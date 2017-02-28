The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – Feb. ’17

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

It ended yesterday… BUT… it might be worth taking a spin back through the sale section to see if anything you had your eye on somehow survived in your size and potentially has been reduced in price even further. This one, even by Nordstrom’s standards, was surprisingly good. Plenty of solid quality, yet still decently affordable stuff to pick from. And unlike many of the other winter clearances this time of year? Nothing was final sale.

Most (Dressed Up) Wheelhouse Post: Suit Style Purchase Priority Guide

Last month it was all about HOW to buy your first suit. This month? It was about what style of suit to buy first, and then what to buy second, and… if you need a third? What to buy third. And so on. It’s an attempt to help others avoid the same mistake many of us make when first buying a suit (my hand is raised). We go for something that’s just not as versatile that ends up rotting in a closet, unused but maybe once or twice, until it finally heads to a thrift store.

Most (Dressed Down) Wheelhouse Post: Hoodie Alternatives

You do have options. And those options are going to fit better, look better, and be just as if not more comfortable than that thick, cotton, squishy hooded sweatshirt.

Best New Arrival: New Republic by Marc McNairy Suede Shoes

Sticking with the “Suede” specificity above, simply because cheap, smooth leather, often isn’t worth the trouble. But I haven’t seen the leather options from New Republic yet, so, who knows. They could be pretty good. The suede shoes sure impressed for $80ish though. Might have to pick up a pair of bucks for the spring. Gimme them greys.

Best Bezos Based New Arrival: Goodthreads Shirts

Jeff be comin’ for your cash. $25 for either a slim (above left) or standard fit (above right) OCBD? Not bad. Only thing is, you have to be a member of Amazon’s Prime service to purchase these things. Full review here.

Most Underrated Shirt Pattern: Small Dots

For when you get tired of stripes, checks, and plaids, try small dots. Subtle, tonal, small dots can add a bit of character without going full peacock/look at me/I’m an Instagram star.

Most Courageous Necks: The Guys on Threads

Bolo ties! Turtlenecks! I gotta say. You guys have style onions and then some.

Best Bang-for-the-Buck Blazer that has since disappeared: L.E. Half Canvas Italian Wool Blazer – $173.40 @ 40% off

Was going for just $144.50 during their recent 50% off one item sale. Was a new arrival. But… it’s gone? Already? You gotta think this thing will make a comeback?

Best Social Media Comment: tessier89

dappereddotcom: Shoulder divot and sleeve wrinkles. Ermagerd!

tessier89: STILL LOOKS STUDLY. HOW IS POSSIBLE?!?!?!

Tessier89 gets it. At some point you have to stop worrying, and just get out and wear the clothes.

Best Large Animal: Solo Valentine’s Bear

Alone bear is alone.

Best Spring-y Color to Start Working into your Wardrobe now: Light Grey

It still might feel like winter in some parts of the Northern Hemisphere, but even if it does? Why not break out the light grey? Here are ten items to consider in this versatile, light, but not out of place if it’s still cold/dreary color.

Most Anticipated, upcoming March Post: New Spring Arrivals

Our annual round up of the new spring arrivals is in the works. Stand by for that. And if you’ve got a tip on a new arrival that deserves to be on the list? Send those in to: joe@dappered.com

Feeling Nostalgic? Here’s the archive containing previous editions of Best of the Month that Was.