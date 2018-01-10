Best Posts of 2017 – Summer love, stylish study upgrades, and dress shoes under $200

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2017, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2017. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

Summer Style

Yesterday’s 2017 wrap-up had an ode to fall, and today we have an ode to summer. Summer suits, summer mistakes, summer heat. And hey, even though that last article listed isn’t technically all about summer, remember the Eclipse?

Contributor Zach S. put this review together for Dappered, and while it was great to get his take on Suitsupply’s affordable blue line, we have to give props where they are due; those were some incredible photos. It’s Suitsupply, so not surprising that the suit was well received, but paired with a classic MG in photographs, it took on a Bond-esque quality.

2017 saw the debut of “The Dappered Space” series, articles dedicated to utilizing your own personal sense of style to dress your home. This particular post highlighted 10 different ways to upgrade a space that may be dedicated to the more masculine side of things.

2017 also saw the debut of the Goodfellow & Co. line from Target. Reaction was mainly positive, with more than one Dappered reader sending in photos from their local Target, and short personal reviews, to contribute to the post.

There’s something to be said about investing in a really nice pair of dress shoes that can be resoled and will last several years, if not decades. But there’s also something to be said about dress shoes that you can get a decent amount of wear out of, but you’re not married to for a decade or more. This was last years round up of the best affordable options out there.

Short and sweet, a rumination by our editor on trying.