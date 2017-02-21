Best of Threads – Summer Jackets, Hiking Boots, and Matching Suits

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

Smart shoppers are already thinking about Summer. Now’s the time to snatch stuff up at deep discounts. Goodwillhinton was on the hunt for a new summer sport coat. He wisely had his eye on lightweight materials, like linen-wool blends, but he was undecided on color. Traditional wisdom would dictate a shade of blue for first choice, while brown is underrated, as Loafer28 pointed out. Navy is more traditional, but not necessarily more versatile. LesserBlackDog also suggested avoiding loud patterns and instead going for texture. Simpler is often better.

With the huge popularity of workwear these days, boots are everywhere. But what if you’re actually going hiking? Evanparker needed more than just something good-looking. Brands like Danner and Saloman make great options, as many pointed out. Others suggested opting for trail shoes instead of boots, what you lose in support and structure, you gain in flexibility and comfort. Evanparker took LesserBlackDog’s advice and went to try on some examples for himself. A final piece of advice: break them in before you go on your trek.

Weddings are rarely low-stress events, especially with regards to attire. SMS575 was at an impasse on how to dress his groomsmen. He’d love to have them all in Suitsupply, but not everyone can afford to drop $500 on a new suit. Of course, the typical option is to go with those over-sized, boxy rentals. Throw in a neon tie and faux patent leather shoes, and you’re all set. Thankfully, the Threads have a bit more class than that. The general consensus was to have the groomsmen dress similarly but not the same, letting them bring their own suits (in the color of choice). Suggestions for new suits included J. Crew Factory and Combatant Gentleman.

A pinned Thread that allows members to showcase their daily outfits or get advice on something new. Regular poster Leanderthal kept it simple and sleek with a navy jacket on top of a cream moc-neck sweater. LesserBlackDog rocked his bolo-tie with pride. Dapper Bacon mastered textured layers with a houndstooth jacket and a grid-knit cardigan.

Head on over to Threads and take a spin around. Many thanks to moderator BJ Mcgeever for assembling this month’s Best of Threads. Top Photo: Ethan K.