The Suitsupply Online Outlet is OPEN

WARNING: All sales are final here. No returns or exchanges (just in case the code didn’t clue you in). But… this is still kind of a big deal. For a few years the outlet was no more. Now? It opens once or twice a year (for a winter and summer clearance). And it just relaunched, offering last season suits (and a lot of current, warm weather stuff too), jackets, shoes, and more at a fraction of the regular asking price.

But again, all sales are final. And some of the patterns and colors can be a bit off the beaten path. Tread carefully guys. You’ll need the access code FINALSALE to get in. A few quick picks are below, but know that size selection may vary greatly depending on style. And remember, this stuff can move fast. Real fast.