Brooks Brothers Shirt Deal, USA Made Cords, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

This is along the lines of yesterday’s shoe deal. It’s complicated, so hang with me. Buy four Brooks Brothers shirts (normally $368 total), and you automatically save 25% due to the promo that they’re running (now down to $276). Knock an extra 25% off that with the DECBC16 code (now we’re at $207). Buy a $150 gift card, and get a free $25 gift card. That puts you at a total of $182, out of pocket, for four Brooks Brothers dress shirts. Or, $45.50 per shirt. My head hurts.

No. That code is not about a NSFW .gif (oh my). It’s about gifting. Right. Precisely. Anyway, stock hasn’t changed that much in the sale section, so don’t go in expecting some major new dump of goods. But if you’re a fan of their Made in the USA French Corders, $75.60 isn’t a bad price. Relatively speaking of course. This is Bonobos we’re talking about.

BIG FAT UPDATE: Or… take 30% off sitewide with HOLIDAZE. So that’s something. Thanks to Derek F. for the tip!

Coming towards the end of the line on a lot of J. Crew stock (that awesome Moleskin sportcoat is all but gone, and their buffalo check shawl collar has been gone for weeks). But there’s still some excellent, affordable stuff to pick up in time for the holiday (big fan of that navy tweed sportcoat). Free shipping no minimum as well, but code FUNSALE expires today.

UPDATE/REMINDER: If your purchase is north of $100, use the code WHOAGIFTS for an additional 20% off, and if you’re a cardmember, CARDGIFTS takes 25% off. Big thanks to reader Mohammed K. for sending in the reminder!

And there’s more than a couple of good looking new arrivals to that sale section too. Those Grant blazers might be real winners. Italian wool, sleeve buttons sure appear to be non functioning, and just partially lined.

Not bad. The sale section is far from overflowing, but there’s a few eye catching goods in there. Be wary of final sale items though. There’s a few strewn about in said sale section. Code is good through 12/26.

They’re also offering $40 all regular trousers and $60 off all sportcoats (which is no small thing) and $15 off all regular shirts. No code needed for those deal. That stuff happens in your cart. Remember, prices are in CAD, so, use the ol’ Google Machine to see what your final cost will be in USD due to the ever fluctuating exchange rate. Thanks to Brandon A. for the tip!

