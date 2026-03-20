TWO Sales, 5 Outfits: Banana Republic 40% off | Bonobos 30% off

Banana Republic: 40% off full price | Bonobos 30% off w/ BIGSPRING
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one (..or TWO!!!) store(s), I don’t know. But it can make for a fun experiment. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations mined from Banana Republic’s big 40% off Friends and Family event, as well as the 30% off “Big Spring” event at Bonobos. Exclusions apply for each per usual. Both the BR and Bonobos sales are set to expire this Sunday night, 3/22/26.
Job Interview
Suit: B.R. Italian Wool Micro-Houndstooth Jacket +
Matching Trousers = $408 ($680)
Shirt: B.R. Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt in Slim or Standard – $54 ($90)
Tie: B.R. Grenadine Silk Necktie – $36 ($60)
Briefcase: J&M Briefcase – $189.97 ($295)
Watch: Orient Bambino 38 – $310
Socks: B.R. Merino Blend (3-pack) – $30 ($50)
Shoes: Bruno Magli – $189.97 ($395)
Belt: Leather Dress Belt – $48 ($80)
Retro “Casual”
Sweater Polo: Bonobos Hudson – $76.30 ($109)
Trousers: B.R. Athletic Fit Dress Pants – $90 ($150)
Sunglasses: BOSS 54mm – $69.97 ($248)
Watch: Timex Automatic E-Line* – $239
*reviewed here
Belt: B.R. Woven Cotton Belt – $36 ($60)
Shoes: B.R. Italian Suede Loafers – $144 ($240)
Spring Wedding
Suit: B.R. Blue Italian Tropical Wool Suit Jacket +
Matching Suit Trouser = $408 ($680)
Shirt: B.R. Dress Shirt in Slim or Standard Fit – $54 ($90)
Tie: Made in Italy TheTieBar Tie – $88 (!!!!)
Watch: Orient Bambino Automatic OG – $250
Socks: Darn Tough The Standard Socks – $27
Shoes: Nordstrom Elliot Cap Toe Derby – $99.95
Belt: B.R. Dark Brown Dress Belt – $56 ($80)
Magnum Mode
Shirt: Bonobos Montauk – $69.30 ($99)
Jeans: Bonobos Lightweight – $90.30 ($129)
Hat: Made in the USA Ebbets – $68
Watch: Momentum Sea Quartz 30 – $330
Belt: B.R. Woven Cotton Belt – $36 ($60)
Shoes: B.R. Italian Suede Loafers – $144 ($240)
For when it heats up
Blazer: Bonobos Unconstructed Hopsack – $280 ($400)
Shirt: B.R. Dress Shirt in Slim or Standard Fit – $42 ($90)
Belt: BR Woven Braided Cotton Belt – $36 ($60)
Pants: Bonobos Performance Link – $69.30 ($128)
Sunglasses: Carfia (via Amazon) – $35
Watch: Invicta 1953 – $109
Watch Strap: C&B Supreme NATO – $38
Shoes: B.R. Suede Loafers – $144 ($240)
When do these sales end? Great question…
- The 40% off Banana Republic Friends & Family event is set to end Sunday, 3/22/26.
- Full picks for the BR Sales are here if you’d like them.
- The Bonobos 30% off code BIGSPRING is also set to end Sunday, 3/22/26.
- Full picks for the Bonobos event are here if you’d like those as well.