween Chestnut – $79. Made in the USA from Horween’s “Dublin” leather, which is cowhide that goes through the same recipe of oils that Cordovan goes through. Plus, it offers quick and easy access to cash. More info here.

The Shoes: PF Flyers USA Made Windjammer – $120. Classic Plimsoll style with heavy canvas and suede uppers. Running shoe interior insert for superior comfort. Made in Massachusetts. Yes really.

The Watch: Bertucci 44mm Aero Watch w/ Horween Strap – $225. The movement might be Swiss, but at least it’s assembled here in the states. Chicago based Horween leather strap too.

The Belt: Jomers Yarmouth Beige Macrame – $20. A perfect summertime belt. And yes, made in the USA.

The Bag: Beckel Canvas Handi Bag – $53.00. For your six pack, frisbee, snacks, bocce set, etc.