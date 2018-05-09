The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – April ’18

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

Best Sale: Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale (exp)

First quality, timeless dress shoes for under $250. Factory 2nds dipping as low as $175. It was a good time to be in the market for quality, made in the USA footwear last month.

J. Crew’s latest hit, their unconstructed, super lightweight, cotton linen or stretch-cotton sportcoats and matching pants have somehow been getting marked down as of late. And the biggest mark down was, oddly enough, at Nordstrom for 40% off. That deal is dead now (final cost for both pieces at the time was $159.60), but if you’re still interested? Fear not. They’re back on sale direct through J. Crew at 30% off. Still awfully good for a pair of lightweight pants and a lightweight sportcoat that you can easily break up and wear each piece on its own, or, together for a whole suit.

Best annual tradition: Polopalooza!

There sure are a lot of different takes on the humble polo. Some better than others. Some MUCH better than others. Here’s what we found to be the best of the best from this year’s affordable crop. And for those who have said they think the tattoos look “douchey,” that’s fine. I didn’t get them for you. I got them for your Mom. And she loves them.

Most Useful Post: 10 Things I’ve Learned over the Last Decade

Part of me hated writing this post because if felt incredibly self indulgent. Egotistical. Almost self righteous. But when you have to make the Dappered Doughnuts, sometimes you set aside the embarrassment of it all and just pass along some of the stuff you learned. No matter how little it actually means in the grand scheme.

Dad-est Joke about How-To-Wear-Its: “I’d wear it/them ON…”

Death, taxes, and these types of comments on social media when we do a “how to wear it” post. A too clever by half comedic genius will set down his latest copy of “101 Puns for Punny People!” just long enough to jump on the twitter machine, or Zuckerberg’s folly, to suggest that our How To Wear It post ought to be condensed by telling you the readers that the true answer to how to wear light colored shoes is… “on your feet!” Or how to wear burgundy chinos is “over your legs!” Multiple times. Multiple dudes. Attempting to negate the entire post in a raging hellfire of NUK NUK NUK.

Best… “the world is changing so we better adapt” post: Amazon’s Men’s Fashion Labels Review

Amazon isn’t the 800 lb gorilla of retail. They’re a squadron of 800 lb gorillas equipped with attack helicopters, night vision goggles, and predator drones. And it seems like one of the last corners of retail they have yet to conquer is fashion. Especially men’s fashion. But that might change in the next few years. Goodthreads, Buttoned Down, Amazon Essentials. All in-house brands made for Amazon to be sold to Prime members. Here’s one look at the first wave of what’s worth it and what’s not. Oh, and Jeff B., if you’re reading this and want a few bits of advice on how to move forward? Perhaps we here at this site could help. For a price of course.

Most Underrated Watch Complication: Moonphase

At any given point during the day I might have a relatively good idea what time it is. And I usually know the date. But waxing or waning? Gibbous? Crescent? Look, it can be nice to know.

Most Useful Post for the next 3 Months: Style Things to Change for Summer

Tis not the season for charcoal suits, dark denim, and heavy leather boots. You certainly already know that, but pointing out some specific alternatives for the warm months ahead seemed to resonate with some of you. So, there it is. Stay cool fellas.

2nd Most Useful Post for the next 3 Months: Warm Weather Wedding Style Scenarios

Confession: I don’t know how to do the Electric Slide. And I think I’m okay with that. Let’s boogie.

Most Tempting Items you can’t get your hands on: Seiko Black Turtle + Saddleback Flight Case

That Black Turtle is all sorts of mean in all the right ways. And the Saddleback flight case is as functional as it is gorgeous… but it’s stuck on backorder. And it seemingly has been stuck on backorder since they ran out of stock during the pre-board special. Waiting patiently for both.

Most Relatable Post for Couples: Awwwww… Twinsies!

The above photo was taken on a day that Mrs Dappered and I didn’t see each other in the morning and got dressed without observing what the other had put on for the day. Blue marled short sleeve shirts. Greenish grey chinos. Both of us. No, we didn’t plan that. Yes, it happens far too often. Anyone with a significant other will know how maddening this is. For the record, I changed.

Feeling Nostalgic? Here’s the archive containing previous editions of Best of the Month that Was.