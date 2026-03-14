Bonobos 30% off most full price & sale items Big Spring Event

This is basically Bonobos Black Friday in spring.

Bonobos doesn’t run perpetual codes, promos, deals, etc. They’re not ALWAYS stuck to full price, but when a 30% off sale rolls around, Bonobos fans certainly sit up (in their well fitting pants and blazers) and take notice. It is, afterall, what they usually run during Black Friday.

Exclusions apply, such as Icon status styles of The Original Chino, The Chino 2.0, the Jetsetter Wool Blazer, Jetsetter Wool Dress Pants, and Weekday Warrior Dress Pants. INCLUDED would be their unconstructed hopsack wool blazers, jetsetter suits, and a boatload of new arrivals. Also, the 30% off DOES work on sale items, but remember that anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. Off we go with the picks. 30% off code is BIGSPRING, although it may auto-apply for a lot of us at checkout.

Can’t beat ’em. They’re the best. Obligatory mention because these are a favorite of many for year-round use, and they’re also perfect for the warmer seasons. Shown above in medium gray. Size 40R on 5’10″/180. Slim, standard, or athletic fit. Barely-there construction with an airy, self-fabric (the hopsack stuff) butterfly-only lined back. Full review here. and you can see our Before/After tailoring post right here.

Sweater polos are one of those things that are easy to mess up by going overboard on the retro details. These are simple, clean, and interesting. Johnny collar, a bit of cable knit (but nothing overboard), and lots of colors and patterns. From bedrock basic, to funky and then some. Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, lay flat to dry.

Gonna take a dip in the lake/pool/ocean in the not terribly distant future? Swimwear is worth investing in. Cheap swim trunks are more likely to fall apart or get uncomfortable as a long day of sun and sand and swimming wears on. Clearly, these ain’t cheap, but they come in a bunch of colors & patterns, a few different inseam lengths, and the interior boxer-brief style micro-perforated liner is comfortable.

Wait, I thought you said Weekday Warriors were excluded?

They are. Well, sort of. The flagship Icons colors like khaki/navy/charcoal are excluded.

But these look pretty normal too?

Yeah. And they’re included in the sale. Plus, they’re just as effective as the icons.

Effective at doing what?

Not getting fired.

Sorry?

I can’t guarantee wearing a pair of smart dress pants to work will keep you employed, but it can’t hurt as AI steamrolls the world. And if they’re gonna cut someone, they’ll cut Eric back there in the cargos before you.

Dude, that’s dire.

I wish it wasn’t. Seems like a storm may be coming. Or to put it another way, a bear smells the camp. Get ready to run faster than the other campers?

Pretty sure it’s okay to label these as the new flagship for Bonobos. The first iteration of the 2.0 had a bunch of polyester in the mix. They’ve ditched that, and instead juiced up the amount of stretch: 92% Cotton / 8% Spandex. Recently bought a couple pairs for myself (AT FULL PRICE THE HORROR) and? They’re the new go-to around the Dappered home offices. Comfortable, lots of flex, easy to machine wash/dry/etc.

Same fabric, only cut in a more casual but still versatile 5-pocket style. They just released these. AND the icon colors (khaki, navy, graphite gray, and “congos” olive) are getting the 30% off.

Despite the high price, they’re still bestsellers. Slim or standard fit, lots of colors and patterns to pick from, and then there’s the fit(s) so many have come to depend on. Free shipping and returns doesn’t hurt either.

Three grays (light, medium, and charcoal), two blues (navy and “light navy”), and black. Slim, standard, or athletic fits. Sold as separates so you can dial in the fit even further. All-season wool stretch fabric, 3.25″ lapels, double vents in the rear of the jacket, and non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons for easier/cheaper tailoring. There’s a lot to like there, now for well under half a grand.

If you’re in love with the Bonobos fit but would like a spring/summer fling with something a little breezier and easier, then these are your pants. 98% cotton/2% elastane, in a lighter weight twill compared to their originals. Know that these have flap pockets on the backside instead of the usual welts.

More short sleeve button downs, but here in noticeably more textured fabrics when compared to the poplin Rivieras. Linen, hemp, cotton blends, etc.

Interesting. A spring/summer version of their hugely popular knit Jetsetter blazers, only this time with a base of Italian linen. 53% linen / 47% cotton. Four colors/patterns. Fabric is from Maggia Mill in Italy. That blue windowpane could be fun for the warm weather ahead.

A big time splurge, but if you like stretch denim and love the Bonobos fit, then these could be a new go-to. Four different fits. Five different washes, including the perfect dark-rinse shown above. 92% Cotton / 4% Elastomultiester / 4% Elastane. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low.

Full performance material with stretch and wicking and all that good stuff. Shirt gripping gel interior waist band keeps shirts tucked in. Can be worn for many, many things other than golfing, as they basically look like a nice, smart pair of pants. Three fits, tons of sizes.

Plenty of colors and patterns. The structure of a true sportcoat made with flexible and comfortable knit fabrics. One of their bestsellers. Not as droopy as a lot of other knit “swazers” from other brands. These do have real shape to them. Bottom line: if you want something less formal than a standard woven blazer, but still can dress up with a collared shirt, then these are those. Fabrics are either cotton, wool blend, or cotton blend.

The Bonobos 30% off w/ code BIGSPRING deal is set to run through 3/22/26.