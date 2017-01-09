The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – Dec. ’16

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

It’s really tough to top a big Nordstrom sale, but gotta say that the stacking gift card + extra 25% off shoes (and other accessories) deal that Brooks Brothers ran certainly deserves a nod here as well. Wheelhouse, first quality AEs for $216? Not even Nordstrom can pull that off. But what they can pull off is almost 8,000 items in one massive end of the year event. Sadly, the half-yearly sale expired on January 2nd.

Most Wheelhouse Dappered Post(s): Tailored Guy Gift Guide

Suit. White shirt. tie. There’s a lot of those types hanging around these parts. And this gift guide was geared towards those who feel like nothing suits them like a suit. Yet…

2nd Most Wheelhouse Dappered Post: Rugged Guy Gift Guide

I see you, dude who knows the value of a taut line hitch. I’d say there’s just about as many of these, if not more, reading this very site as the suited guys. And some (many? most?) are one and the same.

It’s been gone/out of stock for so long, that I think it’s fair to call it a “new arrival”. Full review here. Currently on sale, and the widely available extra 30% off codes drop it into nicely affordable territory when you consider the specs, aesthetics, and engineering behind a GMT automatic movement. A dress watch one can wear for a very, very long time.

Best Annual Tradition: What Santa might wear on Xmas Eve

Writing daily for Dappered is anything but digging ditches. But putting together this post, every year, is even more fun than most.

Most Asked About Accessory: These Gloves

Polo Ralph Lauren. Deerskin. Sold out (got em’ last year). Sorry fellas.

Surprise. Look what’s made a comeback? But only over on Nordstrom Rack? Interesting. The Kenilworth is a plain, brown derby. And immensely versatile. The case is made for this particularly simple shoe right over here.

Most concerning style-related-news: Allen Edmonds changes hands

Speaking of Allen Edmonds… Let’s just say the reaction on social media was less than enthusiastic about the Allen Edmonds purchase. The opinions on the matter ranged from distressed to apocalyptic. Some of us are taking a more wait and see approach to this news.

Most Useful Imbibing Advice: 10 Lower to No Alcohol Drinks

One thing I never, ever got about the bar/club scene, even back in college, was the self defeating combination of going out and getting hammered while simultaneously looking for a mate. Because no woman (or man for that matter) has ever looked at a dude who was sweaty, mouth breathing, and had eyelids possessed by Yello’s “oh yeah” and said to themselves “now THAT is the type of human specimen that turns. me. ON!” So, while having a sense of style is not about finding a mate, it is about looking and feeling your best. And it’s pretty darn impossible to do either if you’re hammered. So if you like to drink, but don’t like getting drunk, get familiar with these ten lower to no alcohol options.

Most Expensive Item Mrs. Dappered Didn’t get for Christmas: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer – $399

Gorgeous, I love you to bits. But four bills for a hair dryer? Wait. Don’t ask about how much my latest silly wristwatch cost. Right. Sorry.

Chunkiest Sweater of the Chunky Sweater Season: Bonobos Mock Neck Waffle Cardigan – $113.98

That might be the chunky sweater to best all other chunky sweaters. Now more than half off. Almost certainly somewhere between outerwear and a chunky sweater. Now, some would perhaps say, that chunky sweater is not so chunky… (and for the record, those types of jokes are the worst, because they require a level of trust that in the end makes the listener not want to make themselves open to listening in the future. So yeah. It’s slash and burn humor, and therefor, more concerned about the joke-teller than the audience or humor as a whole.) and they’d be wrong.

Most Unusual Social Media Response to a Post =

I have no idea who that person is. But, as our social media coordinator said, “Well… it’s nice to be loved!”

