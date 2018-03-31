Steal Alert: 40% off J. Crew’s “Un Suit” at Nordstrom

Easily one of the biggest hits of the spring, these barely-there constructed “un suits” from J. Crew are already pretty affordable, super versatile, and well reviewed.

And now both the jacket and pants are 40% off via Nordstrom.

And they’re not final sale.

Jackets available in Deep Water or Light Blue, and they do great on their own as a sportcoat.

Same goes for the pants, albeit in fewer sizes.

Free shipping and free returns of course, being that it’s Nordstrom. Two colors to pick from. The “Deep Water” blue, or, the pale blue micro houndstooth. Pant sizes appear to be scattered, but there seems to be lots of of the jackets left. And they do incredibly well on their own. Plus, they’re almost always excluded form J. Crew sales, so, this is quite the steal.

Big thanks to Han N. for the tip.

That’s all. Carry on.

P.S.: Want a little more structure? Nordstrom also has some Ludlow stretch Chino suits on sale.