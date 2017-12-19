In Review: The Suitsupply “Blue Line” of $399 Suits

Note: Suitsupply’s nested suits start at $399. What they call their “Blue line” is their basic, half-canvas, all Napoli fit line of suits. And there’s more than just shades of blue in there too. The suit in this review is one of the newer additions, a lighter/steel blue number made from Super 110s Italian wool.

A fitted suit. Even just saying that out loud conjures up images of a night at Monaco’s Grand Casino, consorting with femme fatales and drinking a martini. (Okay, I may be watching Casino Royale as I type this review.) Still, while it’s probably going to be used in less rarefied settings, it’s a real confidence booster to wear something that while it perhaps wasn’t made specifically for you, from scratch, it’ll still follow the contours of your body.

What a 38R looks like on 6’1″ / 175 lbs.

For this review, Suitsupply sent me their new Light Blue Napoli suit. And to stay consistent with Dappered policy, it was not to be kept. (Can’t be influenced by free samples, right?) Both the color and its wool fabric seem to make it an ideal candidate for not just fall wear, but spring and perhaps not overly warm summer nights too. After using their online sizing function, I was able to accurately choose the correct dimensions, and within a week the suit was at my door. I’ve never purchased a suit online. Not once. So I wasn’t sure what to expect. I was waiting on my porch when the delivery man arrived carrying a ginormous box. I was curious if they would fold it to save space, and I can honestly say they don’t. The box is sized exactly to house a jacket and pants hung on a hangar, and the suit is securely mounted in the cardboard. I later learned that this used to be standard, but with shipping costs going up, this huge box is now a premium, $10 option you can choose at checkout. Anyway, the presentation was extremely impressive and included both a greeting card and a garment bag.

An unaltered shot from the back. The Napoli has some contour without being overly darted.

The suit itself is seriously nice. The first thing that struck me was the color. It’s not your normal navy blue suit, but is instead a light grey-blue that is suitable for both formal and casual wear. I was excited to see that it features functional sleeve buttons, which means you can unbutton one or two of them to let people know this is a suit that’s been made with a real attention to detail. (Although this feature can make sleeve tailoring quite expensive.)

My arms are on the long side, so, sleeves may be a touch short.

Maybe getting a 38L could solve that? Might be too long overall then.

Since part of the review required me to keep the suit in great shape, I didn’t wear it out and about, but I wore it in and around my home, and overall I’m pretty impressed. The wool isn’t scratchy, and the half-canvas construction gives it a pretty premium feel. (Again, I didn’t keep the suit, so I’m not obligated to say nice things about it! This is all my honest opinion.)

In terms of fit, I would say that SuitSupply’s online sizing program is pretty accurate. The suit fit me in every measurement except the sleeves, which I wish were about .5 to 1 inch longer. But I have long arms, so normally-proportioned people shouldn’t have this issue. The Napoli fit’s jacket style is somewhere between conservative and trendy. There’s shape to it, but you won’t look like a Jonas Brother. The Napoli is a good compromise, and I think a conservative, without being boring, shape.

Great Italian wool fabric. Half-canvas. Ships & returns for free.

I tried the suit with both casual and business-type attire. Pairing the pants and jacket with a white shirt and a wool tie made of my family’s tartan (bonus points to the one who can identify it), I found that the suit was comfortable and gave a very professional look. The second outfit I tried was more of a casual outfit. I like my clothes versatile, and so I wanted to see if the jacket would dress down well. I ditched the tie, and instead donned a pair of dark wash jeans and a merino sweater. Yes, I know some guys don’t like to “orphan” a suit jacket with casual wear, but I thought this lighter blue shade would work great with jeans. The jacket was snug with the extra layer under it, but I think it still looked quite good. I’d feel comfortable wearing this to meet a colleague out for lunch or if I was making a presentation in college.

Overall, I’m really impressed with the suit, and it pains me to have to give it up. If you’re in the market for a sub 500 dollar suit, this should absolutely scratch your itch!

About the Author: Zach S. is an expedition and product/lifestyle photographer from Maryland’s Eastern Shore, and a graduate of The United States Military Academy Preparatory School. When he’s not doing photography, he’s writing and working towards his goal of becoming a Marine Aviator. Click here for Zach’s 5 Favorites.