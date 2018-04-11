East Dane 20% – 25% off almost Site Wide Sale

Remember yesterday when I said Amazon has traditionally struggled with fashion? Right. They have. On their main site. But there is another site that they’ve had a hand in for a while, which does carry quite a few desirable brands. But those brands just happen to be really expensive.

The site is East Dane, and this is one of their rare sales. Works on sale and full price, as long as the item is tagged with a “key style” note. There’s plenty of items that are up for this discount that are quite hard to find anywhere else on sale. Purchases ship fast and free, and especially lickety-split if you’ve got Amazon’s Prime service. Off we go with some picks…

Goodyear welted to Danite rubber soles in the UK. Full review of the Kempton can be found here. Sizes are listed in UK sizes, so, use the conversion chart. Suede Kempton is also shown at the very top of the post. A perfect, extremely well made suede chukka. Are they $40 more than what Massdrop was recently charging? Yes. But unlike Massdrop, these are returnable. Free of charge. Also unlike Massdrop, these will be at your place in 2 days if you have prime. 3 if you don’t.

Prices have gone up on Filson’s Original Brief in recent times, but at least this 20% off discount gets it back down to about-ish where it used to be priced at a few years back. All four colors available. And the fast, free shipping and free returns is nice here.

Big fan of the grey option. Got a pair myself and they’re super comfortable. Note that these are NOT from their thousand mile line, but still worth a good strong look. Solid, sturdy, made in Portugal, and walks the line between dressy and rugged. Great for smart casual wear. Already on sale, and the extra 20% off drops them to just above a hundred bucks. Head here for an example of how to wear them in warmer weather.

A modern, slimmer take on a Baracuta classic. 50% cotton / 50% poly shell. Made in the UK. Five different colors to pick from.

You’re either gonna love or hate the “splatter” print. I originally thought it was trying to be camo. Or leopard spots. I dunno. But hey, it’s already on sale.

Half a grand. That’s… not cheap. But you’re getting the 25% off. The peacoat Bond wore in Skyfall. Made in Italy, 80% wool / 20% nylon, mostly unlined, and those peak lapels. Yes, it’s spendy. But it’s an investment that’s gonna last and last and last.

More UK made footwear. Goodyear welted. Simple cap toe. Nice looking shape to the toe. And the buckles are nicely understated and far from chunky. Once again, careful with sizing. Sizes are UK sizes.

Note that this thing is dead, friggin’, simple. Unlined on the inside. So, it’ll be up to you to fill it with dividers and padded folders for your electronics. But they are made in the UK, and the steel bar closure detail is interesting. Good for the classically styled guy who’s also a minimalist and wants something well made. Just 15″ wide though, so, you best carry a small laptop. Already on sale.

More British Footwear savings! Once upon a time these would list at $330. Now? $280 presale. Thanks Brexit. Chelseas from the land that invented em’. Goodyear welted. Leather soles. Made in England. Super sleek. Full review here. Again, sizes are listed in UK sizes, so use the chart and try them on a carpeted surface, first, before committing to them.

Spendy for a mainly ballistic nylon briefcase? Yeah, one could say that. But if you like the color and the leather accents and how it’s all pulled together… it might be tough to replicate anywhere else.

The one with the separate shoe compartment. Yep, that’s this duffel. Just barely over 2,000 cubic inches of space, so, maybe not the best weekender, but certainly worth considering for the gym. Going for $80ish over on the main Amazon site. Also available in blue.

Italy’s version of Chucks. Kinda. They aren’t made in Italy, but the brand is Italian. No rubber cap toe here, but I’ve found Supergas to be more durable (and more comfortable) than Cons. Also available in black, navy, and a grey sage.

Wait, how much?

Still plenty pricey, but super versatile and built to last. 12.5 x 20 x 11.5 = 2875 cubic inches of space. That’s plenty for most. Leather accents. Made in the USA.

Good grief that’s a lot of beef. Same dimensions and design as the canvas options above, but… in leather. And extremely expensive. Still made in the USA.

For the heavy daily packers, or, the extremely light over-night packers. 5 exterior pockets, lined interior with 2 pockets and a padded laptop sleeve. And they even include some oil finish wax in case you want to really grease it up.

Because it’s still nice to dream, no? Made in the USA.

The EVENT18 code at East Dane runs through Sunday, 4/15/18.