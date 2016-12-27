Best Affordable Style of 2016 – The Blazer / Sportcoat

The end of the year means it’s time to hand out some awards. No, there’re no little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we’ll still highlight some of the best in affordable men’s style from this past year. And it was a good one. Feel free to send in additional nominations to joe@dappered.com.

Brilliant, super lightweight construction. Great off the rack fit. Breezy but not wimpy fabric. Easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve buttons. A tail that isn’t chopped. And, and this is perhaps what pushed it over the line to #1 despite being a three-season sportcoat, a bunch of different colors to choose from.

One heck of a smart-casual sportcoat. And lists for under $200.

All but sold out now, it took a while to go on sale. But even at the list price of $168, it was a quality piece at a very, very reasonable price. Versatile enough that the darker navy option helped anchor this year’s $1500 wardrobe, and the lighter “deep water” blue version made for a solid “how to wear it” post.

Would some have preferred a smoother chino, or even a lightweight wool sportcoat? Sure. But the ease of movement, uber-breathable fabric, and variety of colors for a stunning low (for J. Crew) price is what made this one the best of the year. Here’s to hoping they bring it back for another run in 2017.

Also Receiving Votes: The Italian Cotton “caspian blue” sportcoat, also from J. Crew. Spier & Mackay’s seemingly always out of stock navy wool hopsack blazer. The spendy, but incredibly nice, unconstructed Italian wool blazers from Bonobos. Brooks Brothers Fitzgerald Fit, wool or wool blend Sportcoats (when on sale). The insanely cheap brushed cotton sportcoat from Old Navy. J. Crew’s olive colored moleskin sportcoat. Suitsupply’s Havana Fit Sportcoats in whatever fabric that fits your needs.