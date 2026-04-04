The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: $40 off Bonobos Weekday Warriors (exp. 4/7)

Yes, even the “icon” colors are forty bucks off. Those are almost universally excluded from other sales or codes. Their stretch-cotton Weekday Warriors are one of their bestsellers. They’re still Bonobos, with the free shipping and returns, all the fits, etc… but they’re In-the-Office appropriate. Machine washable, wrinkle resistant, smooth and sharp. Wool styles are excluded.

Via: Timex 25% off select w/ Save25 (exp 4/5)

A nicely affordable GADA (go anywhere, do anything) watch. Sporty integrated bracelet is on trend. No dive bezel means it can be dressed up easily with a suit. GMT function is smartly placed in a window at 6 o’clock. H-link style bracelet. And at 39mm, it should look great on most wrists.

Via: Banana Republic 30% off most full price (exp. 4/6)

Got a wedding coming up? Banana Republic’s flagship Italian Wool suits are pretty good for under $500. Sold as separates, so you pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers independent of each other. No “nested” pairs here where you may be stuck with a pair of pants or jacket a touch too big or small. Tropical wool weight, which will be more comfortable in warmer weather but also excels year round. See our review of their signature suits here, albeit in a slightly different, all-season nailhead wool.

Via: Allen Edmonds: Up to 40% off Anniversary Sale (exp 4/30)

$151 off ain’t nothin’ to sneeze at with the Strand. You don’t normally see this model drop under $300. All colors too. The Strand is the legendary, bit-of-flash dress shoe from Allen Edmonds. They’re often excluded from other sales, but the Anniversary Sale (and the Rediscover America Sale in October) is usually when you can get them at a discount. Available in Walnut (shown above), Mahogany (review here), Dark Chili, or Black.

Via: Old Navy 40% – 50% off almost everything (exp 4/5)

Never a bad time to save some real money on Old Navy’s dupe of lululemon’s highly popular (and mega expensive) ABC 5 pocket pants. Note that there’s no gusset on the Old Navy option. And while the fabric isn’t quite as substantial as lululemon’s warpstreme twill, it’s still pretty good considering the price. Breathable, flexible, wicks moisture and dries quick. Two fits and four colors to pick from. Serious heat and humidity will be here before you know it. It’s not a bad idea to prepare.

Via: Target 25% off select Goodfellow Clothes (exp 4/4)

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185

It’s basic, but it’s executed well. Fabric is a blend: 60% Cotton, 36% Recycled Polyester, 4% Spandex. There’s some stretch to the fabric, but the use of the word “performance” seems like an exaggeration here. Yet many “tech” button up shirts look unfortunately casual, whereas this Goodfellow dress shirt looks and wears like a classic, classy, sharp dress shirt. Comes with removable collar stays. Sold in ballpark “alpha” sizing (S/M/L/etc.) Not the more precise neck and sleeve measurements you’ll find on other dress shirts. But that’s not unexpected at this price.

Via: Timex 25% off select w/ Save25 (exp 4/5)

Full review here. 38mm case should please plenty. Automatic movement. Retro-futuristic design which is quiet enough to blend in. It also looks surprisingly great on an (after market) leather strap.

Via: J. Crew 40% off select full price (exp 4/6)

Heads up #1: The J. Crew 40% off “Spring Fling” event got extended through Monday

Heads up #2: MacAlister desert boots have apparently sold so well that some common sizes have now become “pre-order” for delivery in July.

Bottom line: They’re incredibly versatile, they’re fairly priced when on sale, and they’re back for another year this time in a spring/summer ready dirty-buck shade they’re calling “wet sand.” Made in Italy with Italian suede uppers and natural crepe rubber soles.

Via: Banana Republic Factory 50% – 70% off + addit. 20% off most (exp 4/6)

Size shown: 40R on 5’10″/180.

A maxed out discount (70% off + additional 20% off at checkout = 76% off MSRP.) Cheap enough that you can wear the hell out of it and not baby it. Looks great with darker trousers, chinos, or jeans for a “northern lights” look. Pair it with off-white or even true white chinos or 5-pockets as the weather gets warmer and brighter. 53% cotton, 29% polyester, 16% rayon, 2% elastane. Unlined back for breathability, but know that the jacket isn’t featherweight. There’s a bit of substance up front where the structure is. Don’t get it wrong, it’s not some thick flannel or tweed, and it’s not stiff or rigid, but it may get a little warm in truly stifling heat come the dead of summer. Overall, it’s a prime example of what BR Factory excels at.

Via: Allen Edmonds: Up to 40% off Anniversary Sale (exp 4/30)

I went to the drive-through car wash yesterday.

“Sir, would you like to try our top of the line Platinum wash today?”

“Maybe, how much is that one?”

“$26.”

” ಠ_ಠ “

“Sir? Hey sir? There’s a line forming behind you, would you choose a wash please?”

$269 for first quality (not Factory 2nds), crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin, ships free/returns for free dress shoes is something pretty darn good here in this day and age. Made in a bunch of colors, but the deep dark brownish-reddish Mahogany is gonna be tough to beat.